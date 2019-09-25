The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary indicated receipts of 2,195 head of cattle selling the week of Sept. 13 to 19, compared to 2,729 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Colorado Deaprtment of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
The combined weighted average report for three Colorado auctions included Winter Livestock Inc., La Junta Livestock Commission Co. and Centennial Livestock Auction. No trend was available as this was the first auction summary since May. The trade activity and demand was moderate. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 51% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 16% was slaughter cattle with 72% cows and 28% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 280 lbs., 167.50; 10 head, 355 to 396 lbs., 151.00 to 168.00 (160.57); 17 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (151.20); 17 head, 460 to 488 lbs., 147.00 to 162.00 (155.88);36 head, 531 to 548 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (148.83); 51 head, 558 to 575 lbs., 137.50 to 155.00 (141.68); 12 head, 601 to 630 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (147.29); 17 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (141.35) unweaned; 3 head, 670 lbs., 141.00; 40 head, 656 to 688 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.70) unweaned; 8 head, 744 lbs., 136.00; 29 head, 780 to 797 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (133.14); 6 head, 819 to 825 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.17); 24 head, 800 lbs., 142.75 fancy; 70 head, 860 to 894 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (131.65); 5 head, 861 lbs., 146.50 value added; 194 head, 920 to 947 lbs., 124.50 to 136.25 (131.07); 69 head, 1017 to 1045 lbs., 110.50 to 128.85 (123.62); 2 head, 1060 lbs., 124.00; 6 head, 1133 lbs., 112.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 330 lbs., 164.00; 5 head, 430 lbs., 150.00; 14 head, 474 to 487 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (147.18); 16 head, 517 to 537 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (139.04); 9 head, 586 lbs., 136.00; 14 head, 618 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (138.17); 5 head, 741 lbs., 125.00; 11 head, 773 lbs., 130.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 310 to 321 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (142.74); 20 head, 424 to 441 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.37); 14 head, 456 to 490 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (135.44); 51 head, 512 to 545 lbs., 127.50 to 139.50 (132.49); 57 head, 574 to 586 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (134.64); 16 head, 622 to 623 lbs., 124.50 to 132.00 (127.78) unweaned; 9 head, 699 lbs., 132.00; 31 head, 665 to 679 lbs., 127.00 to 134.50 (133.55) unweaned; 132 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 127.50 to 134.75 (132.36); 31 head, 767 to 796 lbs., 127.50 to 131.50 (128.13); 65 head, 803 to 832 lbs., 121.00 to 130.50 (126.15); 13 head, 839 lbs., 132.lbs., 853 124.00 to 128.00 (126.09); 62 head, 870 lbs., 131.25 fancy; 51 head, 905 to 933 lbs., 114.50 to 121.00 (116.88); 3 head, 995 lbs., 116.50; 9 head, 1052 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 341 lbs., 134.00; 16 head, 403 to 449 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.26); 15 head, 461 to 485 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (131.83); 25 head, 502 to 543 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (127.93); 7 head, 558 lbs., 132.00; 17 head, 640 lbs., 127.50; 5 head, 703 lbs., 124.00; 18 head, 771 to 778 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.51). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 413 lbs., 131.00. Large frame 1, 7 head, 709 lbs., 131.50. Medium frame 1, 9 head, 893 lbs., 117.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 637 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 878 lbs., 92.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker. 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 1185 to 1715 lbs., 56.00 to 64.50 (59.84) average dressing; 3 head, 1190 to 1535 lbs., 66.00 to 67.00 (66.61) high; 8 head, 1315 to 1650 lbs., 54.00 to 56.00 (54.75) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 39 head, 895 to 1490 lbs., 54.00 to 63.00 (58.81) average; 1 head, 1440 lbs., 67.50 high; 8 head, 1130 to 1530 lbs., 49.50 to 55.00 (52.96) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 17 head, 110 to 1240 lbs., 53.00 to 58.50 (55.57) average; 16 head, 118 to 1160 lbs., 49.00 to 51.00 (50.19) low. Bulls 1, 23 head, 1485 to 2095 lbs., 77.50 to 83.00 (79.98) average; 2 head, 2120 to 2340 lbs., 86.00 to 88.50 (87.31) high; 8 head, 1420 to 2105 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (73.22) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 11 head, 1430 to 1825 lbs., 71.00 to 76.00 (75.01) low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.