The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 14,145 head selling as of Dec. 12, compared to 11,161 head selling on Dec. 2 and 10,696 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Feeder steers under 450 pounds were trading mostly $2 lower, 450 to 700 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher with instances trading $8 higher. Over 700 pounds were selling mostly $2 to $8 lower with instances trading $10 to $11 lower. Feeder heifers under 600 pounds were trading mostly $2 to $5 higher, 600 to 700 pounds were selling steady to $1 higher, and over 700 pounds were lightly tested and trading $1 to $4 lower with instances sharply lower. The next available report will be Dec. 20. Supply included: 87% feeder cattle (65% steers, 35% heifers, 0% bulls); 4% was slaughter cattle (85% cows, 15% bulls); and 8% was replacement cattle (100% stock cows). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 51%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 315 to 345 lbs., 193.00 to 204.00 (201.22); 75 head, 359 to 395 lbs., 181.00 to 204.00 (195.59); (135 head, 407 to 448 lbs., 174.00 to 193.00 (186.56); 4 head, 414 lbs., 193.00, fancy; 33 head, 401 to 406 lbs., 195.00 to 200.00 (196.68), thin fleshed; 177 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 170.00 to 183.50 (175.05); 48 head, 451 to 473 lbs., 185.00 to 189.50 (187.19), fancy; 582 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (166.11); 34 head, 502 to 515 lbs., 179.75 to 181.00 (179.90), fancy; 661 head, 550 to 587 lbs., 151.00 to 163.00 (156.26); 65 head, 564 lbs., 167.50, fancy; 55 head, 555 to 576 lbs., 163.00 to 165.00 (164.32), thin fleshed; 901 head, 601 to 647 lbs., 140.00 to 154.50 (147.36); 49 head, 608 lbs., 157.50, fancy; 174 head, 602 to 632 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.04), thin fleshed; 10 head, 639 lbs., 146.00, unweaned; 848 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 136.50 to 157.50 (144.64); 57 head, 680 lbs., 135.00 to 135.50 (135.23), full; 9 head, 666 lbs., 138.00, unweaned; 409 head, 701 to 747 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (141.84); 72 head, 716 lbs., 154.25, fancy; 63 head, 707 lbs., 131.50, fleshy; 20 head, 728 lbs., 133.00, full; 76 head, 703 to 724 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.26), unweaned; 372 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (139.15); 17 head, 766 lbs., 134.00, full; 39 head, 803 to 807 lbs., 134.25 to 136.00 (134.79); 128 head, 863 to 889 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (136.40); 90 head, 911 to 914 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (134.84); 103 head, 977 to 982 lbs., 138.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 352 to 364 lbs., 177.50 to 179.00 (178.52); 18 head, 408 to 437 lbs., 171.00 to 173.00 (172.48); 98 head, 450 to 494 lbs., 161.00 to 173.00 (165.04); 49 head, 508 to 539 lbs., 149.00 to 159.00 (153.80); 123 head, 562 to 595 lbs., 145.00 to 158.50 (151.39); 72 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (144.76); 189 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 129.00 to 144.00 (135.37); 60 head, 709 to 746 lbs., 127.00 to 137.50 (133.89); 5 head, 1130 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 349 lbs., 150.00; 11 head, 434 lbs., 145.00; 12 head, 523 to 545 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (148.36); 5 head, 645 lbs., 131.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 48 head, 618 to 625 lbs., 140.00 to 140.50 (140.23); 17 head, 674 lbs., 135.00; 46 head, 720 lbs., 131.50. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 733 lbs., 129.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 573 lbs., 149.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 307 lbs., 188.00; 58 head, 357 to 386 lbs., 172.00 to 179.00 (174.79); 277 head, 401 to 448 lbs., 147.50 to 168.00 (157.59); 270 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 139.00 to 152.50 (144.84); 17 head, 459 lbs., 154.00, fancy; 584 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 130.50 to 151.00 (139.11); 769 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 128.00 to 144.50 (136.43); 8 head, 579 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 25 head, 598 lbs., 144.00, thin fleshed; 281 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 125.50 to 140.00 (132.18); 47 head, 612 to 629 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (130.59), unweaned; 293 head, 652 to 693 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (131.05); 51 head, 659 to 696 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.02), unweaned; 55 head, 702 to 718 lbs., 128.00 to 134.50 (132.88); 28 head, 760 to 794 lbs., 127.50 to 128.50 (127.78); 49 head, 801 to 838 lbs., 125.00 to 127.35 (126.19); 9 head, 867 to 887 lbs., 120.00 to 123.50 (122.32); 14 head, 941 lbs., 120.00; 29 head, 969 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 955 lbs., 101.00, fleshy; 8 head, 1050 to 1057 lbs., 122.50 to 126.50 (126.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 335 to 340 lbs., 150.00 to 157.50 (154.08); 11 head, 379 to 386 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (147.29); 66 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (140.72); 48 head, 475 to 492 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (136.21); 58 head, 504 to 540 lbs., 131.00 to 139.50 (135.77); 54 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 121.00 to 134.50 (130.02); 79 head, 607 to 646 lbs., 125.00 to 134.50 (128.03); 7 head, 665 to 695 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (128.46); 30 head, 708 to 740 lbs., 123.00 to 125.50 (125.34); 6 head, 819 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 559 to 563 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.33). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 195 lbs., 260.00; 7 head, 245 lbs., 300.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 440 lbs., 154.00; 17 head, 493 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 584 lbs., 147.00; 6 head, 609 lbs., 138.50.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 1348 to 1880 lbs., 51.00 to 64.50 (58.27), average; 27 head, 1340 to 1900 lbs., 45.00 to 55.00 (52.30), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 950 to 1605 lbs., 51.00 to 61.50 (55.00), average; 151 head, 970 to 1750 lbs., 40.00 to 54.00 (48.81), low; 22 head, 1225 to 1555 lbs., 30.00 to 41.00 (34.90), very low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 79 head, 750 to 1440 lbs., 40.00 to 55.50 (48.31), average; 104 head, 905 to 1340 lbs., 30.00 to 45.00 (37.25); low; 12 head, 960 to 1490 lbs., 25.00 to 34.00 (28.18), very low.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 1828 to 2295 lbs., 75.00 to 82.00 (77.21), average; 64 head, 1430 to 2660 lbs., 60.00 to 77.50 (71.29), low. Frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1545 to 2460 lbs., 52.00 to 58.00 (56.08), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 13 head, 870 to 1080 lbs., 111.00 to 123.00 (114.89); from 2 to 4 years, open, 23 head, 840 to 1114 lbs., 79.00 to 92.50 (84.25); more than 5 years, open, 237 head, 830 to 1500 lbs., 45.50 to 57.50 (51.12). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 15 head, 953 to 1035 lbs., 97.00 to 105.00 (99.17); from 2 to 4 years, open, 32 head, 955 to 1315 lbs., 60.00 to 75.00 (66.77); from 5 to 8 years, open, 71 head, 1010 to 1535 lbs., 51.00 to 58.50 (55.49). Medium 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, less than 2 years, open, 8 head, 844 lbs., 88.00.
