Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,447 head of cattle selling on May 6, compared to 2,088 head on April 29 and 1,468 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The total included 1,338 head of feeder cattle, 74 head of slaughter cattle and 35 head of replacement cattle. A week ago the total was 1,763 head of feeder cattle, 141 head of slaughter cattle and 184 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,321 head of feeder cattle, 68 head of slaughter cattle and 79 head of replacement cattle. The steer calves and feeders were selling $1 to $3 lower. There was no comparison on heifers weighing under 500 pounds but a lower undertone was noted and over 500 pounds were steady to $1 higher. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $5 higher and the bulls were steady. The trade was moderate to active and the demand was moderate. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 5% were dairy steers and 33% were heifers; 5% was slaughter cattle with 60% cows and 40% were bulls; 2% was replacement cattle with 58% bred cows, 8% were bred heifers, 29% were cow-calf pairs and 4% were heifer pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
