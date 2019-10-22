The Colorado weekly livestock auction summary indicated receipts of 8,957 head of cattle selling the week of Oct. 11 to 17, compared to 9,206 head the previous reporting period and 10,971 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
The trade activity and demand was light to good. The feeder steers weighing under 800 pounds were trading mostly steady to $4 higher, those 800 to 900 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower and those over 900 pounds were selling $6 higher. The feeder heifers across all weight classes were mostly selling $2 to $7 lower. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with about 57% steers, 42% were heifers, 0% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 87% cows, 13% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 24% stock cows and 76% were bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 44%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 280 to 285 lbs., 177.00 to 182.00; 25 head, 303 to 333 lbs., 179.00 to 189.50 (183.78); 55 head, 366 to 395 lbs., 174.00 to 181.00 (176.23); 15 head, 366 lbs., 189.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 394 lbs., 184.00 value added; 98 head, 408 to 445 lbs., 160.00 to 186.00 (178.09); 11 head, 445 lbs., 181.00 fancy; 213 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 150.00 to 185.00 (167.75); 238 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 148.50 to 168.00 (159.65); 28 head, 500 lbs., 171.00 thin fleshed; 605 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 140.00 to 160.00 (146.71); 13 head, 560 lbs., 154.50 thin fleshed; 198 head, 607 to 641 lbs., 142.00 to 157.00 (151.37); 80 head, 626 to 641 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.68) fancy; 8 head, 633 lbs., 149.00 thin fleshed; 215 head, 609 to 648 lbs., 140.50 to 148.00 (145.36) unweaned; 170 head, 651 to 696 lbs., 144.50 to 155.50 (150.68); 12 head, 652 lbs., 147.50 thin fleshed; 316 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 140.50 to 147.00 (142.36) unweaned; 125 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 140.00 to 148.50 (146.01); 7 head, 717 lbs., 140.75 fleshy; 16 head, 705 to 710 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (137.07) unweaned; 91 head, 753 to 788 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (143.080; 68 head, 799 lbs., 146.00 fancy; 30 head, 803 to 835 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (140.640; 67 head, 808 lbs., 146.00 fancy; 11 head, 823 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 118 head, 870 to 893 lbs., 130.00 to 139.50 (137.30); 41 head, 914 to 935 lbs., 127.00 to 133.50 (131.26); 48 head, 958 to 979 lbs., 128.75 to 133.00 (129.11); 24 head, 1051 to 1077 lbs., 116.00 to 124.00 (121.80); 11 head, 1100 to 1148 lbs., 108.00 to 115.00 (111.37); 4 head, 1229 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 10 head, 205 lbs., 425.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 371 to 397 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (171.68); 50 head, 426 to 438 lbs., 155.00 to 171.00 (167.39); 60 head, 472 to 497 lbs., 144.00 to 169.00 (163.21); 14 head, 524 to 536 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (142.76); 89 head, 558 to 599 lbs., 134.00 to 149.50 (139.57); 15 head, 603 to 624 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.61); 17 head, 659 to 691 lbs., 125.00 to 144.00 (135.56); 14 head, 729 lbs., 136.00; 8 head, 789 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 631 lbs., 132.00; 5 head, 726 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 604 lbs., 145.00; 7 head, 682 lbs., 144.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 749 lbs., 136.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 383 lbs., 132.00; 10 head, 448 lbs., 115.00; 9 head, 533 lbs., 121.00. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 345 lbs., 164.00; 22 head, 486 lbs., 143.00. Small frame 1, 5 head, 549 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 324 to 336 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (149.66); 92 head, 368 to 398 lbs., 136.00 to 153.00 (145.16); 27 head, 363 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 111 head, 401 to 448 lbs., 133.00 to 146.00 (139.38); 256 head, 450 to 490 lbs., 131.00 to 150.00 (135.99); 270 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 127.00 to 147.50 (133.12); 343 head, 552 to 594 lbs., 125.00 to 141.00 (129.45); 9 head, 558 lbs., 132.00 full; 96 head, 603 to 639 lbs., 132.75 to 140.00 (137.51); 16 head, 639 lbs., 134.00 full; 159 head, 601 to 644 lbs., 124.00 to 133.50 (127.44) unweaned; 48 head, 653 to 680 lbs., 130.50 to 140.00 (133.51); 12 head, 697 lbs., 137.00 fancy; 30 head, 653 to 675 lbs., 123.50 to 125.00 (124.69) unweaned; 78 head, 709 to 747 lbs., 130.25 to 139.50 (134.46); 122 head, 735 to 748 lbs., 148.50 fancy; 80 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (130.80); 13 head, 757 lbs., 141.00 fancy; 25 head, 801 to 819 lbs., 130.50 to 136.00 (133.18); 7 head, 883 lbs., 124.00; 51 head, 902 to 939 lbs., 122.50 to 130.50 (125.70); 29 head, 964 to 991 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (121.83); 7 head, 1005 to 1035 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (121.83); 3 head, 1165 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 16 head, 213 lbs., 420.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 361 lbs., 132.00 full; 96 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 128.00 to 148.50 (134.20); 57 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 126.00 to 140.00 (135.100; 11 head, 488 to 498 lbs., 124.00 to 134.50 (127.87) full; 149 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 122.00 to 139.00 (132.53); 120 head, 557 to 594 lbs., 126.00 to 139.50 (135.44); 10 head, 684 to 698 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (130.74); 4 head, 721 lbs., 113.00; 9 head, 831 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 544 lbs., 127.50; 13 head, 572 to 575 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (125.15); 14 head, 625 lbs., 127.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 613 lbs., 128.50; 6 head, 682 lbs., 129.50; 9 head, 744 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 1, 5 head, 478 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 902 lbs., 121.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 344 lbs., 104.00; 16 head, 477 lbs., 105.00; 8 head, 674 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 718 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 414 lbs., 100.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 50 head, 1255 to 1788 lbs., 57.00 to 67.50 (61.92) average dressing; 17 head, 1305 to 1785 lbs., 63.00 to 73.00 (68.45) high; 7 head, 1215 to 1590 lbs., 56.00 to 61.50 (58.40) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 79 head, 1065 to 1580 lbs., 56.00 to 67.00 (61.34) average; 7 head, 1230 to 1497 lbs., 67.50 to 70.00 (69.03) high; 47 head, 950 to 1500 lbs., 41.00 to 58.00 (54.45) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 41 head, 895 to 1300 lbs., 51.00 to 58.00 (54.83) average; 6 head, 1145 to 1240 lbs., 62.00 to 64.00 (63.57) high; 24 head, 125 to 1450 lbs., 40.00 to 52.00 (47.72) low; 8 head, 928 to 1230 lbs., 38.00 to 44.00 (41.11) very low. Bulls 1, 14 head, 1590 to 2195 lbs., 79.00 to 85.50 (81.58) average; 2 head, 1865 lbs., 85.00 high; 8 head, 1400 to 2495 lbs., 73.00 to 78.00 (75.67) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 10 head, 1345 to 1980 lbs., 76.00 to 86.50 (81.78) average; 2 head, 1255 to 2115 lbs., 87.00 to 89.50 (88.57) high; 7 head, 1470 to 2415 lbs., 67.50 to 75.00 (70.10) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 5 head, 965 to 1115 lbs., 112.50 to 122.00 (118.18); 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 1250 to 1315 lbs., 96.00 to 102.50 (100.41); 5 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1525 to 1570 lbs., 70.50 to 74.00 (72.81). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1095 lbs., 1085.00; over 5 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 27 head, 1236 lbs., 775.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1512 lbs., 860.00.
