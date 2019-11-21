The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 19,497 head selling for the week of Nov. 14, as compared to 22,871 head selling a week ago and 18,018 head, selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to a week ago, the trade activity and demand were moderate to good. The feeder steers weighing under 550 pounds were trading mostly $1 to $5 higher and those over 550 pounds saw mixed trading at $2 to $8 lower while some yearlings were selling $6 to $8 higher. The feeder heifers weighing under 650 pounds were selling mostly $3 lower, 650 to 950 pounds were trading unevenly steady and and those over 950 pounds were trading $4 to $7 higher on a light test. The supply included 93% feeder cattle (57% steers, 42% heifers, 0% bulls); 3% slaughter cattle (89% cows, 11% bulls); and 4% replacement cattle (100% stock cows). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 40%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 250 to 289 lbs., 212.00 to 218.00 (216.15); 43 head, 312 to 324 lbs., 202.50 to 214.00 (204.68); 80 head, 357 to 396 lbs., 178.00 to 198.00 (189.67); 255 head, 401 to 447 lbs., 160.00 to 189.00 (180.16); 29 head, 402 to 403 lbs., 200.00, fancy; 349 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 153.00 to 188.00 (170.01); 40 head, 455 lbs., 171.00, thin fleshed; 740 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 145.00 to 175.50 (159.74); 64 head, 512 to 539 lbs., 166.00, thin fleshed; 1237 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 143.00 to 160.00 (150.66); 152 head, 564 to 589 lbs., 157.00 to 158.00 (157.24), fancy; 556 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 138.50 to 152.00 (145.45); 13 head, 605 lbs., 137.00, full; 514 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 136.00 to 149.50 (143.09), unweaned; 593 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 134.00 to 149.00 (143.98); 53 head, 675 lbs., 152.00 thin fleshed; 372 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 131.50 to 142.00 (138.94), unweaned; 321 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 133.50 to 154.00 (145.48); 16 head, 711 lbs., 146.50, fancy; 149 head, 707 to 746 lbs., 135.50 to 144.75 (140.05) unweaned; 59 head, 761 to 777 lbs., 124.00 to 148.00 (140.64); 3 head, 755 lbs., 141.50, unweaned; 93 head, 801 to 847 lbs., 130.50 to 149.00 (141.85); 60 head, 851 to 892 lbs., 136.50 to 148.50 (137.94); 35 head, 910 to 943 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (135.72); 103 head, 960 to 987 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (142.14); 53 head, 1025 lbs., 136.50; 4 head, 1089 lbs., 127.00; 15 head, 1194 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 308 to 345 lbs., 170.00 to 189.00 (179.66); 64 head, 369 to 396 lbs., 145.00 to 187.50 (166.58); 56 head, 424 to 447 lbs., 156.00 to 176.00 (162.41); 182 head, 458 to 499 lbs., 151.00 to 169.00 (158.35); 54 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 142.00 to 158.50 (150.06); 131 head, 555 to 589 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (141.95); 50 head, 608 to 624 lbs., 135.00 to 146.50 (142.35); 110 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.75), unweaned; 84 head, 659 to 696 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (132.47), unweaned; 21 head, 725 to 736 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 10 head, 754 lbs., 131.00; 8 head, 759 lbs., 129.00, unweaned; 8 head, 893 lbs., 115.00; 18 head, 928 lbs., 132.50; 3 head, 977 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 410 lbs., 173.00; 5 head, 480 lbs., 159.00; 11 head, 537 lbs.,lbs., 149.00; 20 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 133.50 to 139.00 (134.79); 9 head, 644 to 649 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (129.32); Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 492 lbs., 156.00; 8 head, 575 lbs., 138.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 470 lbs., 162.50; 19 head, 526 lbs., 138.00; 32 head, 596 to 597 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (131.35); 18 head, 653 lbs., 127.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 459 lbs., 158.50; 6 head, 838 lbs., 135.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 424 to 427 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (152.01); 8 head, 518 lbs., 138.00; 4 head, 595 lbs., 125.00; 14 head, 609 lbs., 121.00, unweaned. Medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 510 lbs., 112.