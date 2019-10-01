Colorado weekly cattle auction summary results for the week of Sept. 20 to 26 indicated receipts of 2,464 head of cattle being sold, compared to 2,195 head selling the previous reporting period and 3,997 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to the previous week, the trade activity was light on moderate to good demand. The yearling steers were mostly steady and steers weighing under 600 pounds were trading $2 to $4 higher with instances of sharply higher stock. The yearling heifers were trading $1 to $4 higher with instances of sharply higher and heifers weighing under 600 pounds were unevenly steady. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 47% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 26%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 360 to 398 lbs., 165.00 to 171.00 (167.65); 20 head, 369 lbs., 180.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 415 lbs., 166.00; 164 head, 458 to 488 lbs., 161.00 to 169.00 (166.92); 67 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (150.42); 90 head, 565 to 591 lbs., 142.50 to 148.00 (145.31); 57 head, 557 to 562 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (154.73) thin fleshed; 68 600 to 648 611 130.00 to 139.00 133.75 unweaned 5 head, 683 lbs., 140.00; 18 head, 668 to 690 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.48) unweaned; 14 head, 708 to 746 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.17) unweaned; 20 head, 765 to 783 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (140.02); 58 head, 800 to 843 lbs., 130.50 to 140.50 (135.25); 76 head, 886 to 898 lbs., 131.50 to 133.00 (132.57); 15 head, 928 lbs., 131.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 371 lbs., 164.00; 28 head, 401 to 440 lbs., 151.00 to 162.50 (153.56); 30 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (156.18); 13 head, 735 to 748 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.07).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 305 to 339 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (154.36); 71 head, 355 to 394 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (148.16); 9 head, 401 to 430 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (133.99); 151 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 125.00 to 140.00 (138.80); 93 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 122.00 to 134.00 (128.28); 88 head, 552 to 567 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.19); 30 head, 555 to 586 lbs., 133.00 to 133.50 (133.29) thin fleshed; 30 head, 610 to 637 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (136.45) thin fleshed; 9 head, 651 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 28 head, 730 to 743 lbs., 133.00 to 133.50 (133.23); 19 head, 783 lbs., 132.00; 16 head, 930 lbs., 126.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 435 lbs., 126.00; 8 head, 471 lbs., 120.00; 10 head, 547 lbs., 130.00; 97 head, 563 to 591 lbs., 120.50 to 126.00 (123.75).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 413 lbs., 159.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1245 to 1585 lbs., 59.00 to 64.00 (61.84) average dressing; 3 head, 1540 to 1715 lbs., 55.00 to 58.50 (57.16) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 31 head, 850 to 1365 lbs., 53.50 to 65.00 (57.48) average; 3 head, 1160 to 1335 lbs., 66.00 to 71.00 (68.46) high; 30 head, 955 to 1370 lbs., 49.50 to 57.50 (53.88) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 7 head, 1026 to 1320 lbs., 49.00 to 57.00 (53.46) average; 6 head, 1015 to 1285 lbs., 47.00 to 50.00 (48.77) low. Bulls 1, 10 head, 1695 to 2340 lbs., 77.00 to 85.50 (80.40) average; 5 head, 1695 to 2440 lbs., 86.00 to 87.00 (86.37) high; 10 head, 1405 to 2235 lbs., 73.00 to 78.00 (75.55) low.
