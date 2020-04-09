The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 2,742 head selling the week ending April 3, compared to 4,972 head selling March 23 and 7,111 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to a week ago, the trade activity and demand were moderate. Feeder steers weighing under 600 pounds were trading sharply lower and those over 600 pounds were selling mostly $5 to $11 lower. Feeder heifers weighing under 550 pounds were trading mostly sharply lower and over 550 pounds were selling mostly steady to $3 lower with instances trading $11 higher on 700 to 750 pound heifers. On slaughter cows, Breakers were trading $10 to $12 lower, Boners were selling $11 to $12 lower and Leans were trading $14 lower. Slaughter bulls were selling $2 lower to $3 higher. The supply included 71% feeder cattle (47% steers, 52% heifers, 1% bulls); 22% slaughter cattle (98% cows, 2% bulls); 7% replacement cattle (62% stock cows, 19% bred cows, 17% cow-calf pairs, 2% heifer pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 353 to 380 lbs., 184.50 to 192.50 (187.04); 21 head, 403 to 427 lbs., 186.00 to 191.00 (187.54); 49 head, 452 to 490 lbs., 158.00 to 183.00 (168.46); 116 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 155.50 to 172.00 (163.90); 22 head, 573 to 595 lbs., 149.00 to 162.00 (160.86); 60 head, 561 to 580 lbs., 172.50 to 186.00 (183.69), fancy; 99 head, 605 to 644 lbs., 141.50 to 164.00 (158.50); 177 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 136.00 to 151.00 (144.49); 32 head, 720 to 728 lbs., 131.50 to 141.00 (134.30); 97 head, 752 to 779 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (128.56); 6 head, 865 to 871 lbs., 111.00 to 112.00 (111.33). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 348 lbs., 168.00; 7 head, 385 to 390 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (161.28); 9 head, 405 to 430 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (156.49); 22 head, 454 to 490 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (155.24); 46 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 146.00 to 163.00 (157.54); 22 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 142.00 to 158.00 (147.00); 15 head, 673 to 679 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.21); 29 head, 712 to 749 lbs., 116.50 to 129.00 (118.67).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 164.00 to 165.00 (164.47); 30 head, 406 to 420 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (153.05); 19 head, 450 to 483 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (155.42); 94 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 134.00 to 152.00 (143.88); 64 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (142.37); 13 head, 572 lbs., 147.00, fancy; 97 head, 602 to 639 lbs., 126.00 to 141.00 (134.74); 43 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (130.99); 143 head, 700 to 725 lbs., 112.00 to 128.50 (125.52); 89 head, 761 to 763 lbs., 110.00; 48 head, 801 to 842 lbs., 100.50 to 108.00 (104.92). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 360 to 382 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (148.94); 6 head, 413 lbs., 152.50 (152.50); 56 head, 454 to 489 lbs., 131.00 to 150.00 (141.78); 9 head, 511 to 535 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (140.31); 31 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (129.84); 33 head, 622 to 649 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (124.96); 25 head, 659 to 699 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (114.22); 13 head, 718 to 727 lbs., 101.00 to 114.00 (106.04); 73 head, 751 to 794 lbs., 112.00 to 115.00 (112.81). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 616 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 416 lbs., 157.50; 7 head, 470 to 476 lbs., 148.00 to 149.00 (148.14); 3 head, 578 lbs., 138.00; 10 head, 607 to 619 lbs., 127.00 to 137.50 (132.30).
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1270 to 1965 lbs., 52.00 to 59.00 (56.23), average; 14 head, 1505 to 1995 lbs., 42.00 to 49.50 (45.32), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 1125 to 1570 lbs., 50.00 to 60.00 (52.95), average; 99 head, 1175 to 1825 lbs., 38.00 to 49.00 (44.22), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/estimate weight, 39 head, 1200 to 1400 lbs., 55.00 to 65.00 (57.82), average; 18 head, 1340 to 1450 lbs., 44.00 to 53.00 (47.00), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 195 head, 726 to 1865 lbs., 40.00 to 52.00 (46.72), average; 5 head, 901 to 1080 lbs., 53.00 to 54.00 (53.23), high; 45 head, 830 to 1915 lbs., 25.00 to 43.00 (37.71), low; 5 head, 700 to 1200 lbs., 12.50 to 20.00 (16.28), very low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 1010 to 1145 lbs., 44.00 to 51.00 (46.25), average; 13 head, 1050 to 1080 lbs., 31.00 to 42.00 (36.92), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1700 to 2245 lbs., 85.50 to 93.00 (88.99), average; 8 head, 1145 to 1740 lbs., 72.00 to 84.50 (79.03), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 6 head, 990 to 1325 lbs., 81.00 to 87.00 (84.18); more than 5 years, open, 46 head, 960 to 1688 lbs., 50.00 to 71.00 (53.19)
Stock cows: Large 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 46 head, 705 to 1165 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (52.11). Large 4, per hundredweight/actual weight,
more than 2 years, open, 15 head, 698 to 1293 lbs., 43.50 to 50.00 (45.81).
Bred cows: Medium and Large 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, third trimester, 14 head, 1053 to 1365 lbs., 1100.00 to 1260.00 (1177.71); from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 5 head, 1230 to 1360 lbs., 985.00 to 1035.00 (1003.81); from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 3 head, 1190 to 1885 lbs., 900.00 to 950.00 (922.10); more than 8 years, second trimester, 4 head, 1145 to 1260 lbs., 610.00 to 785.00 (693.32); more than 8 years, third trimester, 8 head, 1175 to 1280 lbs., 935.00 to 975.00 (940.39).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 23 head, 1216 to 1627 lbs., 1050.00 to 1200.00 (1142.40); more than 8 years, open, 7 head, 825 to 1785 lbs., 635.00 to 975.00 (878.59).
Heifer pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 4 head, 942 to 1025 lbs., 975.00 to 1050.00 (1030.04).
