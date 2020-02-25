The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 4,726 head selling Feb. 17 and 4,440 head selling on Feb. 10, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
The supply included 45% feeder cattle (60% steers, 40% heifers); 5% slaughter cattle (85% cows, 15% bulls); and 50% replacement cattle (6% stock cows, 67% bred cows, 25% bred heifers, 1% cow-calf pairs, 0% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 390 lbs., 200.00; 17 head, 437 lbs., 196.00; 24 head, 457 to 465 lbs., 182.00 to 190.00 (185.48); 45 head, 510 to 549 lbs., 176.00 to 179.00 (177.52); 42 head, 501 lbs., 186.50, thin fleshed; 114 head, 552 to 592 lbs., 169.00 to 176.00 (173.15); 34 head, 611 to 645 lbs., 163.00 to 166.00 (164.97); 29 head, 656 to 659 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (155.42); 24 head, 665 lbs., 163.00, thin fleshed; 30 head, 706 to 710 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (143.07); 122 head, 710 lbs., 135.00, fleshy; 237 head, 776 to 792 lbs., 137.00 to 143.25 (138.65); 95 head, 841 to 848 lbs., 133.00 to 137.00 (135.62)l; 148 head, 856 to 864 lbs., 134.50 to 138.50 (137.11).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 56 head, 400 to 440 lbs., 170.00 to 181.00 (174.26); 64 head, 518 to 539 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (155.63); 44 head, 556 to 567 lbs., 144.00 to 147.50 (146.45); 11 head, 570 lbs., 150.00, thin fleshed; 84 head, 603 to 644 lbs., 141.50 to 147.00 (144.27); 84 head, 652 to 683 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (133.13); 216 head, 713 to 746 lbs., 128.25 to 132.00 (129.52); 55 head, 776 to 797 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.18); 21 head, 815 lbs., 125.00; 16 head, 864 lbs., 121.50; 9 head, 1023 to 1045 lbs., 107.50 to 110.50 (110.16).
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1215 to 2015 lbs., 56.00 to 65.50 (61.62), average. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight,
67 head, 1056 to 1760 lbs., 58.00 to 64.50 (60.99), average; 16 head, 1085 to 1385 lbs., 63.50 to 65.50 (64.36), high; 11 head, 910 to 1345 lbs., 51.00 to 59.50 (55.25), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 59 head, 925 to 1225 lbs., 53.00 to 62.00 (57.40), average; 2 head, 975 to 1140 lbs., 63.00 to 68.00 (65.70), high; 15 head, 850 to 1160 lbs., 45.00 to 52.50 (49.40), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1515 to 2305 lbs., 79.00 to 91.00 (83.76), average; 7 head, 1868 to 1945 lbs., 85.00, high; 13 head, 1110 to 1905 lbs., 72.00 to 84.00 (79.76), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 45 head, 786 to 884 lbs., 98.00 to 99.50 (98.88); from 5 to 8 years, open, 15 head, 1115 to 1550 lbs., 51.00 to 62.00 (58.19); older than 5 years, open. 21 head, 942 to 1610 lbs., 52.00 to 65.00 (60.35). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 23 head, 1095 to 1595 lbs., 58.50 to 67.00 (61.08).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 5 head, 971 lbs., 1250.00; from 2 to 4 years, third trimester, 7 head, 1172 lbs., 1410.00; from 2 to 8 years, second trimester, 68 head, 903 to 1370 lbs., 1050.00 to 1300.00 (1173.91); from 2 to 8 years, third trimester, 228 head, 1039 to 1337 lbs., 1300.00 to 1575.00 (1445.61); from 2 to 8 years, third trimester, 55 head, 1054 to 1374 lbs., 1500.00 to 1700.00 (1563.07), fancy; from 5 to 8 years, first trimester, 16 head, 1423 to 1612 lbs., 900.00 to 1035.00 (984.35); from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 27 head, 1382 lbs., 1200.00; from 5 to 8 years, second/third trimester, 96 head, 1123 to 1285 lbs., 1200.00 to 1325.00 (1246.75); from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 252 head, 1080 to 1553 lbs., 1225.00 to 1400.00 (1305.47); more than 8 years, second trimester, 79 head, 1197 to 1398 lbs., 820.00 to 1000.00 (881.89); more than 8 years, second/third trimester, 41 head, 1213 to 1564 lbs., 800.00 to 1035.00 (923.95); more than 8 years, third trimester, 134 head, 1327 to 1486 lbs., 910.00 to 1050.00 (996.75). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, second/third trimester, 5 head, 1174 to 1320 lbs., 1000.00 to 1175.00 (1136.60); from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 35 head, 1145 to 1373 lbs., 950.00 to 1000.00 (965.62); from 5 to 8 years, second/third trimester, 49 head, 1105 to 1705 lbs., 925.00 to 1175.00 (1069.35); more than 8 years, second/third trimester, 12 head, 1075 to 1396 lbs., 625.00 to 775.00 (744.15); more than 8 years, third trimester, 44 head, 1180 to 1260 lbs., 725.00 to 850.00 (795.05). Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, second/third trimester, 22 head, 1104 to 1615 lbs., 625.00 to 925.00 (857.67). Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, second/third trimester, 5 head, 1220 lbs., 925.00.
Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, less than 2 years, second trimester, 2 head, 1080 lbs., 1200.00; less than 2 years, third trimester, 128 head, 913 to 1174 lbs., 1300.00 to 1400.00 (1355.75); from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 38 head, 992 lbs., 1285.00; from 2 to 4 years, third trimester, 167 head, 838 to 989 lbs., 1200.00 to 1400.00 (1319.56). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 17 head, 858 lbs., 925.00; from 2 to 4 years, third trimester, 70 head, 844 lbs., 1100.00. Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, less than 2 years, third trimester, 18 head, 858 to 1270 lbs., 825.00 to 925.00 (880.13).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with less than 150 pound calf, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 10 head, 925 to 1275 lbs., 1125.00 to 1225.00 (1207.15). Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 4 head, 1100 lbs., 1475.00. Medium and large 1 to 2 with less than 150 pound calf, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 10 head, 1050 to 1350 lbs., 1375.00 to 1475.00 (1400.00).
Replacement bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, less than 2 years, 5 head, 921 lbs., 116.50.
