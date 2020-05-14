The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 945 head selling the week ending April 30, compared to 2,209 head trading April 20, and 2,785 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This combined weighted average report includes the results of the Livestock Exchange. Compared to a week ago, slaughter cows were trading $1.50 to $5 higher, while bulls were trading steady. There were not enough replacement cattle for an accurate trend and feeder cattle were too thinly tested for any meaningful trend. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. The supply included 11% feeder cattle (63% steers, 16% heifers, 21% bulls); 60% slaughter cattle (91% cows, 9% bulls); and 29% replacement cattle (90% stock cows, 2% bred cows, 2% bred heifers, 3% cow to calf pairs, 3% heifer pairs). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 725 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 430 to 435 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (153.50). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 469 lbs., 133.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 472 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 481 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 510 to 549 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (139.46). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 686 lbs., 94.50.
Slaughter cows:
Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 64 head, 1400 to 2075 lbs., 56.00 to 63.00 (58.47), average; 47 head, 1455 to 1960 lbs., 46.00 to 54.50 (49.96), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 94 head, 1005 to 1700 lbs., 54.00 to 63.50 (57.56), average; 2 head, 1278 lbs., 77.00, high; 163 head, 1135 to 1805 lbs., 42.00 to 53.50 (50.77), low; 5 head, 1510 to 1720 lbs., 29.50 to 40.00 (34.50), very low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 74 head, 835 to 1560 lbs., 43.00 to 54.50 (49.36), average; 30 head, 965 to 1495 lbs., 34.00 to 42.50 (38.94), low; 8 head, 1010 to 1535 lbs., 21.00 to 32.00 (26.10), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 1455 to 2585 lbs., 80.00 to 88.50 (84.42), average; 11 head, 1650 to 2290 lbs., 89.00 to 91.50 (90.13), high; 12 head, 1110 to 2255 lbs., 66.00 to 78.50 (73.23), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 2 head, 925 to 930 lbs., 79.00 to 80.00 (79.50); from 2 to 8 years, open, 78 head, 985 to 1643 lbs., 57.00 to 67.00 (61.03). Large 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 7 head, 1004 lbs., 77.50. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 85 head, 875 to 1210 lbs., 60.00 to 70.00 (67.48). Large 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 36 head, 350 to 990 lbs., 37.50 to 51.00 (44.48).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 5 head, 1385 to 1695 lbs., 900.00 to 1050.00 (1006.31).
Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, third trimester, 5 head, 1163 lbs., 1300.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 7 head, 1025 to 1664 lbs., 1350.00 to 1500.00 (1423.72).
Heifer pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 6 head, 1025 to 1256 lbs., 1575.00 to 1675.00 (1660.97).