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 250 lbs., 189.00; 17 head, 318 to 337 lbs., 155.00 to 159.00 (156.71); 135 head, 350 to 389 lbs., 153.00 to 169.00 (160.10); 202 head, 408 to 446 lbs., 134.00 to 155.00 (145.10); 19 head, 403 lbs., 172.00, fancy; 334 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 134.00 to 155.00 (145.33); 97 head, 475 to 482 lbs., 158.00 to 159.00 (158.75), fancy; 425 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 129.00 to 148.00 9 (137.17); 169 head, 520 to 532 lbs., 147.00 to 151.75 (149.04) thin fleshed; 1157 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 144.00 (133.84); 422 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 125.75 to 140.25 (135.51); 363 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 129.00 to 137.50 (131.79) unweaned; 266 head, 653 to 682 lbs., 127.00 to 142.00 (136.20); 114 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 127.50 to 138.50 (131.96), unweaned; 52 head, 751 to 793 lbs., 130.50 to 132.00 (131.77); 12 head, 754 to 757 lbs., 131.00 to 132.50 (131.87), unweaned; 16 head, 808 to 818 lbs., 126.00 to 135.25 (131.78); 22 head, 851 to 877 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (126.85); 33 head, 906 to 941 lbs., 128.00 to 135.50 (134.57); 26 head, 975 to 985 lbs., 130.50 to 131.00 (130.87); 34 head, 1015 to 1027 lbs., 115.00 to 130.25 (128.92); 13 head, 1072 to 1097 lbs., 120.50. Medium and large frame 1, per head, actual weight, 3 head, 253 lbs., 300.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 332 lbs., 152.50; 31 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (156.27); 120 head, 403 to 443 lbs., 132.00 to 156.00 (142.61); 88 head, 452 to 494 lbs., 125.00 to 144.00 (137.08); 319 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 128.00 to 138.50 (134.95); 205 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 126.00 to 135.50 (132.31); 49 head, 609 to 647 lbs., 124.50 to 129.00 (126.37); 62 head, 612 to 637 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.06), unweaned; 16 head, 664 lbs., 124.50, unweaned; 36 head, 875 lbs., 130.25; 7 head, 935 to 947 lbs., 124.00 to 127.50 (126.51). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 388 to 399 lbs., 125.00 to 139.00 (133.31); 66 head, 457 to 486 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (134.24); 16 head, 528 lbs., 128.50; 54 head, 552 to 592 lbs., 121.00 to 127.50 (122.20); 14 head, 601 to 620 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.79). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 655 lbs., 124.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 506 to 531 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (129.75); 9 head, 598 lbs., 121.50; 18 head, 608 lbs., 116.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 382 lbs., 141.00; 5 head, 423 lbs., 137.50; 73 head, 470 to 482 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.18). Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 522 lbs., 119.00; 6 head, 574 lbs., 111.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 440 lbs., 157.00; 8 head, 616 lbs., 129.00; 7 head, 852 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 275 lbs., 150.00; 11 head, 379 lbs., 144.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 511 lbs., 115.00, full; 6 head, 557 lbs., 110.00; 3 head, 630 lbs., 122.50; 2 head, 738 lbs., 118.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80% per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 1255 to 1740 lbs., 56.00 to 64.50 (59.52), average; 4 head, 1550 to 1810 lbs., 70.00 to 76.00 (73.65) high; 14 head, 1415 to 1883 lbs., 50.00 to 59.00 (54.78), low; 1 head, 1735 lbs., 47.00, very low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 160 head, 933 to 1645 lbs., 54.00 to 66.00 (58.64), average; 7 head, 1230 to 1518 lbs., 68.50 to 70.50 (69.38), high; 103 head, 925 to 1525 lbs., 45.00 to 55.50 (51.15), low; 1 head, 1360 lbs., 41.00, very low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 86 head, 870 to 1350 lbs., 45.00 to 56.00 (50.57), average; 6 head, 870 to 1295 lbs., 57.00 to 60.00 (57.76), high; 32 head, 835 to 1335 lbs., 35.00 to 44.00 (39.79), low; 12 head, 705 to 1330 lbs., 22.00 to 33.00 (26.03), very low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1685 to 2215 lbs., 77.00 to 81.00 (78.35), average; 8 head, 1295 to 2195 lbs., 60.00 to 74.00 (68.25), low. Frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 1545 to 2415 lbs., 78.00 to 83.50 (80.47), average; 3 head, 1805 to 1975 lbs., 84.00 to 87.00 (85.71), high; 13 head, 1540 to 2275 lbs., 74.00 to 77.50 (76.41), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years old, open, 3 head, 900 to 1020 lbs., 117.00 to 125.50 (121.49); 5 to 8 years old, open, 171 head, 963 to 1630 lbs., 47.00 to 62.00 (58.08); older than 5 years, open, 135 head, 1090 to 1890 lbs., 50.00 to 62.50 (55.51).
Stock cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years old, open, 8 head, 920 to 1275 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (95.51); 2 to 4 years old, open, 18 head, 940 to 1265 lbs., 72.00 to 96.00 (80.58).
