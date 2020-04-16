The Colorado weekly cattle results reported receipts of 8,821 head selling the week ending on April 9, compared to 2,742 head trading a week ago and 3,233 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. The combined weighted average report for four Colorado auctions included: Centennial Livestock Auction, Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock and Livestock Exchange. The feeder steers weighing under 550 pounds were trading mostly steady to $2 higher and over 550 pounds were selling $3 lower to sharply lower with no market test on steers over 800 pounds. Feeder heifers under 550 pounds were trading mostly steady to $3 higher, 550 to 750 pounds were selling $7 to $9 lower and over 750 pounds were trading sharply higher on a light test. Slaughter cows were selling steady to $3 lower, while bulls were trading $5 lower. Bred cows were selling steady on a light test, and pairs were trading sharply higher on a thin test. Supply included: 89% feeder cattle (38% steers, 15% dairy steers, 44% heifers, 0% bulls, 1% dairy heifers); 6% slaughter cattle (91% cows, 9% bulls); 5% replacement cattle (50% stock cows, 18% bred cows, 30% cow-calf pairs, 1% heifer pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 335 lbs., 190.00; 21 head, 396 lbs., 189.00; 70 head, 419 to 438 lbs., 172.00 to 183.00 (180.55); 61 head, 458 to 491 lbs., 162.00 to 174.00 (170.61); 320 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (163.84); 10 head, 530 lbs., 173.00, fancy; 283 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (155.51); 65 head, 571 lbs., 164.50, fancy; 396 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (150.36); 214 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 132.00 to 147.00 (135.66); 105 head, 672 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 116 head, 707 to 739 lbs., 121.00 to 136.00 (125.17); 53 head, 732 lbs., 133.00, thin fleshed; 22 head, 767 to 768 lbs., 125.50 to 126.00 (125.66); 46 head, 815 to 822 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (109.58). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 333 lbs., 181.00; 5 head, 378 lbs., 170.00; 56 head, 456 to 489 lbs., 158.00 to 162.00 (159.20); 70 head, 568 to 591 lbs., 130.50 to 148.00 (134.88); 55 head, 704 to 705 lbs., 122.00 to 123.50 (122.44). Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 421 lbs., 155.00.
Feeder dairy steers: Large 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 466 lbs., 122.50. Large 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 388 lbs., 106.00; 2 head, 439 lbs., 100.00; 3 head, 975 lbs., 79.00. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 214 to 247 lbs., 107.50 to 119.00 (115.53); 27 head, 259 lbs., 102.50; 93 head, 316 to 344 lbs., 97.00 to 107.00 (104.14); 42 head, 381 to 384 lbs., 99.00 to 104.00 (101.83); 92 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 92.50 to 101.50 (98.60); 30 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 90.00 to 95.00 (92.53); 11 head, 547 lbs., 84.00; 2 head, 715 lbs., 66.00; 39 head, 824 lbs., 61.50; 34 head, 909 to 936 lbs., 58.00 to 59.00 (58.14); 9 head, 978 to 995 lbs., 60.00 to 62.00 (60.45). Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 248 lbs., 101.00; 4 head, 273 lbs., 90.00; 15 head, 316 to 343 lbs., 85.00 to 91.00 (89.11); 9 head, 365 to 390 lbs., 87.50 to 90.00 (88.46); 23 head, 506 to 531 lbs., 74.00 to 80.00 (76.54); 27 head, 556 to 594 lbs., 71.00 to 73.00 (72.18); 39 head, 627 to 636 lbs., 65.00 to 72.00 (69.80); 22 head, 677 to 689 lbs., 60.00 to 68.00 (66.16); 44 head, 728 to 734 lbs., 60.00 to 62.00 (61.54); 12 head, 769 lbs., 60.00. Large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 283 lbs., 72.50; 10 head, 355 to 387 lbs., 72.50 to 77.50 (74.89); 6 head, 410 to 442 lbs., 67.50 to 72.00 (69.83); 11 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 63.00 to 67.50 (65.00); 16 head, 578 to 590 lbs., 61.00; 4 head, 669 lbs., 58.00; 4 head, 740 lbs., 51.00. Small and medium frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 287 lbs., 60.00; 12 head, 371 to 398 lbs., 47.50 to 55.00 (53.15); 14 head, 428 lbs., 45.00; 23 head, 520 to 525 lbs., 37.00 to 39.00 (38.13); 18 head, 590 lbs., 49.00; 3 head, 642 lbs., 35.00; 6 head, 664 lbs., 43.00. Small and nedium frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 324 lbs., 47.00; 5 head, 557 lbs., 30.