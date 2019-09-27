Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported 2,243 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 25, compared to 3,489 head a week ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers and 39% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 396 lbs., 180.00; 65 head, 413 to 447 lbs., 167.00 to 176.00 (173.61); 20 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 148.00 to 159.00 151.78; 6 head, 474 lbs., 167.50 thin fleshed; 72 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (148.95); 6 head, 507 lbs., 155.25 value added; 75 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 138.50 to 144.50 (140.93); 53 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 138.50 to 140.00 (138.94); 37 head, 607 to 645 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.18) unweaned; 96 head, 651 to 670 lbs., 125.00 to 130.75 (130.24) unweaned; 9 head, 730 lbs., 137.50; 82 head, 705 to 738 lbs., 122.75 to 127.75 (125.80) unweaned; 5 head, 755 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.60); 45 head, 750 to 795 lbs., 119.50 to 127.50 (120.63) unweaned; 30 head, 818 to 827 lbs., 127.50 to 132.25 (131.61). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 278 lbs., 190.00; 4 head, 328 lbs., 175.00; 5 head, 392 lbs., 167.50; 20 head, 350 to 368 lbs., 189.00 to 193.00 (190.16) value added; 27 head, 401 to 445 lbs., 159.00 to 162.00 (160.37); 5 head, 435 lbs., 169.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 457 to 477 lbs., 152.00 to 161.00 (154.53); 27 head, 475 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 58 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 141.75 to 152.00 (148.48); 67 head, 551 to 592 lbs., 135.50 to 143.25 (140.02); 26 head, 616 to 642 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (133.55); 16 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 130.50 to 136.50 (133.07); 3 head, 678 lbs., 124.50 unweaned; 21 head, 713 to 730 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.31); 3 head, 710 lbs., 125.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 320 lbs., 177.50; 14 head, 329 lbs., 184.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 385 lbs., 165.00; 26 head, 401 to 440 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.48); 5 head, 495 lbs., 142.00; 3 head, 543 lbs., 135.00; 17 head, 572 to 584 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (135.68); 10 head, 620 lbs., 127.50 unweaned; 9 head, 650 to 673 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.71); 15 head, 718 to 740 lbs., 130.00 to 131.50 (130.79); 3 head, 701 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 2 head, 800 lbs., 132.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 326 lbs., 147.00; 6 head, 360 to 388 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (148.80); 65 head, 404 to 440 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (147.42); 30 head, 456 to 492 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (135.39); 96 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 124.50 to 130.25 (128.56); 78 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 121.50 to 128.75 (124.67); 15 head, 602 to 635 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (120.39) unweaned; 24 head, 657 to 691 lbs., 122.00 to 127.50 (125.05); 135 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 113.00 to 117.50 (115.79) unweaned; 11 head, 700 to 716 lbs., 117.00 to 127.50 (125.63); 3 head, 776 lbs., 121.00; 12 head, 763 lbs., 111.50 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 311 to 335 lbs., 141.00 to 146.50 (144.90); 2 head, 360 lbs., 147.00; 8 head, 428 to 443 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.37); 26 head, 426 lbs., 146.75 thin fleshed; 5 head, 468 to 480 lbs., 133.50 to 135.00 (134.11); 24 head, 510 to 547 lbs., 123.00 to 129.50 (127.36); 16 head, 557 to 578 lbs., 126.00 to 128.50 (127.23); 11 head, 608 to 635 lbs., 122.00 to 125.50 (123.50); 52 head, 688 to 697 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (129.64); 2 head, 650 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 2 head, 730 lbs., 118.00; 2 head, 822 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 463 to 482 lbs., 130.50 to 139.00 (135.52); 3 head, 503 lbs., 121.00; 5 head, 668 to 682 lbs., 127.00 to 127.50 (127.40).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.