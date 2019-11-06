The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 11,673 head of livestock selling the week of Oct. 25 to 31, compared to 15,757 head the previous week and 16,907 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to the previous week, the trade activity and demand was moderate to good. The feeder steers weighing under 450 pounds were trading uneven and those weighing 450 to 700 pounds were mostly selling $4 to $6 lower and those over 700 pounds were mostly steady to $4 lower. The feeder heifers weighing under 450 pounds were mostly selling $1 lower and those 450 to 700 pounds were mostly selling $4 to $10 lower and those over 700 pounds were mostly selling $1 to $4 lower. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 40% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 3% was slaughter cattle with 76% cows and 24% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 100% stock cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 278 lbs., 200.00; 10 head, 306 to 336 lbs., 187.00 to 195.00 (190.38); 115 head, 358 to 398 lbs., 168.50 to 189.00 (175.64); 34 head, 357 to 371 lbs., 183.00 to 195.00 (190.65) thin fleshed; 230 head, 401 to 446 lbs., 164.50 to 189.00 (178.66); 368 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 152.00 to 168.00 (163.02); 39 head, 452 to 457 lbs., 172.00 to 178.00 (174.32) thin fleshed; 457 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 140.00 to 161.00 (151.62); 5 head, 522 lbs., 144.00 full; 106 head, 500 to 515 lbs., 160.00 to 164.50 (162.77) thin fleshed; 895 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 135.00 to 154.50 (141.65); 22 head, 564 to 587 lbs., 150.00 to 152.50 (151.91) thin fleshed; 313 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 137.50 to 145.50 (140.38); 520 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 127.50 to 142.50 (134.65) unweaned; 95 head, 664 to 697 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (139.21); 7 head, 695 lbs., 145.00 thin fleshed; 403 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 130.50 to 136.50 (133.71) unweaned; 68 head, 708 to 731 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (143.57); 220 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 130.50 to 136.00 (132.72) unweaned; 20 head, 759 lbs., 145.00; 21 head, 755 to 781 lbs., 130.50 to 132.50 (132.01) unweaned; 61 head, 808 to 848 lbs., 136.00 to 142.50 (140.33); 38 head, 859 to 884 lbs., 133.50 to 140.00 (136.69); 68 head, 866 lbs., 146.75 fancy; 29 head, 910 to 915 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.35); 66 head, 974 to 984 lbs., 125.00 to 137.50 (136.35); 10 head, 1005 lbs., 116.00; 14 head, 1080 lbs., 127.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 31 head, 435 to 438 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (155.07); 121 head, 490 to 494 lbs., 151.00 to 155.00 (152.36); 65 head, 532 to 540 lbs., 142.50 to 146.00 (144.65); 163 head, 560 to 596 lbs., 132.50 to 142.00 (135.52); 19 head, 612 to 648 lbs., 131.00 to 138.50 (135.83); 20 head, 664 to 689 lbs., 134.75 to 135.00 (134.90); 28 head, 707 to 743 lbs., 130.00 to 139.50 (133.41). Large frame 1, 81 head, 508 to 516 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (143.75); 8 head, 649 lbs., 138.00; 23 head, 708 lbs., 134.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 636 lbs., 133.00; 15 head, 714 to 728 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (129.35). Large frame 2, 6 head, 382 lbs., 128.00. Medium frame 1, 40 head, 478 lbs., 150.00; 53 head, 536 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 327 to 333 lbs., 158.00 to 175.00 (162.76); 87 head, 353 to 397 lbs., 149.00 to 167.00 (159.78); 265 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 135.00 to 160.00 (143.85); 18 head, 413 lbs., 154.00 thin fleshed; 291 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 156.50 (133.64); 91 head, 452 to 462 lbs., 142.00 to 144.50 (144.21) thin fleshed; 616 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 122.50 to 148.00 (130.84); 530 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 121.00 to 138.25 (126.76); 99 head, 611 to 640 lbs., 125.75 to 146.00 (130.61); 289 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (124.07) unweaned; 107 head, 653 to 681 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (134.77); 181 head, 653 to 694 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (124.22) unweaned; 46 head, 700 to 728 lbs., 133.00 to 134.50 (133.44); 52 head, 702 to 722 lbs., 118.00 to 123.50 (121.17) unweaned; 21 head, 759 lbs., 135.50; 25 head, 842 lbs., 135.25; 20 head, 878 to 886 lbs., 132.50 to 133.50 (133.20); 12 head, 925 lbs., 131.50; 26 head, 992 lbs., 127.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 411 lbs., 131.00; 107 head, 485 to 493 lbs., 121.00 to 142.00 (127.48); 4 head, 531 lbs., 130.00; 200 head, 553 to 594 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (122.56); 60 head, 614 to 649 lbs., 127.50 to 131.50 (129.39); 6 head, 728 lbs., 119.00. Large frame 1, 7 head, 432 lbs., 144.00; 47 head, 524 to 531 lbs., 135.00 to 136.50 (135.79); 59 head, 579 to 583 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.41); 15 head, 604 lbs., 134.00. Medium frame 1, 10 head, 337 lbs., 152.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 25 head, 523 lbs., 130.00; 23 head, 606 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 6 head, 696 lbs., 120.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 1415 to 1525 lbs., 53.00 to 57.00 (54.39) average dressing; 8 head, 1200 to 1430 lbs., 46.00 to 53.50 (49.64) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 19 head, 945 to 1440 lbs., 52.50 to 55.00 (54.04) average; 15 head, 1115 to 1400 lbs., 43.00 to 51.00 (46.53) low, Lean, 85 to 90%, 28 head, 865 to 1330 lbs., 46.00 to 49.00 (47.17) average; 14 head, 980 to 1250 lbs., 40.00 to 44.00 (42.23) low; 5 head, 895 to 1280 lbs., 38.00 to 41.00 (40.07) very low. Bulls 1, 11 head, 1515 to 2230 lbs., 77.00 to 80.50 (78.68) average; 10 head, 1887 lbs., 83.25 high; 10 head, 1420 to 2070 lbs., 73.00 to 78.50 (74.99) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 128 head, 925 to 1545 lbs.,4 8.50 to 56.50 (53.38).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.