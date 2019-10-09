The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 5,633 head of livestock selling the period of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, compared to 2,464 head the previous period and 6,757 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to the previous week, the trade activity and demand was moderate to good. The number of feeder cattle brought to market more than doubled from last week as the fall run begins. The feeder steers weighing under 500 pounds were mostly selling $4 lower and those over 500 pounds were selling $5 higher to sharply higher on a light test. The feeder heifers weighing under 550 pounds were mostly selling $2 higher with instances of sharply higher and over 550 pounds were steady to $6 higher on a light test. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 37% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 19% stock cows, 72% were bred cows and 9% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 177.50 to 186.00 (191.47); 32 head, 361 to 395 lbs., 172.00 to 182.50, (172.45); 72 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 167.00 to 183.00 (172.46); 117 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 155.00 to 167.00 (162.44); 3 head, 465 lbs., 172.00 thin fleshed; 198 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 150.00 to 165.75 (156.99); 267 head, 550 to 591 572 144.00 to 154.00 150.26 76 602 to 640 629 143.50 to 153.00 147.95 52 603 to 637 lbs., 141.00 to 147.50 (145.51) unweaned; 131 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 142.50 to 152.50 (147.96); 24 head, 669 to 680 lbs., 146.00 to 146.50 (146.31) unweaned; 129 head, 708 to 741 lbs., 146.00 to 153.10 (151.91); 126 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 144.00 to 153.25 (148.89); 265 head, 803 to 837 lbs., 144.50 to 151.50 (147.42); 390 head, 854 to 894 lbs., 130.50 to 152.50 (143.53); 210 head, 914 to 945 lbs., 132.50 to 138.50 (136.39); 33 head, 952 lbs., 135.50; 13 head, 996 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 50 head, 1000 to 1044 lbs., 123.00 to 130.25 (128.45). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 429 lbs., 159.00; 30 head, 475 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (154.51); 72 head, 502 to 547lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (146.46); 15 head, 550 lbs., 136.00; 11 head, 595 lbs., 135.00 fleshy; 42 head, 608 to 628 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (145.91); 19 head, 607 to 638 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.37) unweaned; 50 head, 656 to 687 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (143.76); 21 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 139.00 to 142.50 (142.34); 21 head, 832 lbs., 135.50; 20 head, 929 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 423 lbs., 154.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 748 lbs., 141.00. Medium frame 1, 5 head, 763 lbs., 141.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 42 head, 363 to 398 lbs., 144.00 to 167.00 (152.37); 72 head, 403 to 444 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (153.64); 150 head, 452 to 491 lbs., 130.00 to 150.00 (140.94); 89 head, 505 to 538 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (137.58); 118 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 146.75 (136.42); 9 head, 574 lbs., 132.00 fleshy; 37 head, 611 to 645 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (137.98); 76 head, 602 to 642 lbs., 142.00 to 146.50 (144.53) thin fleshed; 68 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.33) unweaned; 20 head, 665 to 681 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (142.19); 40 head, 674 to 679 lbs., 140.50 to 144.00 (142.32) thin fleshed; 20 head, 653 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 176 head, 715 to 746 lbs., 131.00 to 142.50 (139.33); 91 head, 750 to 768 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.19); 118 head, 816 to 831 lbs., 128.50 to 137.00 (135.22); 67 head, 852 to 886 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (128.72); 6 head, 901 to 918 lbs., 126.00; 19 head, 958 to 965 lbs., 120.50 to 123.50 (123.18). Medium and large 1 to 2, 9 head, 395 lbs., 140.00; 12 head, 430 to 441 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (146.67); 62 head, 466 to 497 lbs., 130.00 to 146.00 (135.47); 80 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 126.00 to 144.00 (138.66); 99 head, 559 to 595 lbs., 124.00 to 139.00 (129.25); 5 head, 705 to 710 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (125.40); 4 head, 794 lbs., 126.00; 11 head, 852 lbs., 117.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 452 lbs., 140.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 526 lbs., 126.00; 10 head, 735 lbs., 124.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 1195 to 1750 lbs., 58.00 to 64.00 (62.10) average dressing; 2 head, 1255 to 1415 lbs., 67.00 to 71.00 (68.88) high; 16 head, 1260 to 1835 lbs., 56.00 to 58.25 (56.96) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 41 head, 890 to 1495 lbs., 56.00 to 64.00 (59.51) average; 3 head, 1108 to 1200 lbs., 66.00 high; 41 head, 970 to 1350 lbs., 51.00 to 58.00 (54.97) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 29 head, 905 to 1250 lbs., 53.00 to 59.00 (55.26) average; 2 head, 950 lbs., 72.00 high; 36 head, 800 to 1175 lbs., 41.00 to 53.50 (50.52) low; 4 head, 950 to 1190 lbs., 41.00 to 45.00 (42.75) very low. Bulls 1, 18 head, 1340 to 2095 lbs., 79.00 to 86.50 (82.72) average; 4 head, 1995 to 2125 lbs., 87.00 to 91.50 (90.43) high; 14 head, 1075 to 1955 lbs., 70.00 to 78.50 (75.37) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 7 head, 938 to 949 lbs., 127.50; 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 1335 1335 lbs., 100.00. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 1138 to 1240 lbs., 1100.00 to 1185.00 (1147.06); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 20 head, 1200 to 1502 lbs., 860.00 to 985.00 (930.70). Bulls, medium frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, 4 head, 750 lbs., 89.00.
