The Colorado weekly cattle auctions reported receipts of 1,285 head selling the week ending on March 16, compared to 9,122 head trading the week ending March 9 and 1,975 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to a week ago, the trade activity and demand were good on breds and pairs and moderate to good on slaughter cows and bulls. The feeder cattle receipts were too limited to warrant coverage. This is the combined weighted average report for La Junta Livestock and Livestock Exchange. Slaughter cows saw average dressing breakers trading $1 lower to $3 higher, average dressing boners were selling $3 to $4 higher, and average dressing leans were trading $4 to $7 higher. Slaughter bulls of average dressing were trading $7 to $8 higher. The supply included 30% slaughter cattle (96% cows, 4% bulls); and 70% replacement cattle (21% stock cows, 67% bred cows, 10% cow-calf pairs, 2% heifer pairs).
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 53 head, 1310 to 2118 lbs., 60.00 to 67.00 (63.92), average; 3 head, 1605 to 1745 lbs., 64.00 to 70.00 (67.64), high. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 166 head, 1120 to 1820 lbs., 58.00 to 67.00 (62.32), average; 39 head, 860 to 1590 lbs., 63.00 to 75.50 (69.58), high; 16 head, 1185 to 1760 lbs., 50.00 to 57.50 (53.79), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 53 head, 905 to 1385 lbs., 52.00 to 61.00 (57.68), average; 15 head, 1050 to 1230 lbs., 62.00 to 68.00 (63.19), high; 19 head, 945 to 1480 lbs., 40.00 to 51.00 (45.07), low.
Slaugher bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1610 to 1815 lbs., 86.50 to 90.00 (88.39), average; 10 head, 1210 to 1580 lbs., 73.00 to 81.00 (76.26), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 20 head, 1049 to 1280 lbs., 66.00 to 72.00 (67.33). Large 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 82 head, 828 to 1110 lbs., 63.00 to 67.00 (64.71); from 5 to 8 years, open, 8 head, 1260 to 1685 lbs., 60.50 to 67.00 (65.74). Large 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 15 head, 703 to 1080 lbs., 52.50 to 61.00 (54.13).
Bred replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, third trimester, 115 head, 969 to 1458 lbs., 1250.00 to 1400.00 (1304.03); from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 31 head, 1230 to 1455 lbs., 1175.00 to 1200.00 (1188.95); more than 8 years, third trimester, 73 head, 950 to 1373 lbs., 850.00 to 1025.00 (898.75). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, third trimester, 22 head, 1257 to 1473 lbs., 1275.00 to 1425.00 (1375.77); from 2 to 8 years, third trimester, 29 head, 907 to 1200 lbs., 1150.00 to 1200.00 (1176.96); from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 34 head, 1178 to 1760 lbs., 1025.00 to 1175.00 (1095.29); more than 8 years, second trimester, 9 head, 1060 to 1318 lbs., 750.00 to 810.00 (775.35); more than 8 years, third trimester, 77 head, 1065 to 1500 lbs., 710.00 to 1000.00 (896.68).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 eyars, open, 17 head, 955 to 1190 lbs., 1325.00 to 1450.00 (1381.87); from 2 to 8 years, open, 5 head, 1150 to 1225 lbs., 1550.00, fancy; more than 8 years, open, 35 head, 1080 to 1150 lbs., 1010.00 to 1075.00 (1036.99).
Heifer pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with less than 150 pound calf, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 12 head, 860 to 955 lbs., 1400.00 to 1500.00 (1472.30).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.