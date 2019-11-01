The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 15,757 head of cattle selling the week of Oct, 18 to 24, compared to 8,957 head the previous week and 20,368 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to the previous week, the trade activity and demand was moderate to good. The feeder steers weighing under 600 pounds were mostly steady to $3 higher, those 600 to 800 pounds were selling $5 to $7 lower and those over 800 pounds were mostly steady to $3 higher on a light test. The feeder heifers weighing under 500 pounds were selling $5 to $8 higher with instances of sharply higher, those 500 to 750 pounds were mostly steady to $2 higher and those over 750 pounds were steady to $3 higher with instances of $7 to $10 higher. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 39% were heifers, 0% were bulls and 1% were dairy heifers; and 8% were slaughter cattle with 92% cow and 8% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 26 head, 320 to 338 lbs., 170.00 to 194.00 (186.14); 6 head, 304 to 333 lbs., 186.00 to 191.00) 188.61 value added; 99 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 169.00 to 196.00 (187.48); 19 head, 374 lbs., 189.00 value added; 205 head, 401 to 446 lbs., 164.00 to 189.50 (178.00); 280 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 153.00 to 183.00 (170.45); 6 head, 453 lbs., 180.00 thin fleshed; 605 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 145.00 to 165.00 (157.19); 53 head, 530 to 537 lbs., 150.50 to 153.00 (151.91) fleshy; 7 head, 527 lbs., 146.00 full; 13 head, 521 lbs., 161.00 thin fleshed; 1015 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 140.00 to 156.25 (147.30); 8 head, 596 lbs., 142.00 fleshy; 30 head, 577 lbs., 140.00 full; 611 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 138.00 to 153.25 (144.95); 7 head, 646 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 6 head, 649 lbs., 136.00 full; 453 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 136.00 to 142.50 (139.51) unweaned; 435 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 137.00 to 152.25 (143.99); 10 head, 657 lbs., 135.00 full; 431 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 111.00 to 142.00 (138.36) unweaned; 253 head, 703 to 747 lbs., 136.75 to 149.00 (144.29); 6 head, 744 lbs., 125.00 full; 370 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (137.61) unweaned; 176 head, 750 to 783 lbs., 133.00 to 145.25 (141.52); 47 head, 751 to 786 lbs., 130.50 to 141.00 (136.70) unweaned; 60 head, 808 to 834 lbs., 131.00 to 143.75 (140.80); 7 head, 814 lbs., 131.50 unweaned; 168 head, 861 to 895 lbs., 136.25 to 143.00 (140.65); 37 head, 901 to 913 lbs., 134.50 to 136.50 (134.96); 22 head, 952 to 988 lbs., 128.50 to 134.00 (131.21); 67 head, 1000 to 1027 lbs., 125.50 to 131.00 (129.23); 5 head, 1107 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 150 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 144.00 to 172.00 (164.23); 61 head, 510 to 547 lbs., 139.50 to 154.00 (147.17); 257 head, 554 to 598 lbs., 132.00 to 148.00 (141.14); 165 head, 603 to 646 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (139.42); 46 head, 651 to 673 lbs., 125.00 to 141.50 (138.31); 22 head, 684 lbs., 131.50 unweaned; 18 head, 700 to 736 lbs., 132.00 to 138.50 (134.60); 8 head, 760 lbs., 126.00; 20 head, 1087 lbs., 116.50. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 415 to 439 lbs., 158.00 to 159.00 (158.41); 11 head, 525 to 546 lbs., 132.00 to 142.50 (135.99); 22 head, 652 to 685 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.54). Large frame 1, 24 head, 498 lbs., 166.00; 59 head, 543 lbs., 146.00; 30 head, 592 lbs., 135.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 604 lbs., 137.00; 28 head, 650 to 682 lbs., 138.00 to 139.75 (139.14). Medium frame 1, 20 head, 340 lbs., 132.00; 17 head, 466 to 482 lbs., 130.00 to 159.00 (147.30); 13 head, 728 lbs., 132.50; 31 head, 784 lbs., 136.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 453 lbs., 144.00; 12 head, 583 to 598 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (138.09); 17 head, 624 to 646 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (129.71).