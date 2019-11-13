The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary indicated sales receipts of 22,871 head of cattle selling the week of Nov. 1 to 7, compared to 11,673 head and 17,569 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to the previous reporting period, the trade activity and demand was moderate to good. The offerings almost doubled in volume compared to the previous week. The bulk of the cattlemen were focused on getting this year’s calf crop on vaccination programs of at least one to two rounds and weaned the calves 30-plus days to meet buyers’ needs. The feeder steers weighing under 700 pounds were trading $1 to $5 higher with instances of $7 to $8 higher on 550- to 700-pound calves and steers weighing over 750 pounds were mixed but mostly selling $5 to $7 higher. The feeder heifers weighing under 450 pounds were trading $3 to $5 higher, those 450 to 650 pounds were selling $7 to $11 higher and those and over 650 pounds were mostly selling $1 to $2 lower with instances of $3 to $5 lower. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 8% were dairy steers, 35% were heifers, 0% were bulls and 1% were dairy heifers; 2% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 10% was replacement cattle with 36% stock cows, 61% were bred cows and 3% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 40%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 112 head, 308 to 345 lbs., 187.00 to 209.00 (195.45); 7 head, 322 lbs., 200.00 thin fleshed; 74 head, 352 to 392 lbs., 182.00 to 199.00 (190.40); 217 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 172.00 to 187.00 (179.41); 404 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (165.34); 5 head, 468 lbs., 150.00 full; 155 head, 454 to 488 lbs., 171.00 to 176.00 (171.90) thin fleshed; 1003 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 149.00 to 170.00 (156.54); 163 head, 508 to 519 lbs., 160.50 to 163.00 (161.23) thin fleshed; 1206 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 138.50 to 159.50 149.63); 78 head, 565 to 568 lbs., 153.00 to 162.50 (160.20) thin fleshed; 706 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 138.00 to 159.50 (147.33); 8 head, 624 lbs., 133.50 full; 613 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 132.00 to 153.25 (141.95) unweaned; 484 head, 651 to 690 lbs., 140.00 to 161.25 (147.04); 466 head, 654 to 695 lbs., 130.00 to 150.75 (141.09) unweaned; 218 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 138.50 to 149.00 (144.46); 210 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 132.50 to 144.00 (137.75) unweaned; 4 head, 725 lbs., 147.00 value added; 244 head, 756 to 794 lbs., 131.00 to 160.75 (148.96); 67 head, 784 lbs., 163.00 fancy; 25 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 127.50 to 136.50 (129.33) unweaned; 8 head, 759 lbs., 151.00 value added; 83 head, 814 to 849 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (135.14); 52 head, 853 to 890 lbs., 134.00 to 148.00 (141.60); 207 head, 863 to 882 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (154.27) fancy; 31 head, 902 to 930 lbs., 134.50 to 147.00 (139.51); 20 head, 968 to 980 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (134.21); 90 head, 951 to 966 lbs., 145.00 to 152.10 (149.52) fancy; 3 head, 1102 lbs., 119.00; 4 head, 1235 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 265 lbs., 194.00; 11 head, 303 to 307 lbs., 177.00 to 177.50 (177.14); 76 head, 382 to 394 lbs., 170.50 to 177.50 (175.30); 119 head, 408 to 449 lbs., 161.00 to 168.00 (166.05); 5 head, 446 lbs., 152.00 full; 59 head, 465 to 499 lbs., 151.00 to 162.00 (155.91); 121 head, 503 to 542 lbs., 137.50 to 159.00 (149.08); 257 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 133.00 to 153.00 (143.07); 137 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 131.00 to 150.75 (141.86); 33 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (138.50) unweaned; 147 head, 651 to 681 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (137.66); 59 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (135.78) unweaned; 25 head, 742 to 749 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.64); 25 head, 703 to 729 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.83) unweaned; 34 head, 755 to 770 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.74); 33 head, 804 to 845 lbs., 129.50 to 134.50 (131.47); 5 head, 996 lbs., 123.50. Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 351 to 388 lbs., 151.00 to 152.50 (151.56); 10 head, 536 lbs., 126.00; 42 head, 550 to 582 lbs., 124.00 to 145.00 (136.72); 5 head, 625 lbs., 137.00; 62 head, 656 to 696 lbs., 117.50 to 126.00 (124.59); 5 head, 891 lbs., 121.00. Large frame 1, 22 head, 431 lbs., 162.00; 75 head, 573 to 590 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (135.75); 24 head, 675 lbs., 130.00; 19 head, 888 lbs., 136.25. Large frame 1 to 2, 16 head, 773 lbs., 122.00. Large frame 2, 7 head, 697 lbs., 121.00. Medium frame 1, 12 head, 440 lbs., 166.00; 5 head, 475 lbs., 136.00; 5 head, 577 lbs., 134.50; 17 head, 682 lbs., 134.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 378 lbs., 170.00; 10 head, 661 lbs., 139.00; 6 head, 734 lbs., 135.50. Medium frame 2, 9 head, 359 lbs., 115.00; 16 head, 669 to 681 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (125.28).
