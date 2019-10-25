Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 3,049 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 23, compared to 2,535 feeder cattle and 3,410 head overall on Oct. 16, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly selling $5 to $7 higher and those over 600 pounds were steady to $3 higher. The heifers were selling $1 to $3 higher. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 41% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 245 lbs., 211.00; 5 head, 267 to 290 lbs., 190.00 to 206.00 (196.09); 9 head, 313 to 333 lbs., 186.00 to 189.00 (187.29); 4 head, 313 lbs., 200.00 value added; 12 head, 387 to 396 lbs., 172.00 to 175.00 (174.24); 12 head, 360 to 380 lbs., 184.50 to 186.00 (184.87) value added; 21 head, 401 to 443 lbs., 168.00 to 174.00 (171.86); 54 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 157.00 to 168.00 (162.75); 29 head, 500 to 512 lbs., 148.50 to 157.00 (153.36); 91 head, 562 to 591 lbs., 137.50 to 145.00 (142.12); 118 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 131.50 to 142.00 (138.66) unweaned; 101 head, 660 to 698 lbs., 128.00 to 137.25 (133.57) unweaned; 56 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 124.00 to 129.50 (126.59) unweaned; 1 head, 770 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 751 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 3 head, 806 lbs., 139.00; 20 head, 803 to 810 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.850 unweaned; 3 head, 880 lbs., 130.00.
Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 346 to 347 lbs., 185.00 to 188.00 (186.50); 3 head, 395 lbs., 168.00; 2 head, 355 lbs., 180.00 value added; 34 head, 407 to 447 lbs., 150.00 to 158.00 (154.03); 33 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 166.00 to 170.00 (168.87) value added; 37 head, 460 to 497 lbs., 152.00 to 165.00 (157.43); 41 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 142.00 to 155.50 (150.37); 88 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 135.50 to 146.50 (142.26); 21 618 618 139.00 139.00 unweaned 31 head, 666 to 693 lbs., 126.50 to 135.00 (128.47) unweaned; 78 head, 701 to 707 lbs., 130.00 to 132.50 (132.24); 93 head, 764 to 782 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (132.84); 15 head, 833 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 780 lbs., 124.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 277 lbs., 157.00; 2 head, 255 lbs., 175.00 value added; 27 head, 316 to 347 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (158.12); 7 head, 316 lbs., 170.00 value added; 15 head, 359 to 387 lbs., 153.00 to 158.00 (154.96); 48 head, 406 to 448 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (142.43); 39 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 132.00 to 145.50 (139.90); 51 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 126.00 to 136.50 (130.19); 72 head, 550 to 571 lbs., 121.00 to 132.75 (128.40); 17 head, 583 to 597 lbs., 128.50 to 135.50 (129.69) value added; 40 head, 610 to 628 lbs., 124.75 to 126.50 (125.31); 36 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 115.00 to 122.50 (118.94) unweaned; 3 head, 650 lbs., 127.00; 56 head, 650 to 670 lbs., 115.00 to 123.75 (121.26) unweaned; 28 head, 721 to 745 lbs., 106.00 to 115.50 (113.25) unweaned; 4 head, 942 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 297 lbs., 168.00; 19 head, 335 to 346 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.31); 3 head, 371 lbs., 139.00; 12 head, 392 lbs., 155.50 value added; 6 head, 418 to 441 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.46); 14 head, 400 to 427 lbs., 148.00 to 148.50 (148.42) value added; 33 head, 450 to 489 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (135.62); 42 head, 486 lbs., 141.00 value added; 23 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 125.00 to 135.50 (131.79); 70 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (127.52); 2 head, 595 lbs., 112.50 fleshy; 11 head, 600 lbs., 127.50; 20 head, 610 to 625 lbs., 117.50 to 122.50 (120.40) unweaned; 9 head, 653 lbs., 115.00; 2 head, 655 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 3 head, 816 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 347 lbs., 140.00 value added; 14 head, 505 lbs., 119.00 value added; 8 head, 682 lbs., 115.50; 6 head, 741 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 275 lbs., 206.00; 2 head, 342 lbs., 152.00; 4 head, 423 lbs., 151.00; 3 head, 628 lbs., 125.50 unweaned; 3 head, 718 lbs., 103.00; 10 head, 770 to 777 lbs., 91.00 to 95.00 (94.19). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 492 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 550 to 557 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.61); 2 head, 645 lbs., 111.00 unweaned; 6 head, 715 lbs., 105.00; 11 head, 839 lbs., 90.00.
