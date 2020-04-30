Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 2,088 head of cattle selling on April 29, compared to 1,239 head on April 22 and 2,025 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico,
The total included 1,763 head of feeder cattle, 141 head of slaughter cattle and 184 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 724 head of feeder cattle 151 head of slaughter cattle and 364 head of replacement cattle. A year ago the total was 1,645 head of feeder cattle, 207 head of slaughter cattle and 173 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were unevenly steady to $2 lower, the feeders over 600 pounds were mostly steady to $1 lower except those 800 to 900 pounds were mostly selling $3 to $5 higher with instances of $9 higher though the quality and condition was more attractive. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were unevenly steady to instances of $3 lower. The feeders weighing over 600 pounds were mostly selling $1 lower. The slaughter cows were steady though the bulls were selling $2 lower though the quality was not as attractive. The trade was moderate to active and the demand was moderate. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 44% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 7% was slaughter cattle with 70% cows and 30% were bulls; 9% was replacement cattle with 53% bred cows and 47% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 63%.
