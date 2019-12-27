Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 2,417 head of cattle selling on Dec. 18, compared to 2,010 head on Dec. 11 and 2,159 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 650 pounds were selling $5 to $10 higher with instances of $13 to $15 higher on those weighing from 450 to 500 pounds. The heifers weighing under 650 pounds were selling $4 to $6 higher and those over 650 pounds were selling $1 to $4 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady. The trade was very active and the demand was very good on feeder steers and heifers with moderate demand on slaughter cows and bulls. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 5% were dairy steers, 37% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls; and 13% was replacement cattle with 90% bred cows, 8% were cow-calf pairs and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 35%. This was the final sale for 2019 and the next sale will be Jan. 8.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 270 lbs., 190.00; 2 head, 310 lbs., 216.00; 17 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 189.00 to 205.00 (195.19); 3 head, 393 lbs., 197.00 value added; 29 head, 401 to 438 lbs., 176.00 to 186.00 (183.26); 17 head, 400 to 402 lbs., 191.00 to 193.00 (192 53) value added; 92 head, 457 to 488 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (172.13); 31 head, 510 to 549 lbs., 151.00 to 164.50 (158.64); 4 head, 520 lbs., 150.00 fleshy; 22 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 147.00 to 158.00 (151.38); 94 head, 562 to 583 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (166.65) value added; 24 head, 601 to 609 lbs., 149.00 to 155.50 (151.69); 4 head, 636 lbs., 137.50 unweaned; 42 head, 650 to 658 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.34); 64 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 127.50 to 138.00 (134.74) unweaned; 42 head, 716 to 736 lbs., 131.50 to 137.50 (132.81); 12 head, 700 lbs., 127.75 unweaned; 3 head, 751 lbs., 123.50 unweaned; 49 head, 802 to 843 lbs., 122.50 to 130.00 (127.48). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 315 lbs., 189.00 to 201.00 (193.80); 4 head, 370 to 390 lbs., 178.00 to 185.00 (181.41); 2 head, 367 lbs., 191.00 value added; 7 head, 439 to 442 lbs., 170.00 to 172.00 (171.43); 32 head, 410 to 435 lbs., 184.00 to 187.00 (184.42) value added; 27 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 151.00 to 169.00 (161.91); 14 head, 505 to 525 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (155.39); 12 head, 514 lbs., 173.00 value added; 14 head, 562 to 580 lbs., 149.00 to 163.00 (159.93); 18 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 141.50 to 153.00 (146.16); 22 head, 682 to 686 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (137.27); 6 head, 680 lbs., 131.50 unweaned; 12 head, 701 to 731 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.59); 5 head, 701 to 702 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.60) unweaned; 7 head, 750 to 751 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (136.15); 13 head, 773 to 799 lbs., 120.50 to 128.50 (123.27) unweaned; 2 head, 855 lbs., 121.00, Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 429 lbs., 159.00; 11 head, 477 to 492 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (141.17); 12 head, 521 to 540 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (137.14); 2 head, 512 lbs., 150.00 value added; 2 head, 555 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 623 lbs., 136.00; 37 head, 625 lbs., 127.50 unweaned; 9 head, 665 to 686 lbs., 127.50 to 129.00 (128.33); 4 head, 725 to 745 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.03). Dairy steers, large frame 3, 9 head, 323 lbs., 81.00; 4 head, 363 lbs., 70.00; 23 head, 415 lbs., 76.00; 40 head, 500 lbs., 77.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 247 lbs., 168.00; 8 head, 316 to 343 lbs., 154.00 to 156.00 (154.71); 13 head, 371 to 392 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (151.40); 29 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (148.33); 38 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (142.92); 93 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 129.00 to 139.50 (133.92); 5 head, 527 lbs., 126.00 fleshy; 29 head, 572 to 598 lbs., 122.50 to 128.50 (127.28); 29 head, 605 to 634 lbs., 122.50 to 129.50 (125.36); 5 head, 617 lbs., 122.50 unweaned; 4 head, 660 to 662 lbs., 122.50; 20 head, 664 to 696 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.66) unweaned; 11 head, 730 lbs., 119.00; 6 head, 716 to 730 lbs., 115.00 to 117.50 (116.66) unweaned; 3 head, 868 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 325 to 349 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (151.19); 3 head, 361 lbs., 146.00; 28 head, 419 to 445 lbs., 137.50 to 150.00 (145.87); 24 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 138.50 to 146.00 (140.54); 29 head, 510 to 543 lbs., 125.50 to 137.00 (132.65); 41 head, 554 to 597 lbs., 122.50 to 136.25 (131.20); 27 head, 607 to 640 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (127.04); 15 head, 660 to 674 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (128.78); 13 head, 731 lbs., 125.00; 4 head, 793 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 357 lbs., 154.00; 4 head, 415 to 430 lbs., 130.50 to 145.00 (137.62); 3 head, 538 lbs., 129.00; 36 head, 557 to 591 lbs., 113.50 to 117.00 (113.87).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 740 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 310 lbs., 208.00 value added; 3 head, 460 lbs., 163.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1425 lbs., 48.00 average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 18 head, 1085 to 1545 lbs., 48.75 to 55.25 (51.75) average; 1 head, 1085 lbs., 39.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 9 head, 860 to 1195 lbs., 44.00 to 51.00 (47.49) average; 16 head, 910 to 1265 lbs., 37.00 to 50.50 (44.13) average return to feed; 9 head, 800 to 1385 lbs., 38.00 to 42.50 (41.06) low; 5 head, 771 to 870 lbs., 33.50 to 34.50 (33.72) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 6 head, 1415 to 1925 lbs., 72.00 to 82.50 (75.79) average; 2 head, 1820 to 2025 lbs., 84.50 to 85.00 (84.74) high; 8 head, 1225 to 2120 lbs., 58.00 to 70.50 (64.41) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years od, 1st trimester, 14 head, 900 to 950 lbs., 650.00 to 750.00 (664.29); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 1100 to 1125 lbs., 985.00 to 1025.00 (1011.67); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 950 to 975 lbs., 750.00 to 985.00 (906.67); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 15 head, 1000 to 1300 lbs., 110.00 to 750.00 (687.67); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 79 head, 775 to 1325 lbs., 610.00 to 1085.00 (936.84); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 44 head, 850 to 1500 lbs., 775.00 to 1235.00 (1062.39); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1050 to 1100 lbs., 775.00 to 825.00 (785.00); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 9 head, 1000 to 1500 lbs., 750.00 to 1025.00 (957.22); over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 19 head, 975 to 1450 lbs., 510.00 to 850.00 (720.79); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 8 head, 1050 to 1400 lbs., 750.00 to 950.00 (909.38). Bred cows, small and medium frame 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 700 lbs., 550.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 800 lbs., 450.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 750 to 800 lbs., 425.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 3 head, 950 lbs., 1125.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1200 lbs., 925.00; over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 925.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 6 head, open, 950 lbs., 1200.00; 2 to 8 years old, opehn, 1 head, 1175 lbs., 1135.00; 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 1150.00; 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1400 lbs., 1100.00; over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 985.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, over 8 years old, open, 3 head, 800 to 1100 lbs., 900.00 to 950.00 (920.00).
