The Colorado weekly cattle auction reported receipts of 19,942 head selling the week of Jan. 16, 19,583 head were trading the week of Jan. 6 and 13,220 head were selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to the Jan. 6 sale, the trade was moderate to active on moderate to good demand. Feeder steers weighing under 550 pounds were selling mostly $4 to $6 lower, 550 to 850 pounds were trading steady to $3 lower and those over 850 pounds were selling $5 to $7 higher. The feeder heifers weighing under 500 pounds were trading $2 to $8 lower, 500 to 600 pounds were trading steady to $1 higher, 600 to 750 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower and over 750 pounds were trading steady to $3 higher. The supply included 91% feeder cattle (55% steers, 45% heifers, 0% bulls); 2% slaughter cattle; and 7% replacement cattle (39% stock cows, 33% bred cows, 27% bred heifers, 1% cow-calf pairs). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 51%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 298 lbs., 209.00; 32 head, 332 to 345 lbs., 210.00 to 220.00 (214.40); 51 head, 370 to 395 lbs., 195.00 to 212.00 (201.48); 38 head, 350 lbs., 212.00, thin fleshed; 131 head, 401 to 449 lbs., 191.00 to 213.00 (198.96); 115 head, 414 lbs., 205.50, thin fleshed; 492 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 176.00 to 210.00 (187.67); 728 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 166.00 to 197.50 (176.41); 50 head, 505 to 518 lbs., 200.50 to 204.50 (201.89), fancy; 45 head, 506 lbs., 185.00, thin fleshed; 854 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 159.50 to 179.50 (169.45); 146 head, 575 lbs., 203.00, fancy; 88 head, 566 lbs., 174.00, thin fleshed; 1131 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 150.00 to 171.00 (158.53); 18 head, 635 lbs., 151.00, fleshy; 46 head, 600 to 604 lbs., 165.00, thin fleshed; 8 head, 642 lbs., 146.00, unweaned; 1057 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 143.50 to 159.50 (150.45); 10 head, 693 lbs., 143.00, fleshy; 563 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 141.00 to 150.50 (145.71); 26 head, 720 lbs., 132.00, unweaned; 469 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 139.50 to 148.50 (144.95); 406 head, 804 to 844 lbs., 137.50 to 148.00 (141.15); 248 head, 854 to 895 lbs., 131.00 to 148.50 (141.69); 67 head, 910 to 943 lbs., 129.00 to 144.25 (138.44); 34 head, 958 to 981 lbs., 130.00 to 134.50 (133.61). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 340 lbs., 202.50; 63 head, 357 to 398 lbs., 187.00 to 203.00 (190.74); 39 head, 436 to 447 lbs., 189.00 to 193.00 (191.28); 40 head, 469 to 499 lbs., 178.50 to 190.00 (182.10); 70 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 167.50 to 182.00 (177.47); 67 head, 570 to 596 lbs., 150.50 to 167.00 (159.11); 195 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 145.00 to 160.50 (153.15); 136 head, 661 to 698 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (145.90); 152 head, 710 to 748 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (140.74); 26 head, 764 to 768 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.93); 8 head, 807 to 843 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (139.54); 12 head, 895 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 597 lbs., 158.00; 23 head, 646 lbs., 142.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 521 lbs., 161.00; 5 head, 933 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 481 lbs., 162.50. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 427 to 448 lbs., 173.50 to 177.50 (175.33); 22 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 166.00 to 172.50 (167.43); 6 head, 547 lbs., 155.00; 44 head, 594 to 598 lbs., 140.00 to 155.00 (149.93); 6 head, 676 lbs., 136.00; 5 head, 723 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 260 lbs., 181.00; 43 head, 322 to 330 lbs., 180.00 to 190.50 (186.51); 93 head, 350 to 394 lbs., 165.00 to 190.00 (174.16); 80 head, 357 lbs., 189.00, thin fleshed; 198 head, 401 to 445 lbs., 164.00 to 181.00 (170.42); 109 head, 414 to 441 lbs., 174.50 to 177.00 (174.89), thin fleshed; 643 head, 451 to 496 lbs., 149.50 to 175.00 (159.35); 15 head, 478 lbs., 151.00, full; 97 head, 459 to 460 lbs., 166.00 to 169.50 (169.28), thin fleshed; 609 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 