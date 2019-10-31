Clovis Livestock, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 3,176 head of feeder cattle on Oct. 30 compared to 3,082 head of feeder cattle on Oct. 23 and 3,617 head overall, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $4 to $6 higher and those over 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The heifers were mostly selling $1 to $2 higher.
The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 46% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 305 to 347 lbs., 190.00 to 199.00 (192.75); 1 head, 310 lbs., 207.00 value added; 2 head, 385 lbs., 181.00; 32 head, 403 to 427 lbs., 165.50 to 175.00 (170.88); 5 head, 413 to 415 lbs., 178.00 to 181.00 (178.60) value added; 74 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 148.50 to 159.00 (152.64); 44 head, 505 to 549 lbs., 140.50 to 150.00 (143.28); 15 head, 500 to 508 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.80) value added; 110 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (139.00); 39 head, 612 to 647 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.73); 26 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (130.71) unweaned; 3 head, 651 lbs., 133.50; 128 head, 656 to 690 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (128.280 unweaned; 5 head, 741 lbs., 134.00; 129 head, 712 to 747 lbs., 122.50 to 128.00 (125.04) unweaned; 4 head, 780 lbs., 130.50; 13 head, 753 to 772 lbs., 115.00 to 123.00 (120.71) unweaned; 5 head, 820 lbs., 124.00; 3 head, 833 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 36 head, 867 to 890 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.12). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 313 to 319 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (169.87); 18 head, 384 to 385 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (169.28); 8 head, 384 to 398 lbs., 181.00 value added; 6 head, 400 to 423 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (172.43); 63 head, 453 to 496 lbs., 147.00 to 158.50 (150.47); 6 head, 455 lbs., 162.50 value added; 101 head, 511 to 543 lbs., 138.00 to 148.25 (143.83); 24 head, 557 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (134.21); 13 head, 618 to 620 lbs., 139.50 to 140.00 (139.88); 106 head, 610 to 634 lbs., 125.25 to 132.75 (128.35) unweaned; 48 head, 650 to 675 lbs., 131.50 to 137.50 (135.42); 55 head, 657 to 690 lbs., 117.50 to 129.50 (127.33) unweaned; 16 head, 722 to 736 lbs., 128.00 to 132.75 (130.77); 27 head, 702 to 735 lbs., 121.00 to 127.50 (123.65) unweaned; 2 head, 767 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 320 lbs., 165.00; 5 head, 418 lbs., 154.00; 15 head, 487 to 490 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (151.81); 87 head, 501 to 525 lbs., 135.50 to 142.50 (141.81); 2 head, 557 lbs., 128.50; 9 head, 645 lbs., 134.50; 7 head, 675 lbs., 131.00; 2 head, 655 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 21 head, 710 to 715 lbs., 122.00 to 123.50 (122.14); 10 head, 752 to 766 lbs., 115.00 to 122.50 (118.42).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 270 lbs., 188.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 163.00 to 170.00 (166.94); 17 head, 370 to 380 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (153.03); 15 430 to 433 432 135.50 to 141.00 138.81 7 head, 414 lbs., 150.00 value added; 74 head, 475 to 496 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.59); 109 head, 502 to 537 lbs., 122.50 to 131.25 (129.57); 112 head, 574 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 125.25 (124.46); 79 head, 606 to 617 lbs., 120.00 to 125.25 (120.87); 44 head, 609 to 648 lbs., 112.50 to 118.00 (117.22) unweaned; 66 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 110.50 to 117.25 (116.48) unweaned; 87 head, 706 to 731 lbs., 112.50 to 116.25 (114.80) unweaned; 3 head, 755 lbs., 122.50; 3 head, 758 lbs., 113.00 full; 37 head, 814 to 847 lbs., 111.00 to 117.00 (115.74); 6 head, 880 lbs., 108.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 292 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 23 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (145.94); 51 head, 427 to 442 lbs., 133.50 to 146.00 (142.91); 33 head, 451 to 496 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (132.76); 40 head, 512 to 525 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (122.18); 16 head, 520 lbs., 132.50 value added; 62 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 116.00 to 125.50 (123.25); 19 head, 610 to 620 lbs., 121.50 to 124.75 (123.88); 36 head, 601 to 642 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (114.73) unweaned; 40 head, 652 to 671 lbs., 119.00 to 125.50 (121.75); 6 head, 666 to 696 lbs., 110.00 to 112.50 (111.22) unweaned; 7 head, 717 lbs., 117.50; 50 head, 752 to 763 lbs., 118.25 to 123.50 (121.28); 2 head, 760 lbs., 112.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 341 lbs., 141.00; 55 head, 454 to 470 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.02); 7 head, 618 to 646 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (118.24); 3 head, 686 lbs., 111.00; 2 head, 727 lbs., 115.00; 2 head, 877 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 782 lbs., 90.00; 3 head, 979 lbs., 88.00.
