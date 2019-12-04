The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 5,535 head of cattle selling for the week ending on Nov. 28, compared to 18,798 head selling Nov. 18 and 5,167 head selling a year ago, according to the USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to the Nov. 18 report, the trade activity and demand were moderate. The bulk of trade was replacement cattle. The feeder cattle numbers were too few to establish a trend. The next available report will be Dec. 6. The supply included 19% feeder cattle (51% steers, 49% heifers); 5% was slaughter cattle (69% cows, 31% bulls); and 76% was replacement cattle (16% stock cows, 72% bred cows, 7% bred heifers, 5% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 35%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 408 to 420 lbs., 161.00 to 168.00 (165.45); 34 head, 454 to 478 lbs., 152.00 to 169.00 (155.98); 18 head, 504 lbs., 146.00; 22 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.06); 25 head, 620 to 625 lbs., 136.50 to 138.00 (137.58); 23 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (131.57), unweaned; 43 head, 663 to 678 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (137.31); 6 head, 650 lbs., 134.00, unweaned; 16 head, 743 lbs., 137.00; 19 head, 703 to 730 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.30), unweaned; 4 head, 798 lbs., 128.00, unweaned; 16 head, 845 lbs., 132.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 413 to 420 lbs., 171.00 to 174.00 (171.660; 20 head, 471 to 496 lbs., 156.00 to 163.00 (160.09); 16 head, 522 to 536 lbs., 140.50 to 141.00 (140.78); 17 head, 554 to 596 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.91); 19 head, 601 to 640 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (130.35).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 289 lbs., 162.50; 6 head, 309 lbs., 156.00; 8 head, 372 to 388 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.38); 30 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (143.40); 62 head, 478 to 494 lbs., 130.50 to 137.50 (135.95); 47 head, 514 to 547 lbs., 130.00 to 139.50 (132.20); 92 head, 550 to 591 lbs., 126.00 to 134.50 (131.20); 12 head, 635 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.00); 13 head, 618 to 631 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 5 head, 674 lbs., 128.00; 4 head, 670 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 15 head, 762 lbs., 128.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 542 lbs., 128.00; 4 head, 591 lbs., 124.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 1165 to 1695 lbs., 56.00 to 62.50 (57.77), average; 5 head, 1375 to 1715 lbs., 50.00 to 53.00 (51.48), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 55 head, 1035 to 1310 lbs., 55.00 to 58.00 (56.01), average; 14 head, 845 to 1355 lbs., 50.00 to 54.50 (52.46), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 845 to 1270 lbs., 46.00 to 53.00 (48.21), average; 16 head, 975 to 1130 lbs., 43.00 to 45.00 (43.45), low; 10 head, 955 to 1040 lbs., 36.00 to 42.00 (40.56), very low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 57 head, 1466 to 2153 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (81.66), average; 3 head, 1665 to 2110 lbs., 87.00, high; 11 head, 1520 to 2160 lbs., 72.50 to 79.50 (75.76), low.
Replacement stock cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 to 8 years, open, 47 head, 850 to 1525 lbs., 51.00 to 58.00 (54.87); Older than 5 years, open, 317 head, 815 to 1630 lbs., 48.00 to 62.00 (55.30).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, second/third trimester, 65 head, 1160 to 1275 lbs., 1225.00 to 1400.00 (1360.03); from 2 to 8 years, first trimester, 25 head, 1010 to 1226 lbs., 850.00 to 900.00 (877.64); from 2 to 8 years, second trimester, 224 head, 942 to 1474 lbs., 1175.00 to 1425.00 (1321.03); from 2 to 8 years, second/third trimester, 104 head, 1084 to 1405 lbs., 1200.00 to 1400.00 (1314.09); from 2 to 8 years, second/third trimester, 10 head, 1258 lbs., 1500.00, fancy; from 2 to 8 years, third trimester, 124 head, 1088 to 1500 lbs., 1225.00 to 1385.00 (1318.10); from 2 to 8 years, third trimester, 6 head, 1339 lbs., 1400.00, fancy; from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 217 head, 1224 to 1415 lbs., 885.00 to 1125.00 (985.62); from 5 to 8 years, second/third trimester, 95 head, 1217 to 1598 lbs., 825.00 to 975.00 (896.30); from 5 to 8 years, second/third trimester, 23 head, 1251 to 1345 lbs., 1125.00 to 1200.00 (1175.13), fancy; from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 5 head, 1442 lbs., 1075.00; more than 5 years, second trimester, 166 head, 1170 to 1420 lbs., 750.00 to 875.00 (819.25); more than 5 years, second/third trimester, 11 head, 1300 to 1547 lbs., 835.00 to 975.00 (906.77); more than 5 years, third trimester, 7 head, 1290 lbs., 900.00; more than 8 years, second trimester, 210 head, 1102 to 1313 lbs., 610.00 to 765.00 (718.08); more than 8 years, second/third trimester, 172 head, 1140 to 1472 lbs., 700.00 to 850.00 (778.58). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, first trimester, 27 head, 1058 to 1250 lbs., 660.00 to 760.00 (725.17); from 2 to 8 years, second trimester, 146 head, 1120 to 1392 lbs., 1025.00 to 1160.00 (1116.28); from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 20 head, 1154 to 1252 lbs., 875.00; more than 8 years, second trimester, 15 head, 1084 lbs., 585.00;
Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, less than 2 years, second trimester, 36 head, 969 to 1060 lbs., 1400.00; less than 2 years, second/third trimester, 78 head, 981 to 1086 lbs., 1275.00 to 1466.00 (1429.71). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, second trimester 20 head, 839 to 985 lbs., 1110.00 to 1200.00 (1137.49); from 2 to 4 years, third trimester, 13 head, 1055 lbs., 1110.00. Large frame 1, per head/actual weight, less than 2 years, second trimester, 22 head, 981 lbs., 1200.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1, w/150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 85 head, 1000 to 1355 lbs., 1300.00 to 1410.00 (1351.29); from 5 to 8 years, open, 13 head, 1275 to 1550 lbs., 1125.00 to 1225.00 (1143.10). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 w/ 150 to 300 lbs calf, per family/actual weight, more than 5 years, open, 27 head, 1250 to 1325 lbs., 1110.00 to 1160.00 (1138.49).
