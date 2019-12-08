Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 2,138 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 4 in preliminary results compared to 4,459 head of cattle, which included 3,712 head of feeder cattle, selling on Nov. 20, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $5 to $10 higher, those 500 to 600 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher and calves and feeders weighing over 600 pounds were selling $3 higher. The heifer calves and feeders were selling $3 to $7 higher with the most advanced on 300- to 500-pound offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 44% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 27%.
