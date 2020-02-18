The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported 4,440 head selling the week ending Feb. 13, compared to 5,725 head selling the previous reporting period and 6,880 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Combined weighted average report for four Colorado auctions included: Livestock Exchange, Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock, and Sterling Livestock Commission Co. Feeder steers weighing under 550 pounds were trading $7 to $8 higher, 550 to 850 pounds were selling steady to $3 higher and those aover 850 pounds were trading $6 lower on a light test. The feeder heifers weighing under 650 pounds were selling mostly $1 to $2 higher with heifers under 500 pounds trading sharply higher. Heifers over 650 pounds were trading $5 to $7 lower with heifers over 800 pounds selling sharply lower. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 58% steers and 42% were heifers; 5% was slaughter cattle and 3% was replacement cattle. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeders steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 322 lbs., 212.50; 32 head, 353 to 389 lbs., 202.50 to 215.00 (207.16); 40 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 192.00 to 201.00 (196.28); 8 head, 418 lbs., 191.00, thin fleshed; 51 head, 459 to 482 lbs., 183.00 to 192.00 (188.14); 9 head, 471 lbs., 200.00, value added; 162 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 164.50 to 193.50 (180.41); 10 head, 515 lbs., 177.00, thin fleshed; 173 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 157.00 to 179.00 (168.50); 35 head, 563 lbs., 173.00, thin fleshed; 170 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 143.00 to 169.00 (161.06); 275 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 138.50 to 155.50 (149.22); 11 head, 655 lbs., 158.00, thin fleshed; 132 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 141.00 to 147.50 (145.27); 6 head, 735 lbs., 134.00, fleshy; 233 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 140.00 to 148.50 (143.69); 155 head, 807 to 822 lbs., 135.00 to 144.25 (140.24); 29 head, 855 to 895 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (131.80); 17 head, 952 lbs., 129.25; 2 head, 1043 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 347 lbs., 192.00; 18 head, 410 to 440 lbs., 184.00 to 185.00 (184.18); 44 head, 460 to 487 lbs., 176.00 to 183.00 (179.47); 9 head, 513 lbs., 173.00 to 178.00 (176.33); 35 head, 565 to 588 lbs., 151.00 to 168.00 (160.88); 19 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 154.00 to 158.00 (156.16); 22 head, 680 to 697 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (142.79); 12 head, 745 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 760 to 795 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 812 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 431 lbs., 173.00. Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 522 lbs., 181.50; 18 head, 551 lbs., 168.00; 62 head, 656 to 663 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (148.17); 12 head, 734 lbs., 140.50. Large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 594 lbs., 168.00; 26 head, 782 lbs., 133.00. Large 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 573 lbs., 155.00. Medium 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 564 to 583 lbs., 158.50 to 161.00 (160.51). Small and medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 409 lbs., 173.00; 22 head, 528 lbs., 152.50; 20 head, 607 lbs., 140.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 385 to 399 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (170.04); 13 head, 403 to 417 lbs., 159.00 to 174.00 (167.57); 151 head, 452 to 497 lbs., 150.00 to 168.00 (161.28); 151 head, 512 to 546 lbs., 135.00 to 160.00 (154.41); 197 head, 559 to 588 lbs., 143.00 to 157.75 (150.64); 17 head, 574 lbs., 139.50, fleshy; 15 head, 598 lbs., 139.50, full; 135 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 131.00 to 147.00 (140.57); 107 head, 670 to 699 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (131.18); 21 head, 656 lbs., 139.75, thin fleshed; 99 head, 709 to 746 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (125.88); 75 head, 711 lbs., 130.00, thin fleshed; 12 head, 782 lbs., 124.00; 2 head, 780 lbs., 115.00, fleshy; 32 head, 800 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (117.34); 8 head, 909 lbs., 114.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 349 lbs., 159.00; 23 head, 372 to 393 lbs., 162.50 to 169.00 (165.70); 28 head, 410 to 448 lbs., 141.00 to 162.00 (153.76); 18 head, 461 to 490 lbs., 148.00 to 159.00 (152.05); 101 head, 508 to 541 lbs., 125.00 to 155.00 (144.20); 32 head, 566 to 593 lbs., 139.50 to 147.00 (142.54); 30 head, 622 to 648 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.43); 16 head, 685 lbs., 128.00; 8 head, 730 lbs., 123.00; 8 head, 769 lbs., 121.00; 3 head, 830 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 396 lbs., 156.00; 7 head, 415 to 443 lbs., 146.00 to 152.50 (148.68); 4 head, 453 lbs., 140.00; 6 head, 584 lbs., 127.50. Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 418 lbs., 155.00; 14 head, 539 lbs., 155.00; 27 head, 626 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (136.67). Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 493 lbs., 156.00. Medium 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 592 lbs., 137.50. Small and medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 498 lbs., 148.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 1155 to 1805 lbs., 56.00 to 62.00 (59.26), average; 4 head, 1380 to 1493 lbs., 62.50 to 63.00 (62.88), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 118 head, 1015 to 1328 lbs., 55.00 to 60.00 (55.42), average; 1 head, 1395 lbs., 64.00, high; 12 head, 952 to 1275 lbs., 50.00 to 54.00 (52.75), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 870 to 885 lbs., 50.50 to 53.00 (51.76), average; 8 head, 898 lbs., 47.00, high; 3 head, 890 to 1325 lbs., 40.00 to 47.00 (43.57), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 1595 to 2025 lbs., 79.00 to 82.50 (80.92), average; 2 head, 1855 to 2460 lbs., 63.00 to 74.00 (67.73), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 5 years, open, 69 head, 1005 to 1783 lbs., 53.00 to 64.00 (57.64).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.