Clovis Livestock, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 3,398 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 6, compared to 3,214 head of feeder cattle and 3,878 head overall on Oct. 30, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 500 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower and those weighing over 500 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher on comparable quotes. The heifers
were mostly selling $1 to $2 higher. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 41% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 34%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 181.00 to 189.00 (183.57); 1 head, 305 lbs., 206.00 value added; 8 head, 363 to 385 lbs., 173.00 to 181.00 (175.70); 43 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 163.00 to 174.00 (165.59); 45 head, 454 to 497 lbs., 148.00 to 157.50 (153.46); 64 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 146.00 to 155.50 (148.02); 19 head, 501 lbs., 160.00 value added; 64 head, 562 to 595 lbs., 133.00 to 143.75 (138.45); 88 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 131.50 to 138.00 (135.34) unweaned; 22 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (130.63) unweaned;
50 head, 702 to 742 lbs., 132.50 to 134.00 (132.85); 44 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 123.50 to 125.25 (124.18) unweaned; 7 head, 761 to 790 lbs., 129.00 to 130.50 (130.06); 13 head, 758 to 785 lbs., 124.75 to 127.50 (125.19) unweaned; 13 head, 844 lbs., 132.50; 7 head, 812 lbs., 120.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 288 lbs., 175.50; 30 head, 315 to 347 lbs., 165.00 to 177.00 (170.82); 3 head, 321 lbs., 185.00 value added; 7 head, 380 to 398 lbs., 169.50 to 172.00 (170.90); 129 head, 402 to 440 lbs., 159.25 to 174.00 (167.99); 22 head, 455 to 497 lbs., 149.50 to 159.00 (153.05); 12 head, 461 to 473 lbs., 161.00 to 162.50 (161.99) value added; 127 head, 505 to 539 lbs., 141.00 to 152.50 (146.75); 99 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 133.00 to 143.50 (138.00); 29 head, 613 to 640 lbs., 132.50 to 138.50 (134.43); 4 head, 627 lbs., 127.00 to 130.50 (128.75) unweaned; 40 head, 664 to 697 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.62); 21 head, 673 to 689 lbs., 126.00 to 131.50 (129.37) unweaned; 25 head, 711 to 728 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.77); 8 head, 717 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 64 head, 771 lbs., 148.75 thin fleshed; 11 head, 757 lbs., 131.50 value added; 5 head, 800 lbs., 126.00; 2 head, 877 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 20 head, 427 to 438 lbs., 150.00 to 161.00 (157.04); 9 head, 450 to 460 lbs., 141.00 to 153.50 (143.73); 13 head, 541 lbs., 127.25; 5 head, 570 to 593 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.78); 28 head, 640 to 649 lbs., 132.00 to 139.50 (136.62); 2 head, 687 lbs., 132.75; 16 head, 702 to 740 lbs., 127.00 to 134.50 (131.79); 13 head, 772 to 793 lbs., 122.50 to 129.00 (124.33); 6 head, 806 lbs., 117.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 335 lbs., 145.00; 20 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (144.80); 67 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 135.50 to 144.00 (141.45); 63 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 130.00 to 141.50 (135.10); 42 head, 508 to 540 lbs., 120.50 to 130.50 (127.46); 113 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 120.00 to 128.50 (125.59); 43 head, 615 to 645 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.49); 26 hed, 605 to 643 lbs., 115.50 to 120.50 (116.52) unweaned; 19 head, 677 lbs., 121.00; 31 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 110.00 to 119.50 (118.38) unweaned; 9 head, 700 to 705 lbs., 122.50 to 123.00 (122.83); 26 head, 716 to 730 lbs., 113.75 to 119.50 (115.58) unweaned; 8 head, 768 to 791 lbs., 121.00 to 124.25 (123.05); 7 head, 811 to 818 lbs., 115.00 to 117.50 (116.07). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 248 lbs., 154.00; 2 head, 280 lbs., 155.00; 4 head, 317 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 302 lbs., 163.00 value added; 18 head, 367 to 382 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (143.35); 91 head, 400 to 442 lbs., 137.00 to 142.50 (140.12); 59 head, 451 to 488 lbs., 129.00 to 141.00 (136.03); 46 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 122.75 to 132.50 (126.65); 108 head, 557 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 126.50 (124.44); 2 head, 645 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 10 head, 660 to 661 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.50); 2 head, 692 lbs.., 115.00 unweaned; 12 head, 760 to 792 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (116.92). Medium and large frame 2, 17 head, 416 to 448 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (131.51); 14 head, 498 lbs., 131.50; 10 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 119.00 to 122.00 (120.10); 2 head, 645 lbs., 113.00 unweaned; 10 head, 702 to 732 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (115.83).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 415 lbs., 148.50; 9 head, 580 to 586 lbs., 113.00 to 116.00 (114.99). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 635 lbs., 110.00.
