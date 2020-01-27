Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 2,301 head of cattle selling on Jan. 22, compared to 4,223 head on Jan. 15 and 2,316 head on a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mesico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The receipts for this week included 1,950 head of feeder cattle, 125 head of slaughter cattle and 226 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 3,911 head of feeder cattle, 154 head of slaughter cattle and 158 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 500 pounds were unevenly steady, those over 500 pounds were selling $2 lower with instances of $4 to $5 lower on those weighing 600 to 750 pounds. The heifers weighing under 500 pounds were selling $5 to $10 higher and those over 500 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher. The slaughter cows were selling $5 to $8 higher. There was no accurate comparison om bulls due to limited receipts the previous week but a much higher undertone was noted although the quality was more attractive. The trade and demand was moderate to active on feeders and very good on slaughter cows and bulls. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 41% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 5% was slaughter cattle with 80% cows and 20% were bulls; and 10% was replacement cattle with 82% bred cows, 1% were bred heifers, 17% were cow-calf pairs and 1% were heifer pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 40%.
