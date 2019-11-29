The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary, Greeley, Colorado, reported receipts of 18,798 head of cattle selling the week of Nov. 21, compared to 19,497 head selling a week ago and 3,543 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
The trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Calves with spring and fall shots and a 30- to 45-plus day wean were highly sought after. Those without are receiving heavy discounts. Buyers are also heavily competing for yearlings. The feeder steers weighing under 500 pounds were trading unevenly steady with instances selling $5 higher; those 400 to 450 pounds steers and those over 500 pounds were selling mixed from $3 lower to $2 higher. The feeder heifers weighing under 850 pounds were trading $1 to $7 higher and over 850 pounds were too lightly tested to trend. The supply included: 82% feeder cattle (53% steers, 47% heifers, 0% bulls); 6% slaughter cattle (84% cows, 16% bulls); 12% replacement cattle (58% stock cows, 27% bred cows, 15% bred heifers, 0% cow-calf pairs). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 41 head, 322 to 345 lbs., 195.00 to 214.50 (203.24); 100 head, 358 to 399 lbs., 183.00 to 195.00 (190.95); 166 head, 400 to 434 lbs., 157.50 to 197.25 (185.17); 7 head, 404 lbs., 190.00, thin fleshed; 351 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 155.00 to 187.00 (171.18); 492 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 147.50 to 166.00 (156.84); 5 head, 500 lbs., 168.00, value added; 977 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 140.50 to 159.00 (149.35); 845 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 134.00 to 154.50 (147.17); 4 head, 624 lbs., 133.00, full; 308 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 116.00 to 142.50 (138.91), unweaned; 624 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 137.00 to 151.00 (142.68); 335 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 130.50 to 141.50 (135.95), unweaned; 151 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 137.00 to 148.50 (142.37); 33 head, 700 lbs., 154.50, thin fleshed; 155 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 129.50 to 140.00 (134.77), unweaned; 104 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 134.50 to 143.00 (139.97); 52 head, 752 to 765 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.35); unweaned; 107 head, 803 to 827 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (141.50); 105 head, 885 to 894 lbs., 138.50 to 139.50 (139.31); 17 head, 900 to 925 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (137.44); 39 head, 955 to 976 lbs.,137.50 to 144.00 (141.86); 4 head, 1000 lbs., 128.50; 4 head, 1061 lbs., 118.00; 9 head, 1127 lbs., 118.00; 1 head, 1150 lbs., 112.00; 5 head, 1244 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 6 head, 258 lbs., 560.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 39 head, 317 to 343 lbs., 172.50 to 187.00 (174.09); 101 head, 358 to 396 lbs., 175.00 to 189.00 (175.99); 67 head, 415 to 446 lbs., 158.00 to 178.00 (161.06); 75 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 159.00 to 165.00 (162.30); 47 head, 504 to 545 lbs., 135.00 to 157.00 (144.60); 39 head, 556 to 590 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (143.38); 94 head, 611 to 635 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.06); 30 head, 647 lbs., 129.50, unweaned; 26 head, 663 to 679 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (133.86); 10 head, 666 lbs., 126.00, unweaned; 4 head, 938 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 463 to 490 lbs., 123.00 to 139.00 (129.03). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 487 lbs., 164.50; 43 head, 524 lbs., 143.00; 12 head, 606 lbs., 137.00, unweaned. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 489 lbs., 157.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 273 lbs., 171.00; 56 head, 306 to 343 lbs., 160.00 to 183.00 (176.61); 91 head, 355 to 373 lbs., 151.00 to 171.00 (162.63); 356 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 141.00 to 160.50 (152.27); 13 head, 413 to 436 lbs., 151.00 to 153.00 (152.26), thin fleshed; 589 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 133.00 to 161.00 (146.14); 23 head, 471 to 481 lbs., 149.00 to 164.00 (158.85), thin fleshed; 5 head, 457 lbs., 164.00, value added; 783 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 130.00 to 150.00 (138.61); 734 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 123.00 to 143.00 (136.20); 78 head, 589 lbs., 151.00, replacement; 289 head, 610 to 646 lbs., 125.00 to 142.50 (137.03); 337 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 121.00 to 134.50 (127.03), unweaned; 202 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 