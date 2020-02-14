The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 5,725 head selling a week ago, 8,572 selling Jan. 27 and 6,483 head a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. This report includes Centennial Livestock Auction, Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock and Sterling Livestock Commission, Co.
The feeder steers weighing under 600 pounds were trading $5 to $6 lower with instances selling sharply lower, those 600 to 700 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower and those over 700 pounds were trading mostly $4 to $5.00 higher. The feeder heifers weighing under 500 pounds were selling $9 lower and those over 500 pounds were trading unevenly steady, from $2 lower to $2 higher. The supply included 97% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 29% were dairy steers, 26% were heifers, 1% were bulls and 3% were dairy heifers; 2% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 86% stock cows and 14% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 352 to 393 lbs., 196.00 to 206.00 (199.54); 6 head, 403 lbs., 189.00; 78 head, 508 to 540 lbs., 166.00 to 187.00 (172.64); 154 head, 554 to 590 lbs., 160.00 to 179.00 (168.61); 21 head, 565 lbs., 172.00, thin fleshed; 136 head, 608 to 645 lbs., 155.00 to 167.50 (159.39); 278 head, 655 to 694 lbs., 137.00 to 153.50 (147.85); 117 head, 650 to 664 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (154.53), thin fleshed; 231 head, 706 to 749 lbs., 132.50 to 148.25 (142.89); 35 head, 742 lbs., 144.00, thin fleshed; 86 head, 753 to 788 lbs., 130.00 to 147.00 (143.85); 113 head, 813 to 842 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (139.45); 64 head, 800 lbs., 140.25, thin fleshed; 35 head, 857 to 870 lbs., 131.00 to 139.85 (137.80); 21 head, 905 to 907 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (122.95). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 346 lbs., 186.00; 12 head, 403 to 435 lbs., 177.00 to 190.00 (182.07); 76 head, 460 to 491 lbs., 169.00 to 184.00 (176.05); 57 head, 517 to 545 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (164.47); 28 head, 577 to 597 lbs., 164.00 to 167.00 (166.14); 134 head, 605 to 641 lbs., 140.00 to 153.00 (145.51); 27 head, 655 to 661 lbs., 135.00 to 146.50 (140.10); 52 head, 710 to 746 lbs., 140.00 to 143.50 (142.09); 48 head, 766 to 788 lbs., 130.00 to 136.50 (133.85). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 669 lbs., 133.00; 12 head, 705 to 735 lbs., 130.50 to 133.00 (132.39); 12 head, 817 to 821 lbs., 121.00 to 125.50 (122.87).
Feeder dairy steers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 326 lbs., 166.00; 47 head, 355 lbs., 158.00; 47 head, 454 to 479 lbs., 141.00 to 158.00 (148.12); 4 head, 543 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 567 lbs., 132.00; 4 head, 720 lbs., 116.00; 2 head, 1040 lbs., 104.00. Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 403 to 449 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.46). Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 52 head, 223 to 226 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.50); 6 head, 262 lbs., 110.50; 6 head, 321 lbs., 106.00; 106 head, 346 lbs., 126.00, value added; 126 head, 352 to 392 lbs., 103.00 to 114.50 (109.57); 48 head, 431 to 445 lbs., 105.00 to 114.00 (110.83); 129 head, 458 to 499 lbs., 105.00 to 116.00 (112.40); 88 head, 504 to 543 lbs., 101.00 to 112.00 (107.88); 15 head, 605 lbs., 104.50; 69 head, 701 to 708 lbs., 83.00 to 88.75 (84.34); 34 head, 776 to 795 lbs., 80.00 to 86.75 (85.94); 13 head, 838 lbs., 83.00; 24 head, 910 to 930 lbs., 74.00 to 80.25 (79.72); 4 head, 1022 lbs., 80.50; 13 head, 1066 lbs., 87.50. Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 296 lbs., 100.00; 52 head, 305 to 330 lbs., 94.00 to 103.00 (96.73); 18 head, 358 to 386 lbs., 91.00 to 92.00 (91.21); 31 head, 401 to 435 lbs., 96.00 to 99.00 (97.78); 61 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 90.00 to 100.00 (96.57); 25 head, 507 to 540 lbs., 88.00 to 98.00 (95.50); 73 head, 560 to 596 lbs., 82.00 to 92.00 (85.91); 11 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 90.00 to 92.00 (90.54); 6 head, 778 lbs., 72.00. Large 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 305 lbs., 80.00; 16 head, 388 to 399 lbs., 76.00 to 88.00 (84.28); 18 head, 469 to 473 lbs., 70.00 to 85.00 (80.03); 3 head, 590 lbs., 72.00; 2 head, 623 lbs., 72.00; 9 head, 719 to 736 lbs., 55.00 to 62.00 (58.93). Small and medium frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 294 lbs., 71.00; 16 head, 343 lbs., 62.00. Small and medium frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 327 lbs., 60.00; 5 head, 509 lbs., 51.00; 5 head, 740 lbs., 42.00. Small and medium frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 355 lbs., 29.00; 8 head, 454 lbs., 21.00 to 24.00 (22.13).