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 215 lbs., 181.00; 54 head, 307 to 345 lbs., 150.00 to 171.00 (160.39); 119 head, 351 to 397 lbs., 153.00 to 166.00 (160.50); 8 head, 389 lbs., 171.00 thin fleshed; 140 head, 402 to 443 lbs., 133.00 to 156.00 (144.64); 32 head, 412 lbs., 155.00 fancy; 47 head, 403 to 423 lbs., 155.00 to 158.00 (156.35) thin fleshed; 477 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 134.00 to 154.50 (143.87); 609 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 127.00 to 151.00 (135.31); 788 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 124.50 to 140.00 (130.88); 10 head, 578 lbs., 135.25 value added; 247 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 130.00 to 141.25 (136.34); 270 head, 601 to 640 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (128.43) unweaned; 196 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (133.75); 151 head, 652 to 678 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (127.24) unweaned; 70 head, 718 to 738 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (135.76); 34 head, 702 to 721 lbs., 129.50 to 130.50 (129.82) unweaned; 65 head, 754 to 799 lbs., 134.00 to 139.50 (137.27); 13 head, 814 to 845 lbs., 131.00 to 136.50 (133.93); 16 head, 807 lbs., 139.50 natural; 62 head, 859 to 898 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.34); 90 head, 920 to 943 lbs., 127.00 to 133.25 (132.39); 33 head, 901 lbs., 133.00 fancy; 23 head, 962 lbs., 131.75; 19 head, 1026 lbs., 124.50; 28 head, 1050 to 1078 lbs., 118.00 to 124.25 (122.88). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 head, 242 lbs., 410.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 347 lbs., 154.00; 6 head, 351 lbs., 155.00; 32 head, 425 to 448 lbs., 133.00 to 151.00 (142.24); 104 head, 455 to 492 lbs., 129.00 to 145.50 (140.38); 205 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 122.50 to 139.00 (134.01); 112 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 129.00 to 135.50 (132.20); 30 head, 606 to 645 lbs., 129.00 to 134.50 (130.93); 4 head, 624 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 19 head, 673 to 698 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (128.68); 3 head, 715 lbs., 133.00; 6 head, 896 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 8 head, 546 lbs., 133.00; 44 head, 576 to 587 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.57). Large frame 1, 20 head, 571 lbs., 124.50. Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 661 lbs., 130.50. Large frame 2, 5 head, 589 lbs., 133.00. Medium frame 1, 4 head, 460 lbs., 139.00; 5 head, 643 lbs., 127.00. Medium frame 2, 9 head, 394 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 816 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 698 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 760 lbs., 78.00; 1 head, 1025 lbs., 86.00.
Dairy heifers: Large frame 3, 5 head, 589 lbs., 60.00; 15 head, 695 lbs., 79.00; 14 head, 833 lbs., 78.00; 13 head, 1118 lbs., 77.00. Large frame 3 to 4, 11 head, 444 lbs., 60.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 113 head, 1280 to 2085 lbs., 46.00 to 63.00 (55.88) average dressing; 6 head, 1470 to 1618 lbs., 59.25 to 68.00 (65.59) high; 22 head, 1220 to 1840 lbs., 44.00 to 55.50 (51.40) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 347 head, 640 to 1865 lbs., 43.00 to 64.50 (52.43 average); 17 head, 740 to 1750 lbs., 52.00 to 65.00 (59.81) high; 168 head, 1130 to 1713 lbs., 40.00 to 55.50 (47.46) low; 20 head, 1309 to 1505 lbs., 35.00 to 39.50 (37.48) very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 42 head, 905 to 1625 lbs., 42.50 to 54.50 (47.31) average; 58 head, 823 to 1450 lbs., 31.00 to 48.00 (41.73) low; 39 head, 823 to 1335 lbs., 25.00 to 42.00 (34.83) very low. Bulls 1, 16 head, 1375 to 2255 lbs., 76.00 to 86.00 (80.12) average; 26 head, 1345 to 2130 lbs., 67.50 to 75.00 (72.65) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 13 head, 1030 to 2140 lbs., 60.00 to 78.00 (67.17) average; 14 head, 1350 to 2200 lbs., 68.00 to 78.00 (74.20) high; 5 head, 1090 to 1900 lbs., 48.00 to 57.00 (52.79) low.
