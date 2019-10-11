Clovis Livestock, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 2,576 head of feeder cattle Oct. 9 compared to 1,408 head a week ago and total stock of 2,666 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, Mexico.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $3 to $5 higher except those from 300 to 350 pounds that were selling $10 higher and feeder heifers were mostly selling $2 to $4 higher except those from 300 to 350 pounds that were selling $6 higher and 550 to 600 pounds were selling $8 higher. The trade was active and the demand was very good following rains in the area the past week. The supply included: 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 41% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 33%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 282 lbs., 207.00; 3 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 180.00 to 191.00 (183.44); 3 head, 355 to 385 lbs., 175.00 to 181.00 (178.89); 56 head, 408 to 443 lbs., 161.00 to 169.00 (165.43); 57 head, 463 to 497 lbs., 149.00 to 161.00 (155.23); 92 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.00); 11 head, 500 to 517 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.81) value added; 79 head, 552 to 597 lbs., 136.50 to 146.75 (143.27); 7 head, 608 to 632 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.26); 76 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 130.50 to 138.00 (135.18) unweaned; 2 head, 685 lbs., 140.00; 67 head, 655 to 692 lbs., 127.50 to 137.25 (132.92) unweaned; 7 head, 710 to 742 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.18); 3 head, 701 lbs., 127.00 full; 30 head, 700 to 725 lbs., 119.50 to 127.00 (124.99) unweaned; 37 head, 762 to 788 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (136.88); 6 head, 760 lbs., 121.50 unweaned; 8 head, 830 lbs., 134.75; 14 head, 805 to 811 lbs., 115.00 to 122.50 (116.62) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 260 to 295 lbs., 189.00 to 198.00 (194.12); 3 head, 255 lbs., 208.00 value added; 8 head, 306 to 333 lbs., 182.50 to 186.00 (184.61); 30 head, 365 to 383 lbs., 170.00 to 177.00 (172.10); 9 head, 352 to 364 lbs., 186.00 to 187.00 (186.78) value added; 96 head, 411 to 447 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (160.18); 41 head, 452 to 496 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (154.43); 2 head, 455 lbs., 163.00 value added; 31 head, 508 to 546 lbs., 138.00 to 149.50 (147.11); 4 head, 511 lbs., 151.50 value added; 52 head, 555 to 592 lbs., 131.00 to 143.50 (139.86); 26 head, 559 lbs., 146.00 value added; 49 head, 615 lbs., 139.25; 36 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (134.16) unweaned; 10 head, 670 lbs., 142.50; 17 head, 655 to 675 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (128.70) unweaned; 3 head, 748 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 738 lbs., 120.50 unweaned; 2 head, 757 lbs., 126.50 fleshy; 62 head, 833 lbs., 135.25. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 298 lbs., 199.00; 5 head, 305 lbs., 170.50; 8 head, 366 lbs., 156.00; 6 head, 360 to 367 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (171.69) value added; 7 head, 412 to 440 lbs., 153.00 to 155.50 (154.82); 6 head, 425 lbs., 159.50 value added; 10 head, 451 to 476 lbs., 141.00; 15 head, 500 to 530 lbs., 133.00 to 140.50 (138.00); 7 head, 551 to 585 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (132.38); 3 head, 621 lbs., 134.00; 7 head, 662 to 682 lbs., 130.50 to 136.50 (134.82); 2 head, 760 lbs., 126.25. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 381 lbs., 156.00; 2 head, 422 lbs., 139.00; 8 head, 466 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 328 to 345 lbs., 147.50 to 153.00 (149.28); 7 head, 303 to 305 lbs., 159.00 to 161.50 (161.14) value added; 50 head, 370 to 390 lbs., 135.00 to 147.00 (138.36); 77 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 135.50 to 145.00 (142.78); 46 head, 453 to 497 lbs., 130.50 to 142.00 (132.99); 72 head, 506 to 548 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (129.82); 8 head, 511 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 123 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (127.36); 14 head, 602 to 612 lbs., 126.00 to 128.50 (126.53); 54 head, 607 to 642 lbs., 115.00 to 125.50 (123.53) unweaned; 17 head, 657 lbs., 123.75; 26 head, 652 to 687 lbs., 114.00 to 122.00 (119.62) unweaned; 30 head, 702 to 742 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (125.44); 1 head, 770 lbs., 121.00; 20 head, 781 to 790 lbs., 107.00 to 110.00 (107.59) unweaned; 11 head, 827 lbs., 119.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 272 to 294 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.61); 14 head, 316 to 338 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (144.91); 16 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 140.50 to 146.50 (143.24); 17 head, 428 to 442 lbs., 136.00 to 137.50 (137.32); 63 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 126.50 to 136.00 (129.50); 34 head, 501 to 525 lbs., 123.00 to 130.50 (128.12); 4 head, 523 lbs., 143.00 value added; 19 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.14); 6 head, 613 to 622 lbs., 117.50 to 120.50 (119.49) unweaned; 18 head, 717 to 745 lbs., 117.50 to 122.25 (120.36). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 300 lbs., 139.00; 2 head, 407 lbs., 128.00; 8 head, 460 to 492 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (127.46); 10 head, 557 to 595 lbs., 117.50 to 121.00 (119.09); 2 head, 670 lbs., 121.00; 2 head, 730 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 9 head, 784 lbs., 120.75. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 295 lbs., 102.00; 12 head, 392 lbs., 100.00; 5 head, 423 lbs., 101.00; 6 head, 456 to 495 lbs., 101.00 to 108.00 (105.54).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 355 lbs., 147.00; 3 head, 500 lbs., 141.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 286 lbs., 197.00; 3 head, 418 lbs., 158.00; 25 head, 626 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 391 lbs., 162.00; 2 head, 532 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 616 lbs., 122.00. Large frame 1, 4 head, 650 lbs., 114.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.