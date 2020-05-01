The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 2,209 head selling the week ending April 23, compared to 4,918 head trading the previous reporting period and 695 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. This report includes the combined weighted average for Winter Livestock Auction and Livestock Exchange. Steers weighing under 700 pounds were selling $5 to $8 higher. Heifers under 500 pounds were trading %5 higher, over 500 pounds were selling mostly steady. Yearling feeder steers and heifers over 700 pounds were too too lightly tested for a comparison. Due to typical light seasonal receipts, this report will resume when receipts warrant, typically mid-August to the latter part of August 2020. The supply included 48% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 46% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 34% was slaughter cattle with 89% cows and 11% were bulls); and 17% was replacement cattle with 65% stock cows, 16% were bred cows and 19% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 39%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 428 lbs., 175.00; 23 head, 459 to 485 lbs., 170.00 to 177.00 (173.72); 62 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 164.00 to 178.50 (175.70); 4 head, 529 lbs., 182.50, thin fleshed; 22 head, 558 to 571 lbs., 157.50 to 158.00 (157.63); 74 head, 600 to 617 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (152.46); 70 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (129.07); 55 head, 706 to 721 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (130.93); 3 head, 800 lbs., 107.00; 5 head, 892 lbs., 101.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 378 lbs., 169.00; 13 head, 489 to 494 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.69); 5 head, 548 lbs., 151.00; 6 head, 676 lbs., 137.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 63 head, 404 to 439 lbs., 142.50 to 154.00 (148.33); 54 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (145.31); 74 head, 514 to 548 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (139.42); 40 head, 564 to 598 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.15); 36 head, 601 to 626 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (125.05); 20 head, 701 to 714 lbs., 112.50 to 115.00 (113.64). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 476 lbs., 136.00; 19 head, 559 to 573 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.26).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 520 to 536 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (137.65).
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 42 head, 1310 to 1852 lbs., 54.00 to 63.00 (56.98), average; 14 head, 1464 lbs., 61.75, high; 16 head, 1315 to 2025 lbs., 47.50 to 53.50 (49.54), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 125 head, 1120 to 1745 lbs., 50.00 to 61.00 (52.98), average; 8 head, 950 to 1470 lbs., 61.00 to 65.00 (62.56), high; 154 head, 1170 to 1893 lbs., 40.00 to 54.00 (47.88), low; 18 head, 1370 to 1990 lbs., 30.00 to 39.00 (35.70), very low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight,
155 head, 730 to 1480 lbs., 40.00 to 51.00 (47.27), average; 3 head, 1040 to 1240 lbs., 51.50 to 54.00 (52.58), high; 25 head, 885 to 1445 lbs., 33.00 to 49.00 (37.92), low; 18 head, 845 to 1594 lbs., 21.00 to 28.50 (25.65), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 41 head, 1505 to 2685 lbs., 80.00 to 90.50 (85.09), average; 2 head, 2225 to 2465 lbs., 94.50 to 102.00 (98.44), high; 26 head, 1189 to 2185 lbs., 71.00 to 82.00 (78.13), low.
Replacement stock cows: Medium and Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 15 head, 930 to 1033 lbs., 86.00 to 93.00 (86.42). Medium and Large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 22 head, 850 to 1313 lbs., 66.00 to 80.00 (71.10); from 5 to 8 years, open, 41 head, 960 to 1675 lbs., 53.50 to 65.00 (58.68); more than 8 years, open, 3 head, 1130 to 1240 lbs., 50.00 to 52.00 (51.01). Large 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 92 head, 825 to 1311 lbs., 60.00 to 71.50 (67.13). Large 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 37 head, 438 to 1218 lbs., 35.00 to 59.50 (42.96).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, second trimester, 2 head, 1390 lbs., 1175.00; from 2 to 4 years, third trimester, 11 head, 1425 to 1525 lbs., 1275.00 to 1385.00 (1327.93); from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 11 head, 1293 to 1708 lbs., 1050.00 to 1135.00 (1085.16); less than 8 years, third trimester, 27 head, 1165 to 1452 lbs., 825.00 to 1035.00 (978.80).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 27 head, 1125 to 1661 lbs., 1300.00 to 1475.00 (1389.56); more than 8 years, open, 6 head, 1115 to 1380 lbs., 825.00 to 950.00 (871.06). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 woth 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, less than 8 years, open, 27 head, 1176 to 1400 lbs., 1025.00 to 1210.00 (1121.51).