Dairy steers: Large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 360 lbs., 149.00; 46 head, 412 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (145.48); Large frame 2, 9 head, 299 lbs., 140.50; 5 head, 337 lbs., 140.00; 47 head, 351 lbs., 131.00; 33 head, 522 lbs., 133.50. Large frame 2 to 3, 4 head, 685 lbs., 112.00; 25 head, 927 lbs., 105.00 fancy. Large frame 3, 17 head, 233 lbs., 110.00; 4 head, 298 lbs., 102.00; 43 head, 328 to 329 lbs., 110.00; 107 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 102.00 to 113.00 (110.29); 68 head, 423 to 428 lbs., 101.00 to 110.00 (106.73); 77 head, 461 to 488 lbs., 106.00 to 110.00 (107.28); 65 head, 508 to 541 lbs., 108.00 to 110.00 (108.59); 168 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 97.50 to 109.00 (102.66); 41 head, 646 lbs., 100.00; 77 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 86.00 to 87.00 (86.41); 23 head, 773 to 789 lbs., 81.00 to 90.00 (84.87); 14 head, 886 lbs.; 83.00; 17 head, 981 lbs., 84.00. Large frame 3 to 4, 5 head, 218 lbs., 100.00; 4 head, 269 lbs., 94.00; 68 head, 323 to 346 lbs., 91.00 to 102.00 (97.38); 15 head, 433 lbs., 95.00; 3 head, 407 lbs., 93.00 full; 16 head, 516 to 535 lbs., 80.00 to 93.00 (81.68); 25 head, 580 to 587 lbs., 79.00 to 90.00 (87.82); 5 head, 644 lbs., 85.00; 28 head, 706 to 749 lbs., 78.00 to 82.00 (80.17); 10 head, 774 lbs., 79.00. Large frame 4, 34 head, 201 to 228 lbs., 85.00 to 92.50 (87.13); 13 head, 254 to 269 lbs., 50.00 to 60.00 (52.96) full; 18 head, 386 lbs., 79.00; 3 head, 407 lbs., 87.00; 22 head, 452 to 483 lbs., 62.00 to 70.00 (63.73); 19 head, 486 lbs., 48.00 gaunt; 6 head, 507 lbs., 70.00 full. Small frame 3 to 4, 18 head, 344 lbs., 56.00; 8 head, 407 lbs., 51.00. Small frame 4, 19 head, 303 lbs., 38.00; 18 head, 352 lbs., 35.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 26 head, 307 to 335 lbs., 162.50 to 168.00 (165.17); 174 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (163.66); 206 head, 402 to 447 lbs., 141.00 to 158.00 (148.93); 29 head, 433 lbs., 154.00 thin fleshed; 495 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 136.00 to 157.00 (144.31); 59 head, 491 lbs., 152.50 thin fleshed; 710 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 132.00 to 153.00 (140.99); 60 head, 500 lbs., 154.00 thin fleshed; 645 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 128.00 to 147.00 (136.76); 101 head, 565 lbs., 144.00 fancy; 161 head, 552 to 592 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.88) thin fleshed; 285 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 126.50 to 144.00 (137.35); 426 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 124.00 to 138.00 (131.25) unweaned; 234 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 124.00 to 140.00 (133.27); 178 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 123.00 to 138.10 (131.35) unweaned; 137 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 121.00 to 140.50 (132.84); 56 head, 712 to 731 lbs., 125.00 to 135.75 (126.57) unweaned; 18 head, 764 to 792 lbs., 123.00 to 142.50 (130.76); 68 head, 813 to 828 lbs., 131.50 to 137.00 (132.57); 59 head, 850 to 884 lbs., 119.00 to 136.50 (131.10); 26 head, 901 to 942 lbs., 126.50 to 131.00 (129.69); 34 head, 960 to 993 lbs., 125.00 to 128.50 (126.48); 11 head, 1005 to 1026 lbs., 121.00 to 122.50 (121.69); 13 head, 1066 to 1074 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 322 lbs., 150.00; 69 head, 353 to 393 lbs., 147.00 to 158.00 (155.76); 177 head, 414 to 448 lbs., 126.00 to 171.00 (147.05); 158 head, 455 to 497 lbs., 125.00 to 148.00 (136.62); 156 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 133.00 to 146.50 (138.58); 242 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 124.00 to 139.50 (132.78); 59 head, 615 to 633 lbs., 120.00 to 126.50 (125.19); 17 head, 618 to 624 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.53) unweaned; 11 head, 874 lbs., 128.50. Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 414 to 448 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (136.39); 26 head, 452 to 490 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (136.55); 52 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (130.51); 7 head, 570 to 587 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.88); 14 head, 601 to 616 lbs., 121.00 to 122.50 (121.87). Large frame 1, 25 head, 396 lbs., 148.00. Large frame 2, 9 head, 516 lbs., 115.00. Medium frame 1, 6 head, 383 lbs., 155.50; 9 head, 566 lbs., 137.50; 6 head, 649 lbs., 129.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 306 lbs., 137.00; 5 head, 535 lbs., 122.00. Medium frame 2, 32 head, 376 lbs., 126.00; 10 head, 489 lbs., 122.00; 10 head, 547 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 579 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 643 lbs., 120.00.
