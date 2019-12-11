The Colorado weekly livestock auction summary reported receipts as of Dec. 5 of 11,161 head selling, while 5,535 head sold on Nov. 25 and 13,287 head sold a year ago, according to the USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to the Nov. 25 sale, the trade activity and demand were moderate to good. The markets were too lightly tested for an adequate market trend, but sharply higher undertones were noted across all weight classes for both steers and heifers. The supply included 86% feeder cattle (54% steers, 8% dairy steers, 38% heifers, 0% dairy heifers); 5% was slaughter cattle (88% cows, 12% bulls); and 8% was replacement cattle (100% stock cows). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 306 lbs., 205.00; 7 head, 372 lbs., 194.00; 67 head, 400 to 427 lbs., 176.00 to 197.50 (188.31); 143 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 168.00 to 177.00 (171.33); 335 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 150.50 to 169.00 (158.31); 44 head, 514 to 519 lbs., 175.00 to 176.00 (175.71), fancy; 6 head, 503 lbs., 166.00, thin fleshed; 377 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 145.50 to 166.00 (152.34); 438 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 135.50 to 152.00 (144.52); 51 head, 611 to 647 lbs., 124.50 to 126.00 (125.01), unweaned; 72 head, 605 lbs., 173.50, value added; 633 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 131.00 to 152.25 (142.87); 37 head, 658 lbs., 147.00, thin fleshed; 42 head, 671 to 686 lbs., 136.50 to 137.50 (137.04), unweaned; 302 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 135.50 to 150.25 (143.07); 69 head, 709 to 719 lbs., 152.75 to 153.00 (152.78), fancy; 374 head, 751 to 788 lbs., 134.00 to 150.50 (147.41); 8 head, 770 lbs., 143.00, thin fleshed; 31 head, 760 to 767 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.83), unweaned; 198 head, 817 to 836 lbs., 133.00 to 149.75 (145.94); 65 head, 864 to 894 lbs., 132.50 to 147.25 (138.62); 158 head, 908 to 938 lbs., 135.00 to 147.75 (144.88); 25 head, 978 to 991 lbs., 126.00 to 137.25 (134.58); 48 head, 1033 lbs., 135.75; 18 head, 1064 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 68 head, 356 to 398 lbs., 170.00 to 189.00 (181.11); 42 head, 430 to 441 lbs., 169.00 to 181.00 (173.21); 26 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (161.97); 50 head, 533 to 547 lbs., 146.00 to 149.50 (148.33); 54 head, 562 to 590 lbs., 150.50 to 154.00 (152.09); 62 head, 604 to 644 lbs., 137.50 to 145.00 (142.76); 11 head, 669 to 692 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.69). Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 414 lbs., 154.00; 145 head, 512 to 528 lbs., 143.00 to 145.50 (145.11); 22 head, 642 lbs., 130.50.
Dairy steers: Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 545 lbs., 137.00. Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 332 lbs., 164.00; 16 head, 352 lbs., 147.50; 5 head, 486 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1240 lbs., 98.00. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 136 head, 302 to 345 lbs., 106.00 to 118.50 (116.40); 39 head, 352 to 396 lbs., 103.00 to 116.00 (110.37); 46 head, 407 to 408 lbs., 108.00 to 108.50 (108.33); 69 head, 469 to 480 lbs., 100.25 to 106.00 (102.11); 40 head, 527 to 549 lbs., 102.00 to 104.00 (103.26); 12 head, 597 lbs., 99.00; 8 head, 678 lbs., 99.00; 29 head, 730 lbs., 96.50; 8 head, 1036 lbs., 82.00. Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 44 head, 214 to 235 lbs., 107.50 to 109.00 (108.39); 35 head, 313 to 345lbs., 92.50 to 102.50 (96.85); 23 head, 360 to 378 lbs., 95.00 to 101.00 (98.96); 14 head, 458 to 495 lbs., 93.00 to 99.00 (96.75). Large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 369 to 383 lbs., 87.00 to 91.00 (89.51); 13 head, 447 lbs., 81.00; 11 head, 369 to 383 lbs., 87.00 to 91.00 (89.51); 13 head, 447 lbs., 81.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 367 to 395 lbs., 153.00 to 156.00 (154.56); 93 head, 404 to 439 lbs., 146.00 to 162.50 (152.55); 47 head, 409 to 443 lbs., 161.50 to 163.00 (162.19), thin fleshed; 194 head, 452 to 490 lbs., 133.00 to 148.50 (142.03); 531 head, 508 to 542 lbs., 130.50 to 147.75 (136.31); 419 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 127.00 to 141.00 (132.17); 8 head, 579 lbs., 128.00, thin fleshed; 484 head, 601 to 644 lbs., 127.00 to 138.50 (131.32); 208 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 125.00 to 136.50 (131.48); 42 head, 650 to 658 lbs., 126.50 to 127.00 (126.63), unweaned; 143 head,700 to 748 lbs., 125.25 to 141.00 (133.51); 72 head, 762 to 780 lbs., 127.50 to 140.00 (137.44); 26 head, 803 to 809 lbs., 122.50 to 138.00 (130.82); 120 head, 873 lbs., 137.75; 19 head, 909 lbs., 127.75; 151 head, 1002 to 1047 lbs., 129.00 to 130.50 (130.26); 30 head, 1085 lbs., 126.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 38 head, 357 to 375 lbs., 140.00 to 160.00 (149.58); 49 head, 464 to 477 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.95); 7 head, 546 lbs., 131.00; 28 head, 573 to 593 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (129.44); 25 head, 615 to 649 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (129.49); 25 head, 654 to 689 lbs., 121.00 to 126.50 (124.30). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 389 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 463 lbs., 131.00; 19 head, 548 lbs., 127.00; 8 head, 551 lbs., 127.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 448 lbs., 134.00; 25 head, 475 lbs., 128.50.
Dairy heifers: Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 727 lbs., 87.00; 5 head, 760 lbs., 87.00. Large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 352 lbs., 52.00; 5 head, 444 lbs., 41.00; 5 head, 352 lbs., 52.00; 5 head, 444 lbs., 41.00.
Slaughter cows: Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 87 head, 1120 to 1540 lbs., 52.00 to 59.00 (55.09), average; 1 head, 1455 lbs., 64.50, high; 153 head, 1055 to 1585 lbs., 43.50 to 55.50 (50.49), low; 2 head, 1235 lbs., 40.50, very low. Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 1285 to 1685 lbs., 53.00 to 58.00 (56.43), average; 1 head, 1460 lbs., 67.50, high; 24 head, 1365 to 1720 lbs., 46.00 to 55.50 (52.79), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 60 head, 960 to 1430 lbs., 46.00 to 53.50 (49.80), average; 74 head, 930 to 1410 lbs., 38.00 to 47.00 (44.02), low; 10 head, 985 to 1205 lbs., 25.00 to 31.00 (26.85), very low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1800 to 2020 lbs., 80.00 to 85.00 (83.02), average; 13 head, 1100 to 2135 lbs., 69.50 to 79.50 (76.17), low. Frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 1662 to 1935 lbs., 80.00 to 87.00 (83.02), average; 5 head, 1820 to 1960 lbs., 88.00 to 90.50 (89.32), high; 15 head, 1455 to 2085 lbs., 73.50 to 81.00 (78.24), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, older than 5 years, open, 407 head, 1025 to 1550 lbs., 46.00 to 62.50 (56.00).
