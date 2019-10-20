Clovis Livestock, Clovis, New Mexico, reported 2,481 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 16, compared to 3,204 head of cattle selling overall on Oct. 9, compared to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 600 pounds were mostly selling $5 higher and those over 600 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher except unweaned calves that were $3 lower.
The heifers weighing under 500 pounds were selling $3 to $7 higher, those over 500 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher, except 600- to 650-pound unweaned calves were selling $2 lower. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 45% were heifers and 3% were bulls. Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 375 lbs., 175.00; 3 head, 350 to 362 lbs., 186.00 to 190.00 (187.30) value added; 17 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 161.00 to 176.00 (170.00); 20 head, 405 to 447 lbs., 175.00 to 181.00 (177.05) value added; 34 head, 463 to 495 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (154.52); 13 head, 467 to 472 lbs., 168.00 to 169.00 (168.54) value added; 61 head, 508 to 548 lbs., 145.50 to 152.50 (148.72); 4 head, 536 lbs., 136.50 full; 90 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (142.70); 65 head, 613 to 642 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (140.47); 22 head, 606 to 632 lbs., 131.00 to 137.50 (136.39) unweaned; 37 head, 662 to 695 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (135.94); 43 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 123.50 to 129.00 (126.61) unweaned; 76 head, 717 to 740 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (127.02) unweaned; 28 head, 752 to 763 lbs., 134.00 to 135.50 (134.97); 2 head, 750 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 8 head, 800 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 8 head, 851 lbs., 130.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 255 lbs., 184.00; 6 head, 284 lbs., 200.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 302 to 340 lbs., 170.50 to 182.00 (175.91); 4 head, 335 to 347 lbs., 193.00 to 194.00 (193.49) value added; 18 head, 375 to 399 lbs., 176.00 to 178.50 (176.88); 4 head, 357 lbs., 188.00 thin fleshed; 25 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 163.00 to 175.00 (167.87); 5 head, 421 to 435 lbs., 176.00 to 179.00 (177.22) value added; 10 head, 458 to 497 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (153.71); 11 head, 461 lbs., 166.00 value added; 54 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 144.00 to 153.75 (148.25); 56 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (142.14); 17 head, 616 to 637 lbs., 133.00 to 136.50 (133.90) unweaned; 70 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 126.00 to 132.50 (130.19) unweaned; 10 head, 727 to 730 lbs., 132.00 to 137.50 (135.85); 11 head, 712 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 116 head, 781 to 791 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (141.74); 11 head, 820 to 841 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (133.22); 4 head, 851 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 208 lbs., 180.00; 2 head, 347 lbs., 172.00; 6 head, 352 to 375 lbs., 154.00 to 165.00 (159.880; 4 head, 403 lbs., 160.00; 7 head, 518 to 535 lbs., 140.00 to 145.50 (142.31); 6 head, 550 to 568 lbs., 142.50 to 143.50 (143.17); 4 head, 645 lbs., 134.50; 3 head, 628 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 4 head, 670 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 757 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 328 to 330 lbs., 156.00; 29 head, 358 to 398 lbs., 144.50 to 153.00 (149.43); 30 head, 405 to 439 lbs., 137.50 to 146.50 (142.48); 78 head, 452 to 495 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (134.63); 62 head, 504 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (130.16); 62 head, 556 to 597 lbs., 120.00 to 128.50 (125.17); 26 head, 551 to 565 lbs., 131.00 to 131.75 (131.37) value added; 118 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 117.00 to 124.50 (122.56) unweaned; 65 head, 651 to 680 lbs., 123.75 to 128.50 (125.79); 30 head, 676 to 698 lbs., 118.00 to 120.25 (119.33) unweaned;
19 head, 702 lbs., 126.50; 54 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 113.50 to 118.00 (116.73) unweaned; 8 head, 813 lbs., 120.50; 9 head, 862 to 885 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 322 lbs., 158.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (144.32); 15 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 137.00 to 144.50 (141.66); 33 head, 450 to 478 lbs., 130.50 to 139.00 (134.01); 14 head, 473 lbs., 147.75 value added; 63 head, 511 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (130.50); 24 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 122.50 to 130.50 (125.46); 24 head, 603 to 637 lbs., 120.25 to 122.50 (121.47) unweaned; 8 head, 698 lbs., 124.00; 10 head, 703 to 720 lbs., 117.50 to 125.50 (123.14); 4 head, 730 to 740 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (112.49) unweaned; 23 head, 786 to 787 lbs., 114.00 to 119.00 (117.70). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 286 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 323 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 465 to 483 lbs., 130.50 to 135.00 (132.26); 5 head, 505 to 522 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (128.26); 17 head, 555 to 577 lbs., 116.00 to 125.50 (119.51); 3 head, 620 lbs., 127.00, Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 3 head, 340 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 464 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 360 lbs., 175.00; 7 head, 445 lbs., 159.00; 12 head, 605 to 615 lbs., 122.00 to 130.50 (127.70) unweaned; 4 head, 677 lbs., 134.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 237 lbs., 181.00; 3 head, 280 lbs., 181.00; 4 head, 415 lbs., 159.00; 5 head, 500 lbs., 135.00; 2 head, 595 lbs., 111.00; 7 head, 817 lbs., 116.50. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 458 lbs., 134.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.