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 43 head, 377 lbs., 167.00; 76 head, 403 to 446 lbs., 139.00 to 159.00 (153.62); 146 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (147.63); 79 head, 459 lbs., 160.00, thin fleshed; 454 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 137.50 to 156.00 (143.22); 39 head, 506 lbs., 151.00 to 155.00 (153.15), thin fleshed; 333 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 125.00 to 143.50 (133.15); 71 head, 584 lbs., 138.50, thin fleshed; 348 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 121.00 to 135.50 (125.28); 81 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.43); 53 head, 652 lbs., 135.00, fancy; 97 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 113.00 to 128.00 (118.90); 127 head, 707 to 731 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (134.38), replacement; 71 head, 758 to 796 lbs., 101.00 to 123.00 (117.25); 36 head, 782 lbs., 129.00, replacement; 65 head, 803 lbs., 124.50; 41 head, 841 to 842 lbs., 136.00 to 140.50 (138.19), replacement; 45 head, 853 to 855 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (132.00), replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 314 lbs., 161.00; 8 head, 463 to 485 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (144.25); 7 head, 585 to 596 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (136.03); 49 head, 660 to 668 lbs., 117.00 to 118.50 (117.89). Medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 542 lbs., 112.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 452 lbs., 156.00; 5 head, 566 lbs., 143.00. Medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 521 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder dairy heifers: Large 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 382 lbs., 102.50; 3 head, 533 lbs., 106.00. Large 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 614 lbs., 83.00; 3 head, 740 lbs., 54.00. Large 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 240 lbs., 67.50; 4 head, 315 lbs., 52.50; 11 head, 434 to 443 lbs., 52.50 to 65.00 (60.51); 2 head, 645 lbs., 43.00; 4 head, 839 lbs., 55.00. Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 367 lbs., 52.50. Small and medium frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 498 lbs., 41.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 1300 to 1795 lbs., 44.00 to 57.50 (53.55), average; 17 head, 1275 to 2150 lbs., 40.50 to 48.00 (43.09), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 51 head, 1115 to 1589 lbs., 44.00 to 58.00 (52.21), average; 130 head, 195 to 1915 lbs., 38.50 to 46.00 (43.61), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 111 head, 895 to 1615 lbs., 38.00 to 50.50 (43.12), average; 1 head, 955 lbs., 54.00, high; 23 head, 756 to 1585 lbs., 31.00 to 39.50 (35.05), low; 6 head, 915 to 1425 lbs., 10.00 to 27.50 (22.02), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1405 to 2540 lbs., 79.50 to 89.00 (83.54), average; 2 head, 2035 to 2125 lbs., 92.00 to 97.50 (94.69), high; 22 head, 1140 to 2140 lbs., 60.00 to 71.50 (63.76), low.
Replacement cows:
Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 5 years, open, 57 head, 100 to 1495 lbs., 42.00 to 53.00 (46.42). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 5 head, 850 to 975 lbs., 81.00 to 87.50 (84.11); from 2 to 4 years, open, 8 head, 975 to 1338 lbs., 61.00 to 71.50 (68.21). Large 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 56 head, 734 to 1345 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (51.44). Large 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 10 head, 870 to 1715 lbs., 42.00 to 49.00 (45.75).
Bred replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, third trimester, 12 head, 840 to 1373 lbs., 1300.00 to 1400.00 (1341.82); from 2 to 8 years, third trimester, 19 head, 1256 lbs., 1225.00 to 1275.00 (1238.16); from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 12 head, 1195 to 1349 lbs., 1085.00 to 1100.00 (1097.74). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 2 head, 1295 to 1400 lbs., 1235.00 to 1300.00 (1268.77); less than 8 years, third trimester, 4 head, 1260 to 1745 lbs., 925.00 to 1000.00 (948.69).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 18 head, 1150 to 1720 lbs., 1585.00 to 1675.00 (1641.22). Medium and large frame 1 with less than 300 pound calf, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8, open, 23 head, 1275 lbs., 1685.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, one, 7 head, 1299 lbs., 1400.00; from 5 to 8 years, open, 12 head, 1156 to 1605 lbs., 1200.00 to 1260.00 (1231.91); more than 8 years, open, 3 head, 1275 to 1398 lbs., 1150.00 to 1185.00 (1160.96). Medium and large 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 19 head, 775 to 1185 lbs., 1410.00 to 1475.00 (1443.32).
Replacement heifer pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 4 head, 1028 lbs., 1600.00.
