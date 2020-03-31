The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 4,972 head of cattle selling the week ending on March 27, compared to 1,285 head ending March 16 and 7,849 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to a week ago, the trade activity and demand were moderate to good. There was no trend available for feeder cattle due to a lack of comparable trades. The slaughter cows were trading mostly $1 to $4 higher. The slaughter bulls were selling steady to $6 higher. There were not enough comparable trades on stock cows to establish a trend. The bred cows and pairs were also too lightly tested for a trend. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 46% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 18% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 58% stock cows, 29% were bred cows, 6% were bred heifers and 6% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 41%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 319 to 346 lbs., 217.00 to 224.00 (220.07); 14 head, 362 to 366 lbs., 221.00 to 223.00 (222.01); 123 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 187.50 to 213.00 (210.52); 75 head, 413 to 418 lbs., 215.00 to 219.00 (215.37), thin fleshed; 200 head, 453 to 494 lbs., 170.00 to 201.00 (198.74); 69 head, 455 lbs., 206.00 (206.00,) thin fleshed; 136 head, 500 to 510 lbs., 170.00 to 192.00 (186.55); 143 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (176.27); 55 head, 550 lbs., 187.00, thin fleshed; 59 head, 609 to 642 lbs., 152.00 to 171.00 (165.37); 55 head, 611 lbs., 159.00, fleshy; 85 head, 650 to 675 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (155.69); 97 head, 723 to 747 lbs., 123.00 to 140.00 (133.95); 70 head, 733 lbs., 144.50, fancy; 71 head, 760 to 767 lbs., 137.00 to 138.75 (138.48); 66 head, 830 to 842 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (119.34); 48 head, 852 lbs., 116.00; 10 head, 900 lbs., 111.00; 25 head, 931 lbs., 106.50, fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 377 to 394 lbs., 206.00 to 211.00 (209.28); 23 head, 452 to 493 lbs., 160.00 to 190.00 (175.39); 6 head, 500 lbs., 180.00; 16 head, 627 lbs., 153.00; 66 head, 738 lbs., 128.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 788 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 72 head, 371 to 390 lbs., 154.00 to 165.00 (161.50); 25 head, 400 to 427 lbs., 166.00 to 174.00 (168.58); 61 head, 445 lbs., 177.00, fancy; 104 head, 461 to 496 lbs., 163.00 to 167.00 (164.19); 106 head, 470 to 477 lbs., 174.00 to 174.50 (174.37), fancy; 221 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 129.00 to 162.00 (154.97); 18 head, 502 lbs., 165.00, fancy; 119 head, 554 to 584 lbs., 120.00 to 146.00 (142.20); 83 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 122.00 to 145.00 (136.67); 31 head, 626 lbs., 149.50, fancy; 81 head, 659 to 670 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.36); 109 head, 724 to 736 lbs., 110.50 to 117.00 (114.24); 67 head, 758 to 797 lbs., 104.00 to 120.50 (111.73); 51 head, 813 to 824 lbs., 104.00 to 116.00 (107.50); 56 head, 937 lbs., 110.50, fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 43 head, 400 to 439 lbs., 144.00 to 162.00 (158.91); 14 head, 481 lbs., 156.00; 40 head, 509 to 548 lbs., 123.00 to 150.00 (142.00); 16 head, 554 to 555 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (135.13); 29 head, 625 to 643 lbs., 113.00 to 129.50 (124.71); 12 head, 695 lbs., 106.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 470 to 496 lbs., 165.00 to 167.50 (165.91); 14 head, 633 to 645 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (134.41); 11 head, 704 lbs., 115.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 56 head, 1240 to 2115 lbs., 62.50 to 71.00 (68.37), average; 4 head, 1413 to 1505 lbs., 77.00 to 80.00 (78.59), high; 10 head, 1390 to 2115 lbs., 52.00 to 65.00 (60.31), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 231 head, 830 to 2020 lbs., 62.00 to 71.00 (65.43), average; 39 head, 1000 to 1490 lbs., 69.00 to 76.00 (72.81), high; 64 head, 856 to 1915 lbs., 55.00 to 66.00 (60.68), low; 2 head, 1235 to 1670 lbs., 40.00 to 48.50 (43.61), very low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 125 head, 690 to 1671 lbs., 53.00 to 63.50 (60.24), average; 58 head, 900 to 1357 lbs., 64.00 to 69.00 (65.97), high; 17 head, 725 to 1570 lbs., 41.00 to 52.50 (48.09), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 45 head, 1170 to 2685 lbs., 82.50 to 95.50 (89.74), average; 7 head, 880 to 920 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.42), average return to feed; 14 head, 1600 to 2380 lbs., 93.00 to 103.00 (97.97), high; 7 head, 1265 to 1740 lbs., 69.00 to 88.00 (80.49), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and Large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 7 head, 840 to 1185 lbs., 76.00 to 85.00 (80.96); less than 2 years, open, 1 head, 995 lbs., 99.50, fancy; from 2 to 8 years, open, 10 head, 1235 to 1550 lbs., 77.00 to 87.00 (82.81).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 2 head, 1045 lbs., 925.00; from 2 to 4 years, third trimester, 6 head, 904 to 1475 lbs., 1025.00 to 1100.00 (1047.32). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, third trimester, 1 head, 1250 lbs., 900.00.
Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, third trimester, 2 head, 1050 lbs., 1300.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 2 with less than 150 pound calf, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 5 years, open, 2 head, 1313 lbs., 825.00.
