The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 3,836 head selling for the week ending Feb. 28 compared to 4,726 head trading on Feb. 21, according to the USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers weighing under 600 pounds were trading unevenly steady, while those over 600 pounds were selling mostly $3 to $5 lower. The feeder heifers under 600 pounds were trading mostly $3 higher on a thin test and those weighing above 600 pounds were selling mostly steady to $1 higher. The supply included 97% feeder cattle (47% steers, 52% heifers, 1% bulls); 3% slaughter cattle (69% cows, 31% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 378 to 399 lbs., 187.00 to 200.00 (195.11); 67 head, 409 to 445 lbs., 186.50 to 196.00 (191.70); 12 head, 457 to 468 lbs., 182.50 to 192.50 (189.19); 187 head, 501 to 537 lbs., 171.00 to 187.00 (179.99); 11 head, 531 lbs., 171.00, fleshy; 74 head, 572 to 598 lbs., 167.00 to 175.00 (171.67); 177 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 153.00 to 167.00 (159.81); 8 head, 636 lbs., 158.00, full; 151 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 139.00 to 156.00 (150.32); 230 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 135.00 to 149.50 (140.21); 86 head, 753 to 787 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (133.64); 185 head, 816 to 844 lbs., 128.00 to 136.50 (131.65); 70 head, 870 to 884 lbs., 123.00 to 131.50 (130.78); 61 head, 905 to 946 lbs., 119.50 to 122.00 (120.91); 26 head, 952 to 960 lbs., 115.50 to 117.50 (116.27). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 366 lbs., 190.00; 7 head, 431 to 443 lbs., 188.00; 13 head, 501 to 518 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (163.03); 41 head, 585 to 599 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (157.90); 14 head, 617 to 637 lbs., 147.00; 39 head, 674 to 695 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.59); 17 head, 778 lbs., 134.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 303 lbs., 167.50. Medium 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 584 lbs., 157.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 360 lbs., 173.00; 5 head, 382 lbs., 166.00, full; 43 head, 404 to 428 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (172.48); 104 head, 466 to 484 lbs., 160.50 to 168.00 (162.83); 160 head, 501 to 546 lbs., 150.00 to 166.00 (159.68); 147 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 144.00 to 160.00 (149.64); 107 head, 602 to 628 lbs., 137.00 to 145.50 (143.09); 9 head, 617 lbs., 135.50, full; 280 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 126.50 to 142.25 (133.17); 10 head, 669 lbs., 132.50, fleshy; 372 head, 713 to 749 lbs., 124.00 to 137.50 (130.89); 182 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 123.00 to 130.50 (127.51); 15 head, 809 to 823 lbs., 119.50 to 122.50 (120.69); 60 head, 874 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 399 lbs., 161.00; 59 head, 475 to 496 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.57); 30 head, 500 to 511 lbs., 138.00 to 148.50 (144.98); 42 head, 571 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 144.50 (141.04); 6 head, 621 lbs., 145.00; 15 head, 692 lbs., 128.50; 7 head, 741 lbs., 128.50; 4 head, 943 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 319 lbs., 142.00. Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 456 lbs., 149.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 812 lbs., 118.00; 15 head, 979 lbs., 98.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1305 to 1350 lbs., 59.50 to 60.00 (59.87), average; 1 head, 1415 lbs., 55.50, low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 1030 to 1380 lbs., 58.00 to 61.50 (59.47), average. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 860 to 1325 lbs., 54.00 to 58.00 (55.36), average; 3 head, 830 to 1070 lbs., 49.00 to 51.00 (49.75), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 1595 to 2205 lbs., 79.00 to 82.00 (79.92), average; 2 head, 1740 to 2035 lbs., 73.00 to 77.00 (75.16), low.