Dairy heifers: Large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 301 lbs., 143.50. Large frame 2, 4 head, 602 lbs., 108.00. Large frame 2 to 3, 13 head, 761 to 772 lbs., 85.00 to 86.00 (85.23). Large frame 3, 14 head, 441 lbs., 69.00; 17 head, 471 lbs., 68.50; 9 head, 537 to 544 lbs., 78.50 to 80.00 (79.17); 12 head, 595 lbs., 83.00; 5 head, 693 lbs., 87.00; 5 head, 1053 lbs., 70.00. Large frame 3 to 4, 21 head, 312 lbs., 60.00; 10 head, 403 lbs., 65.00; 3 head, 523 lbs., 70.00. Large frame 4, 4 head, 231 lbs., 50.00; 4 head, 271 lbs., 48.00; 5 head, 330 lbs., 50.00. 10 head, 450 lbs., 56.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 950 to 2005 lbs., 46.00 to 68.00 (56.82) average dressing; 4 head, 1150 to 1665 lbs., 48.00 to 50.00 (49.09) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 109 head, 1018 to 1560 lbs., 48.00 to 65.00 (57.21) average; 74 head, 1050 to 1565 lbs., 42.00 to 55.00 (51.09) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 55 head, 895 to 1266 lbs., 45.00 to 56.00 (50.49) average; 27 head, 875 to 1270 lbs., 38.00 to 46.00 (43.20) low; 12 head, 880 to 1240 lbs., 27.00 to 41.00 (36.27) very low. Bulls 1, 21 head, 1430 to 2330 lbs., 76.00 to 86.50 (80.39) average; 1 head, 2250 lbs., 83.00 high; 17 head, 1275 to 2455 lbs., 72.00 to 76.50 (74.65) low.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 332 head, 745 to 1845 lbs., 47.50 to 60.00 (54.39); over 8 years old, open, 14 head, 1070 to 1270 lbs., 46.00 to 50.00 (48.19). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, under 2 years old, open, 3 head, 725 to 985 lbs., 110.00 to 122.50 (115.33); 2 to 4 years old, open, 25 head, 907 to 1095 lbs., 67.00 to 74.00 (73.43). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 1180 lbs., 1210.00. Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 29 head, 1112 to 1397 lbs., 1300.00 to 1350.00 (1320.07); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 109 head, 1154 to 1345 lbs., 1225.00 to 1385.00 (1312.75); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 48 head, 901 to 1275 lbs., 875.00 to 935.00 (897.50); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 55 head, 1200 to 1434 lbs., 1050.00 to 1225.00 (1179.88); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 32 head, 1158 to 1491 lbs., 1110.00 to 1160.00 (1135.11); over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 28 head, 1432 to 1450 lbs., 925.00 to 1025.00 (949.77); over 5 years old, 3rd trimester, 40 head 1135 to 1543 lbs., 950.00 to 1125.00 (1037.72); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 14 head, 1468 lbs., 860.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 84 head, 1125 to 1334 lbs., 610.00 to 760.00 (704.17) broken mouth; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 45 head, 1102 to 1265 lbs., 760.00 to 810.00 (767.07); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 59 head, 1070 to 1500 lbs., 635.00 to 860.00 (759.72) broken mouth. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 13 head, 1216 lbs., 835.00; over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 41 head, 1100 to 1516 lbs., 800.00 to 1000.00 (862.39); over 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 17 head, 1197 to 1344 lbs., 650.00 to 775.00 (682.10).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with under 150 pounds calf, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, 26 head, 1125 to 1250 lbs., 1260.00 to 1325.00 (1303.96). Medium and Large 1 w/ 150 to 300 pounds calf, per head/actual weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1275 lbs., 1400.00.
Log In
