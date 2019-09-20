Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported 3,407 head of feeder cattle selling in a preliminary report on Sept. 18, compared to 2,899 head of cattle selling on Sept. 11, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and calves were mostly selling $2 to $4 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were mostly $1 lower and the calves and feeders weighing over 500 pounds were mostly selling $1 to $3 higher. The quality was average to very attractive. The trade was active and the demand was good to very good on attractive offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 42% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 327 to 337 lbs., 176.00 to 186.00 (180.38); 3 head, 313 lbs., 191.00 value added; 35 head, 364 to 388 lbs., 174.00 to 184.00 (179.52); 44 head, 400 to 442 lbs., 164.50 to 176.50 (169.03); 24 head, 417 lbs., 180.00 fancy; 56 head, 455 to 473 lbs., 150.50 to 161.00 (160.46); 56 head, 502 to 541 lbs., 137.00 to 145.50 (141.98); 206 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (145.09); 78 head, 558 lbs., 151.50 fancy; 204 head, 603 to 642 lbs., 124.25 to 135.50 (130.09) unweaned; 13 head, 628 lbs., 138.75 value added; 46 head, 659 to 680 lbs., 121.00 to 125.50 (123.04) unweaned; 15 head, 733 to 747 lbs., 132.00 to 137.50 (135.69); 43 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.60) unweaned; 4 head, 766 lbs., 124.50 unweaned; 18 head, 816 lbs., 134.25; 23 head, 901 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 296 lbs., 185.50; 7 head, 266 lbs., 200.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 365 to 376 lbs., 166.00 to 177.00 (169.74); 23 head, 402 to 427 lbs., 153.00 to 165.00 (164.01); 77 head, 461 to 496 lbs., 138.50 to 156.00 (148.79); 75 head, 502 to 547 lbs., 135.50 to 145.00 (139.96); 7 head, 562 to 587 lbs., 135.00 to 138.50 (137.47); 31 head, 602 to 639 lbs., 138.00 to 142.50 (141.67); 35 head, 606 to 636 lbs., 127.75 to 135.00 (130.65) unweaned; 9 head, 676 lbs., 135.50; 11 head, 653 to 660 lbs., 125.25 to 130.50 (127.65) unweaned; 113 head, 728 lbs., 140.25; 12 head, 778 lbs., 136.50; 9 head, 755 lbs., 123.50 value added; 10 head, 814 to 823 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.61). Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 365 lbs., 157.50; 9 head, 376 lbs., 176.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 401 to 443 lbs., 153.50 to 157.50 (155.88); 22 head, 466 to 477 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (148.41); 20 head, 509 to 538 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (139.72); 5 head, 590 lbs., 134.50; 21 head, 611 to 632 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.35); 9 head, 665 to 683 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (132.62); 6 head, 668 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 8 head, 725 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 753 lbs., 135.00; 2 head, 777 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 6 head, 884 lbs., 126.25; 46 head, 900 to 947 lbs., 117.00 to 124.50 (122.75).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 31 head, 360 to 381 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (147.79); 71 head, 404 to 445 lbs., 132.75 to 140.00 (137.30); 46 head, 452 to 496 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (127.67); 153 head, 506 to 548 lbs., 123.00 to 133.50 (130.12); 3 head, 541 lbs., 117.50 fleshy; 106 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (122.26); 67 head, 601 to 640 lbs., 115.50 to 125.00 (117.17) unweaned; 83 head, 651 to 682 lbs., 112.50 to 120.00 (114.58) unweaned; 4 head, 736 lbs., 122.00; 3 head, 735 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 34 head, 758 to 797 lbs., 125.00 to 130.25 (127.61); 5 head, 825 lbs., 122.00; 28 head, 852 to 870 lbs., 105.00 to 112.50 (108.52). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 322 to 335 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (143.57); 20 head, 353 to 391 lbs., 140.50 to 141.00 (140.75); 60 head, 428 to 445 lbs., 130.50 to 137.00 (134.57); 4 head, 458 lbs., 130.50; 44 head, 505 to 547 lbs., 124.50 to 127.50 (126.22); 37 head, 551 to 593 lbs., 120.50 to 127.50 (122.30); 19 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 117.75 to 119.50 (117.92) unweaned; 162 head, 687 lbs., 128.75; 6 head, 660 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 2 head, 717 lbs., 118.00; 9 head, 798 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 356 lbs., 138.00; 9 head, 441 lbs., 132.50; 3 head, 460 lbs., 130.50; 9 head, 523 to 530lbs., 122.50 to 126.00 (124.43); 3 head, 633 lbs., 119.50; 16 head, 736 to 740 lbs., 118.00 to 125.25 (123.90); 33 head, 760 to 798 lbs., 110.00 to 122.50 (118.34); 20 head, 855 to 886 lbs., 103.00 to 105.00 (104.49); 6 head, 923 lbs., 101.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 475 lbs., 138.00; 3 head, 530 lbs., 129.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 414 lbs., 152.50; 8 head, 496 lbs., 136.25; 3 head, 615 lbs., 114.00.