124.00 to 143.00 (135.61); 149 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (125.44),unweaned; 56 head, 711 to 726 lbs., 128.50 to 139.75 (138.47); 47 head, 750 to 768 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.66); 5 head, 750 lbs., 119.00, unweaned; 60 head, 809 to 840 lbs., 128.00 to 136.50 (132.48); 150 head, 850 to 894 lbs., 131.50 to 140.25 (138.77); 30 head, 942 lbs., 132.50; 54 head, 951 to 995 lbs., 120.00 to 141.50 (133.44); 35 head, 1000 to 1005 lbs., 129.50 to 139.50 (138.07); 8 head, 1053 to 1078 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.49); 5 head, 1137 lbs., 118.50. Medium and large frame 1to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 344 lbs., 158.00; 186 head, 351 to 395 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.42); 48 head, 427 to 443 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (144.18); 5 head, 423 lbs., 134.00, full; 125 head, 472 to 486 lbs., 133.00 to 147.00 (141.43); 119 head, 510 to 542 lbs., 128.00 to 135.25 (131.27); 218 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 136.00 (127.88); 28 head, 628 to 638 lbs., 118.00 to 124.50 (121.66); 4 head, 706 lbs., 116.00; 6 head, 775 to 798 lbs., 123.00 to 131.50 (128.61); 32 head, 825 to 849 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (124.33); 8 head, 821 lbs., 105.00, full; 19 head, 858 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 440 lbs., 137.00; 5 head, 497 lbs., 131.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 641 lbs., 123.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 487 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 495 lbs., 158.00; 4 head, 530 lbs., 137.00; 11 head, 695 lbs., 117.00;
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 1235 to 1895 lbs., 56.00 to 64.00 (58.11) average; 2 head, 1650 to 1735 lbs., 67.00 to 68.00 (67.49), high; 27 head, 1045 to 1870 lbs., 46.00 to 55.50 (51.81), low; Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 182 head, 1045 to 1660 lbs., 54.00 to 64.00 (56.76), average; 1 head, 1665 lbs., 66.00, high; 151 head, 1080 to 1535 lbs., 42.00 to 54.75 (50.42), low; 32 head, 1210 to 1655 lbs., 30.00 to 45.00 (37.65), very low; Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 160 head, 870 to 1825 lbs., 45.00 to 55.50 (49.72), average; 8 head, 880 to 1198 lbs., 56.50 to 61.00 (58.14), high; 66 head, 790 to 1438 lbs., 31.00 to 46.50 (40.64), low; 45 head, 618 to 1330 lbs., 20.00 to 37.00 (30.30), very low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 70 head, 1495 to 2245 lbs., 75.00 to 86.00 (80.95), average; 3 head, 2130 to 2190 lbs., 88.00 to 90.00 (88.65), high; 61 head, 1300 to 2380 lbs., 60.00 to 79.00 (71.98), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 14 head, 815 to 1170 lbs., 105.00 to 126.00 (120.12); from 2 to 4 years, open, 37 head, 855 to 1225 lbs., 74.00 to 92.50 (82.47); less than 5 years, open, 320 head, 960 to 1845 lbs., 49.00 to 61.00 (55.58). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, older than 2 years, open, 22 head, 100 to 1250 lbs., 90.00 to 102.00 (94.25); from 2 to 4 years, open, 37 head, 860 to 1470 lbs., 60.00 to 70.00 (63.47); from 5 to 8 years, open, 195 head, 352 to 1630 lbs., 50.00 to 61.00 (55.43); older than 8 years, open, 101 head, 1015 to 1600 lbs., 36.00 to 50.00 (44.23).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, first/second trimester, 2 head, 1108 lbs., 1125.00; from 5 to 8 years, first/second trimester, 48 head, 1226 to 1580 lbs., 800.00 to 900.00 (866.55); from 5 to 8 years, second/third trimester, 102 head, 1123 to 1521 lbs., 910.00 to 1030.00 (987.69); from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 30 head, 1349 to 1397 lbs., 1175.00 to 1225.00 (1200.85); older than 8 years, second/third trimester, 90 head, 1238 to 1410 lbs., 700.00 to 780.00 (750.86). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, first/second trimester, 5 head, 985 to 1099 lbs., 800.00 to 880.00 (865.36); from 5 to 8 years, first/second trimester, 9 head, 948 to 1300 lbs., 630.00 to 670.00 (646.81); older than 8 years, first/second trimester, 17 head, 1104 to 1200 lbs., 430.00 to 540.00 (490.47); older than 8 years, second/third trimester, 42 head, 1179 to 1220 lbs., 600.00 to 660.00 (645.99).
Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, less than 2 years, first/second trimester, 38 head, 940 to 1088 lbs., 1085.00 to 1160.00 (1143.07); less than 2 years, second trimester, 90 head, 1028 to 1125 lbs., 1260.00 to 1400.00 (1289.76); Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, less than 2 years, first/second trimester, 60 head, 833 to 1090 lbs., 925.00 to 1075.00 (992.47)
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1, with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, less than 8 years, open, 2 head, 1453 lbs., 950.00.
