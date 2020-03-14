The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 8,233 head selling a week ago, 3,836 head trading Feb. 24 and 5,609 head selling a years ago, according to the USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Livestock Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to a week ago, the trade activity and demand was moderate to good. The combined weighted average report includes Livestock Exchange, Centennial Livestock Auction, Winter Livestock, Sterling Livestock Commission Co. and La Junta Livestock. The feeder steers weighing under 550 pounds were trading unevenly steady, 550 to 750 pounds were selling $1 to $4 lower and over 750 pounds were trading unevenly steady. The feeder heifers across all weight classes were trading mostly $2 to $4 lower with no test on heifers over 900 pounds. The supply included 82% feeder cattle (31% steers, 21% dairy steers, 46% heifers, 2% dairy heifers); 11% slaughter cattle (91% cows, 9% bulls); 6%
replacement cattle (34% stock cows, 57% bred cows, 2% bred heifers, 7% cow to calf pairs). The feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 304 lbs., 212.00; 35 head, 351 to 375 lbs., 203.00 to 213.00 (207.69); 102 head, 400 to 439 lbs., 192.50 to 202.00 (196.89); 8 head, 401 to 412 lbs., 202.00 to 205.00 (203.14), thin fleshed; 138 head, 457 to 497 lbs., 181.00 to 192.00 (188.33); 110 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 171.00 to 191.00 (181.02); 13 head, 523 lbs., 182.00, thin fleshed; 154 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 162.00 to 182.00 (167.37); 107 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 151.00 to 170.00 (158.71); 20 head, 619 lbs., 160.00, thin fleshed; 68 head, 652 to 689 lbs., 139.00 to 156.25 (149.56); 97 head, 703 to 741 lbs., 130.00 to 151.25 (137.26); 41 head, 760 to 796 lbs., 126.00 to 140.50 (134.09); 164 head, 806 to 841 lbs., 124.00 to 139.00 (127.44); 53 head, 812 lbs., 132.75, fancy; 5 head, 811 lbs., 119.00, fleshy; 52 head, 850 to 885 lbs., 117.00 to 131.25 (124.88); 51 head, 905 lbs., 122.50; 61 head, 974 to 995 lbs., 110.00 to 126.00 (115.52). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 363 to 378 lbs., 193.00 to 195.00 (193.85); 52 head, 404 to 440 lbs., 181.00 to 192.50 (186.77); 51 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 170.00 to 184.00 (176.97); 25 head, 505 lbs., 166.00; 46 head, 553 to 586 lbs., 157.00 to 168.00 (161.56); 26 head, 611 to 648 lbs., 146.00 to 159.00 (151.47); 21 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 149.00 to 154.00 (151.68); 35 head, 776 to 793 lbs., 121.00 to 137.00 (133.44). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 290 lbs., 190.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 689 lbs., 133.00. Medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 37 head, 433 to 435 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (143.98); 16 head, 540 lbs., 146.00. Small and medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 533 lbs., 139.00.
Feeder dairy steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 441 lbs., 167.00; 8 head, 497 lbs., 151.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 388 lbs., 130.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 475 lbs., 111.00. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 215 lbs., 125.00; 47 head, 265 to 297 lbs., 106.00 to 116.00 (110.62); 123 head, 324 to 349 lbs., 100.00 to 113.00 (110.54); 92 head, 359 to 389 lbs., 100.50 to 113.00 (108.81); 160 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 99.00 to 107.00 (102.61); 97 head, 454 to 499 lbs., 85.00 to 99.00 (93.68); 85 head, 506 to 548 lbs., 87.50 to 97.00 (90.37); 93 head, 559 to 566 lbs., 88.50 to 93.25 (92.63); 144 head, 618 to 630 lbs., 85.00 to 92.50 (89.55); 74 head, 661 to 690 lbs., 85.00 to 92.25 (90.93); 6 head, 676 lbs., 80.50 (80.50), full; 17 head, 701 lbs., 84.50; 48 head, 763 to 774 lbs., 82.50 to 91.50 (85.98); 54 head,804 to 833 lbs., 83.00 to 86.00 (84.19); 16 head, 985 lbs., 83.00; 6 head, 1071 lbs., 80.00. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 147 lbs., 190.00. Small and medium frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 380 lbs., 42.50; 4 head, 475 lbs., 49.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 60 head, 377 to 399 lbs., 168.50 to 170.00 (169.54); 115 head, 401 to 438 lbs., 160.00 to 179.00 (170.73); 6 head, 428 lbs., 177.00, thin fleshed; 174 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 156.00 to 168.00 (162.10); 73 head, 462 to 483 lbs., 172.00 to 175.00 (172.62), thin fleshed; 130 head, 511 to 538 lbs., 151.00 to 162.00 (155.69); 14 head, 506 lbs., 170.00, thin fleshed; 324 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 140.50 to 151.00 (145.81); 248 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (141.50); 9 head, 641 lbs., 142.50, replacement; 219 head, 650 to 686 lbs., 131.00 to 145.75 (134.29); 53 head, 650 lbs., 144.00, replacement; 250 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 122.50 to 132.50 (126.17); 77 head, 716 lbs., 130.00, fancy; 29 head, 708 lbs., 125.50, replacement; 205 head, 755 to 797 lbs., 120.00 to 127.50 (123.73); 39 head, 761 lbs., 127.00, replacement; 60 head, 803 to 843 lbs., 117.50 to 124.75 (121.43); 29 head, 853 to 857 lbs., 113.00 to 113.50 (113.45); 20 head, 918 to 945 lbs., 109.00 to 113.25 (111.84). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 254 lbs., 177.50; 18 head, 319 lbs., 166.00; 19 head, 365 to 393 lbs., 163.00 to 180.00 (168.58); 31 head, 416 to 448 lbs., 157.00 to 159.00 (157.61); 29 head, 458 to 475 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (150.56); 54 head, 532 to 547 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (143.91); 55 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (138.44); 18 head, 685 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (126.80). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 491 lbs., 159.00. Small and medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 31 head, 665 lbs., 122.50. Small and medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 410 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 432 lbs., 148.00.
