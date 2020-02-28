Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 2,221 head of cattle selling on Feb. 26, compared to 2,407 head on Feb. 19 and 3,848 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The Feb. 26 total included 2,078 head of feeder cattle, 98 head of slaughter cattle and 45 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 2,130 head of feeder cattle, 137 head of slaughter cattle and 140 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves and feeders weighing under 550 pounds were mixed $4 lower to $4 higher, those 550 650 pounds were selling $3 to $7 higher and those over 650 pounds were selling $3 to $5 lower. The heifers weighing under 500 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $5 lower, those 500 to 650 pounds were steady to $2 higher and those over 650 pounds were selling $3 to $8 lower with the most decline for stock over over 750 pounds. The slaughter cows were selling $1 to $4 lower on limited receipts and the bulls were selling $1 lower. The trade was moderate to active and the demand was moderate to good. The supply included 94% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 46% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 4% was slaughter cattle with 63% cows and 37% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 81% bred cows, 9% were bred heifers and 9% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