141.00 to 164.00 (154.73); 28 head, 515 lbs., 163.00, thin fleshed; 28 head, 545 lbs., 134.00, unweaned; 823 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 133.00 to 158.00 (145.14); 51 head, 570 to 584 lbs., 139.50 to 140.00 (139.74), fleshy; 100 head, 554 to 569 lbs., 155.00 to 156.00 (155.54), thin fleshed; 811 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 128.00 to 145.25 (137.95); 5 head, 641 lbs., 136.50, fleshy; 594 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 130.50 to 149.00 (137.89); 63 head, 665 lbs., 141.50, fancy; 15 head, 683 to 685 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.00), fleshy; 82 head, 650 lbs., 144.00, replacement; 172 head, 702 to 747 lbs., 131.00 to 140.25 (135.26); 15 head, 712 to 723 lbs., 123.50 to 129.00 (127.19), fleshy; 189 head, 754 to 789 lbs., 131.00 to 142.50 (136.61);
63 head, 801 to 845 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (130.96); 32 head, 809 lbs., 134.50, fancy; 99 head, 850 to 899 lbs., 123.00 to 135.50 (126.49); 11 head, 903 to 912 lbs., 124.00 to 127.25 (125.78); 10 head, 1080 lbs., 127.00; 9 head, 1101 lbs., 120.00; 9 head, 1163 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 364 to 391 lbs., 162.00 to 182.00 (174.26); 15 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (164.08); 173 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (150.68); 104 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 134.00 to 151.00 (144.08); 312 head, 559 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 145.50 (138.84); 247 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (135.20); 138 head, 657 to 698 lbs., 125.00 to 138.50 (135.07); 32 head, 726 to 746 lbs., 126.00 to 134.50 (129.70); 24 head, 775 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 290 lbs., 165.00; 24 head, 385 lbs., 160.00; 14 head, 443 to 448 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (148.55); 14 head, 494 lbs., 134.00; 16 head, 544 lbs., 142.00; 44 head, 574 to 599 lbs., 131.00 to 137.50 (134.19); 4 head, 621 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 701 lbs., 117.25. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 402 lbs., 147.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 332 lbs., 174.00; 8 head, 382 lbs., 167.50; 5 head, 505 lbs., 137.00. Medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 357 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 448 lbs., 176.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 1298 to 1695 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (53.84), average; 2 head, 1315 to 1320 lbs., 48.00 to 50.00 (49.00), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1170 to 1400 lbs., 47.00 to 49.00 (48.46), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 855 to 1295 lbs., 45.00 to 53.00 (48.50), average; 23 head, 790 to 1325 lbs., 40.00 to 46.00 (42.97), low; 6 head, 810 to 848 lbs., 36.00, very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1685 to 2870 lbs., 78.00 to 84.00 (81.13), average; 7 head, 1655 to 2040 lbs., 72.00 to 77.00 (74.32), low.
Replacement stock cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 5 years, open, 368 head, 755 to 1695 lbs., 45.00 to 58.00 (50.92).
Replacement bred cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, first trimester, 15 head, 1123 to 1351 lbs., 800.00 to 975.00 (864.77); from 2 to 8 years, second trimester, 32 head, 1143 to 1392 lbs., 1200.00 to 1400.00 (1281.05); from 2 to 8 years, second trimester, 31 head, 1080 lbs., 1550.00, fancy; from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 19 head, 1180 to 1366 lbs., 1125.00; more than 8 years, second trimester, 138 head, 1226 to 1350 lbs., 725.00 to 885.00 (814.88). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, second trimester, 23 head, 1030 to 1301 lbs., 1050.00 to 1175.00 (1120.92); from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 17 head, 871 to 1339 lbs., 875.00 to 985.00 (908.90); more than 8 years, first trimester, 42 head, 1105 to 1304 lbs., 700.00.
Replacement bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 253 head, 933 to 1245 lbs., 1335.00 to 1525.00 (1415.15).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 3 head, 1250 lbs., 1250.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per head/actual weight, more than 8 years, open, 9 head, 1000 to 1275 lbs., 975.00.