Feeder dairy heifers: Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 467 lbs., 142.00. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 318 lbs., 74.00; 2 head, 383 lbs., 77.00; 4 head, 496 lbs., 74.00; 5 head, 527 lbs., 74.00; 6 head, 656 lbs., 78.00; 7 head, 750 lbs., 80.00; 3 head, 834 lbs., 76.00; 4 head, 885 lbs., 78.00; 4 head, 1157 lbs., 80.00; 3 head, 1360 lbs., 82.00. Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 400 lbs., 69.00; 4 head, 508 lbs., 72.00; 7 head, 572 lbs., 68.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 108 head, 1305 to 2038 lbs., 56.00 to 65.00 (59.96), average; 34 head, 1370 to 1864 lbs., 48.50 to 55.00 (53.66), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 116 head, 1005 to 1735 lbs., 50.00 to 64.00 (57.40), average; 204 head, 1025 to 1765 lbs., 40.00 to 57.00 (52.45), low; 9 head, 1295 to 1745 lbs., 31.00 to 42.00 (37.54), very low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 117 head, 850 to 1431 lbs., 44.00 to 58.00 (50.91), average; 6 head, 1295 to 1485 lbs., 56.50 to 57.50 (57.25), high; 60 head, 880 to 1535 lbs., 30.00 to 53.00 (38.76), low; 14 head, 880 to 1523 lbs., 12.50 to 46.00 (27.79), very low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1660 to 2105 lbs., 77.00 to 82.00 (78.27), average; 1 head, 2400 lbs., 87.00, high; 12 head, 1560 to 2130 lbs., 69.00 to 76.00 (73.16), low. Frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 1065 to 2380 lbs., 70.00 to 85.50 (80.33), average; 4 head, 1928 to 2405 lbs., 84.50 to 90.00 (86.57), high; 15 head, 1125 to 2095 lbs., 69.00 to 76.50 (73.03), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 5 years, open, 57 head, 975 to 1800 lbs., 55.00 to 62.00 (58.80). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 5 head, 799 lbs., 116.00; from 2 to 4 years, open, 27 head, 920 to 1665 lbs., 66.50 to 82.50 (74.52); from 5 to 8 years, open, 45 head, 1000 to 1615 lbs., 56.00 to 65.00 (60.83).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, first trimester, 6 head, 1048 lbs., 1075.00; from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 2 head, 1380 lbs., 1325.00; from 2 to 4 years, third trimester, 13 head, 1253 to 1407 lbs., 1475.00 to 1550.00 (1531.10); from 5 to 8 years, first trimester, 11 head, 1151 lbs., 900.00; from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 21 head, 1318 to 1390 lbs., 975.00 to 1050.00 (1032.63); from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 65 head, 1197 to 1458 lbs.,0 1125.00 to 1300.00 (1204.21); more than 8 years, third trimester, 17 head, 1243 to 1422 lbs., 1025.00 to 1110.00 (1054.90). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 8 years, first trimester, 5 head, 1305 lbs., 725.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head, actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 3 head, 1338 lbs., 950.00; from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 19 head, 1179 to 1295 lbs., 1000.00 to 1050.00 (1034.92); more than 8 years, second trimester, 3 head, 1222 lbs., 750.00; more than 8 years, second to third trimester, 32 head, 1135 to 1290 lbs., 710.00 to 800.00 (767.89); more than 8 years, third trimester, 31 head, 1289 to 1412 lbs., 850.00 to 985.00 (918.10).
Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, less than 2 years, first trimester, 6 head, 906 lbs., 925.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with less than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 8 head, 1581 to 1735 lbs., 1250.00 to 1450.00 (1277.11). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with less than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, more than 8 years, open, 10 head, 1092 to 1540 lbs., 900.00 to 1050.00 (952.29). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, more than 5 years, open, 11 head, 1122 lbs., 1100.00.
