The Colorado weekly livestock auction summary reported receipts of 19,583 head selling the week of Jan. 9, compared to 9,971 head trading on Dec. 16 and 12,916 head selling a year ago, according to the USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
No trend could be established as this market was last reported Dec. 16. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. This sale marked the beginning of the annual Denver Stock Show specials. Feeder cattle offerings were almost 6,000 head more than this time last year. Most of the offerings entering the sale ring were long weaned, with at least one and, in several cases, two rounds of vaccinations. Any offerings without wean and vaccinations are receiving noticeable discounts. The supply included 96% feeder cattle (55% steers, 45% heifers, 0% bulls); 1% slaughter cattle (78% cows, 22% bulls); 2% replacement cattle (100% stock cows). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 327 to 338 lbs., 220.00 to 221.00 (220.20); 97 head, 352 to 395 lbs., 197.00 to 215.00 (204.39); 181 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 194.00 to 208.00 (204.73); 10 head, 448 lbs., 205.00, fancy; 412 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 185.00 to 197.50 (192.17); 121 head, 453 to 465 lbs., 200.00 to 210.25 (207.59), fancy; 31 head, 457 to 466 lbs., 204.00 to 206.00 (205.09), value added; 720 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 169.00 to 187.50 (180.22); 45 head, 514 lbs., 193.00, fancy; 810 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 155.00 to 178.00 (170.82); 13 head, 582 lbs., 153.00, full; 1006 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 150.00 to 171.00 (160.61); 104 head, 611 to 645 lbs., 168.00 to 172.00 (169.68), fancy; 1059 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 142.00 to 160.00 (150.63); 809 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 143.00 to 152.50 (148.55); 161 head, 713 to 714 lbs., 154.00 to 156.25 (155.16), fancy; 735 head, 754 to 799 lbs., 139.50 to 149.00 (145.09); 24 head, 758 lbs., 142.25, fleshy; 276 head, 801 to 842 lbs., 131.00 to 148.50 (141.95); 30 head, 814 to 826 lbs., 137.00 to 139.50 (138.66), fleshy; 238 head, 853 to 894 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (134.87); 66 head, 900 to 925 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (133.12); 89 head, 968 lbs., 126.00; 17 head, 1011 to 1016 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.59); 8 head, 1057 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 272 lbs., 209.00; 14 head, 308 to 335 lbs., 193.00 to 205.00 (200.88); 21 head, 380 to 390 lbs., 190.00 to 196.00 (193.30); 57 head, 403 to 443 lbs., 186.00 to 198.00 (190.45); 116 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 172.00 to 186.00 (181.85); 191 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 160.00 to 179.00 (168.77); 417 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 153.00 to 168.00 (161.25); 284 head, 606 to 649 lbs., 141.00 to 158.00 (154.82); 137 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (145.67); 216 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 134.00 to 146.75 (142.72); 26 head, 763 to 798 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.49); 26 head, 803 to 823 lbs., 127.50 to 139.00 (135.49); 26 head, 861 to 898 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (132.26). Medium and large 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 300 lbs., 190.00; 5 head, 419 lbs., 156.00; 15 head, 581 lbs., 138.00; 13 head, 615 lbs., 135.00; 33 head, 659 to 691 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (134.18). Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 508 lbs., 151.00; 28 head, 649 lbs., 145.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 315 to 331 lbs., 181.00 to 193.00 (186.15); 135 head, 352 to 396 lbs., 173.00 to 189.00 (182.67); 337 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 148.00 to 183.00 (172.39); 27 head, 406 lbs., 184.50, fancy; 540 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 145.00 to 172.00 (162.43); 91 head, 463 lbs., 171.00, fancy; 729 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 141.00 to 162.00 (153.60); 102 head, 519 to 534 lbs., 159.00 to 164.25 (162.78), fancy; 1116 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 135.00 to 156.00 (145.72); 88 head, 550 lbs., 158.00, fancy; 19 head, 576 lbs., 160.00, value added; 963 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 135.00 to 144.50 (139.94); 439 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 130.00 to 145.00 (139.00); 731 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 127.00 to 143.00 (136.11); 336 head, 750 to 794 lbs., 125.00 to 138.25 (133.53); 206 head, 800 to 833 lbs., 125.50 to 138.50 (128.32); 27 head, 880 to 898 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (126.04); 88 head, 903 lbs., 124.25; 8 head, 966 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 370 to 393 lbs., 165.00 to 173.00 (170.25); 55 head, 401 to 447 lbs., 148.50 to 165.00 (157.97); 95 head, 460 to 496 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (151.49); 253 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 132.00 to 153.50 (147.09); 121 head, 571 to 598 lbs., 133.50 to 144.00 (142.10); 162 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (136.97); 47 head, 659 to 696 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (132.41); 20 head, 717 to 742 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (130.64); 29 head, 752 to 783 lbs., 126.00 to 126.50 (126.18). Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 270 lbs., 450.00. Medium and large 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 339 to 340 lbs., 158.00 to 165.00 (161.06); 13 head, 376 to 398 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.57); 15 head, 406 to 448 lbs., 150.00; 14 head, 454 to 493 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.82); 15 head, 521 to 544 lbs., 131.00 to 142.00 (136.98); 17 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (133.23); 12 head, 609 to 649 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.35); 21 head, 698 lbs., 127.50. Medium 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 518 to 549 lbs., 140.00 to 145.50 (141.81). Medium 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 495 lbs., 150.00. Medium 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 437 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 734 lbs., 123.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 1205 to 1705 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (53.97), average; 5 head, 1300 to 1505 lbs., 46.00 to 50.50 (48.05), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 1037 to 1240 lbs., 50.00 to 56.00 (53.31), average; 1 head, 1280 lbs., 59.00, high; 19 head, 935 to 1335 lbs., 41.00 to 50.00 (45.01), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 840 to 1212 lbs., 45.00 to 52.00 (48.55), average; 25 head, 923 to 1135 lbs., 41.00 to 47.00 (44.16), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 1500 to 2130 lbs., 75.50 to 83.50 (78.44), average; 10 head, 1200 to 1805 lbs., 69.00 to 78.00 (74.02), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 5 years, open, 177 head, 870 to 1665 lbs., 44.00 to 59.00 (52.90).