Feeder heifers: Medium and Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 417 lbs., 156.00; 34 head, 450 to 478 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (152.65); 9 head, 505 lbs., 158.50; 95 head, 551 to 577 lbs., 136.00 to 160.00 (148.22); 21 head, 553 to 565 lbs., 146.00, thin fleshed; 225 head, 605 to 644 lbs., 133.00 to 145.75 (139.09); 121 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 129.00 to 139.25 (136.71); 132 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 129.00 to 133.50 (132.40); 82 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (131.35); 22 head, 823 lbs., 131.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 335 to 341 lbs., 150.50 to 151.00 (150.77); 6 head, 363 lbs., 151.00; 35 head, 469 to 498 lbs., 135.00 to 149.00 (140.26); 69 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 131.00 to 157.00 (144.77); 69 head, 564 to 590 lbs., 133.00 to 148.00 (140.98); 104 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 132.50 to 137.50 (136.30); 26 head, 661 to 693 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (128.33); 85 head, 708 to 748 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (125.70); 11 head, 758 to 780 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.37). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 591 lbs., 127.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 511 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.69). Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 372 lbs., 163.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 482 lbs., 156.00; 7 head, 554 lbs., 147.00; 13 head, 736 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 60 to 80 lbs., 350.00 to 410.00 (367.56); 1 head, 160 lbs., 375.00.
Feeder dairy heifers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 358 lbs., 128.00; 6 head, 446 lbs., 133.75; 9 head, 468 lbs., 129.75; 4 head, 505 lbs., 122.00; 4 head, 584 lbs., 120.50; 9 head, 681 lbs., 114.00. Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1040 lbs., 85.50. Large frame 3, 18 head, 386 lbs., 77.00; 11 head, 408 to 428 lbs., 74.00 to 75.00 (74.74); 2 head, 480 lbs., 72.00; 13 head, 508 to 520 lbs., 66.00 to 78.00 (74.37); 6 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 67.00 to 79.00 (74.81); 2 head, 825 lbs., 72.00, fancy; 13 head, 865 lbs., 84.00; 2 head, 915 lbs., 71.00; 4 head, 953 lbs., 77.50. Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 306 to 315 lbs., 71.00 to 73.00 (71.41); 3 head, 467 lbs., 60.00; 2 head, 703 lbs., 56.00. Small and medium frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 498 lbs., 25.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 1220 to 1660 lbs., 55.00 to 64.50 (58.12), average; 2 head, 1343 lbs., 63.00, high; 4 head, 1170 to 1535 lbs., 52.00 to 53.00 (52.79), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 988 to 1527 lbs., 51.00 to 63.00 (57.24), average; 21 head, 860 to 1345 lbs., 48.00 to 56.00 (53.23), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 800 to 1135 lbs., 50.00 to 54.00 (51.31), average; 12 head, 908 to 1195 lbs., 41.00 to 49.00 (45.77), low; 16 head, 718 to 1150 lbs., 31.00 to 42.00 (34.46), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1550 to 2325 lbs., 79.00 to 84.00 (81.10), average; 9 head, 1415 to 1915 lbs., 69.00 to 79.00 (75.58), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 1 head, 1090 lbs., 94.00. more than 5 years, open, 16 head, 893 to 1485 lbs., 51.00 to 62.00 (57.74). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 2 head, 1140 to 1320 lbs., 80.50 to 88.00 (83.98); from 2 to 4 years, open, 3 head, 1175 to 1300 lbs., 65.00 to 71.00 (67.45); from 5 to 8 years, open, 8 head, 1115 to 1725 lbs., 57.00 to 64.50 (61.87).
Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, less than 2 years, second/third trimester, 5 head, 996 lbs., 960.00.
