The Colorado weekly cattle auctions reported receipts of 9,122 head selling the week ending March 12, compared to 8,233 head trading the previous reporting period and 7,637 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. This combined weighted average report includes Winter Livestock and Livestock Exchange. The feeder steers across all weight classes were trading mostly steady to $3 lower with instances of $5 lower on the light calves. Feeder heifers under 500 pounds were trading steady to $2 higher with instances of sharply higher on calves under 450 pounds, 550 to 800 pounds were $2 to $3 lower and heifers over 800 pounds had no market test. The supply included 94% feeder cattle (60% steers, 40% heifers); 4% slaughter cattle (86% cows, 14% bulls); 3% replacement cattle (93% stock cows, 4% bred cows, 2% cow-calf pairs and 2% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 376 lbs., 202.50; 23 head, 392 lbs., 212.00, thin fleshed; 55 head, 401 to 436 lbs., 190.00 to 201.00 (195.81); 189 head, 459 to 480 lbs., 185.00 to 192.50 (188.88); 16 head, 484 lbs., 214.00, fancy; 7 head, 452 lbs., 197.50, thin fleshed; 346 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 169.00 to 188.00 (176.93); 102 head, 547 lbs., 193.25, fancy; 218 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 160.50 to 171.00 (165.26); 38 head, 558 lbs., 184.00, fancy; 380 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 151.00 to 162.00 (157.40); 191 head, 614 to 635 lbs., 165.25 to 169.00 (166.75), fancy; 439 head, 651 to 696 lbs., 143.00 to 160.00 (149.15); 101 head, 651 to 686 lbs., 158.50 to 160.25 (159.88), thin fleshed; 430 head, 704 to 742 lbs., 130.00 to 144.50 (134.92); 22 head, 728 to 735 lbs., 134.00 to 135.50 (134.81), fleshy; 79 head, 708 to 730 lbs., 141.50 to 146.00 (143.83), thin fleshed; 178 head, 755 to 794 lbs., 125.00 to 141.50 (133.82); 69 head, 759 to 766 lbs., 122.50 to 123.00 (122.81), fleshy; 44 head, 772 to 790 lbs., 122.50 to 135.00 (126.98), full; 30 head, 754 lbs., 136.00, thin fleshed; 144 head, 807 to 824 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (125.20); 58 head, 824 to 841 lbs., 119.00 to 127.00 (121.73), fleshy; 167 head, 857 to 880 lbs., 119.50 to 122.50 (121.26); 55 head, 950 lbs., 115.50 to 119.25 (118.64). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 83 head, 416 to 440 lbs., 185.50 to 189.00 (186.88); 16 head, 483 to 495 lbs., 173.00 to 180.00 (177.42); 53 head, 513 to 533 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (162.49); 49 head, 574 to 580 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.51); 96 head, 604 to 622 lbs., 140.50 to 147.00 (145.81); 90 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 138.00 to 141.00 (138.85); 5 head, 727 lbs., 133.00; 24 head, 782 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 2, 18 head, 354 to 380 lbs., 175.00 to 184.00 (178.69). Large frame 1, 79 head, 525 to 547 lbs., 166.00 (166.00); 163 head, 606 to 637 lbs., 147.00 to 149.00 (147.73). Medium frame 2, 3 head, 377 lbs., 147.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 338 lbs., 206.00; 26 head, 363 to 376 lbs., 169.00 to 186.00 (180.33); 11 head, 399 lbs., 165.00, full; 131 head, 400 to 435 lbs., 161.00 to 182.50 (177.98); 185 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 157.00 to 172.00 (164.09); 38 head, 461 lbs., 179.00, fancy; 372 head, 504 to 539 lbs., 151.00 to 160.50 (155.89); 88 head, 502 lbs., 165.50, thin fleshed; 381 head, 553 to 591 lbs., 139.50 to 154.00 (144.98); 135 head, 561 to 588 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.14), fancy; 349 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 132.50 to 149.25 (138.55); 287 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (133.38); 217 head, 701 to 726 lbs., 120.00 to 139.00 (124.34); 8 head, 749 lbs., 127.00, fleshy; 76 head, 737 lbs., 117.50, full; 48 head, 760 to 783 lbs., 115.50 to 134.00 (120.69). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 368 lbs., 155.00; 44 head, 413 to 448 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.63); 96 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 152.50 to 155.00 (154.39); 63 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 137.00 to 148.00 (146.20); 47 head, 555 to 590 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.50); 47 head, 616 to 646 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.81); 11 head, 703 to 711 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (121.73). Medium and large frame 2, 11 head, 355 lbs., 149.00; 5 head, 473 lbs., 135.00. Large frame 1, 19 head, 531 lbs., 147.00; 4 head, 555 lbs., 138.50; 14 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 122.50 to 130.00 (126.06); 11 head, 737 to 741 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (126.63). Medium frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 644 lbs., 123.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 1415 to 1885 lbs., 57.00 to 68.00 (59.16), average; 17 head, 1650 to 1959 lbs., 50.00 to 56.50 (54.24), low. Boner 80 to 85%, 84 head, 3 to 1880 lbs., 54.00 to 64.00 (56.31), average; 78 head, 1185 to 1770 lbs., 45.00 to 55.00 (51.73), low. Lean 85 to 90%, 40 head, 900 to 1485 lbs., 45.00 to 57.00 (50.28), average; 2 head, 950 to 1240 lbs., 57.00 to 58.50 (57.65), high; 37 head, 89 to 1395 lbs., 34.00 to 50.00 (38.60), low; 7 head, 863 to 1385 lbs., 25.00 to 30.00 (27.04), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 1550 to 2490 lbs., 78.50 to 83.00 (81.06), average; 1 head, 2135 lbs., 89.00, high; 18 head, 1265 to 2410 lbs., 71.00 to 77.50 (74.18), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 5 years, open, 42 head, 1290 to 1870 lbs., 56.00 to 61.00 (58.60). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, from 2 to 8 years, open, 32 head, 960 to 1475 lbs., 55.00 to 65.00 (61.12). Large frame 3, less than 2 years, open, 83 head, 850 to 1243 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (60.93). Large frame 4, less than 2 years, open, 49 head, 597 to 1210 lbs., 48.00 to 58.00 (55.92).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 4 head, 1501 lbs., 1125.00; less than 8 years, third trimester, 4 head, 1207 to 1380 lbs., 725.00 to 800.00 (779.30).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with less than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 1 head, 1175 lbs., 1375.00; more than 8 years, open, 3 head, 1423 lbs., 935.00 (935.00).
Replacement bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, 4 head, 1060 to 1145 lbs., 85.00 to 93.00 (87.23).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.