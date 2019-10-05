Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,377 head of cattle selling on Oct. 2, compared to 2,785 head on Sept. 25, according to the USDA to New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower and the feeders weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The trade was moderate to active, the demand was moderate on calves and good on feeders. The recent rains and muddy conditions limited demand on lighter weight offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 4% were dairy steers and 43% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 31%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 310 to 327 lbs., 175.00 to 181.00 (177.37); 12 head, 362 to 393 lbs., 174.50 to 176.50 (176.10); 26 head, 409 to 417 lbs., 166.00 to 173.00 (169.90); 32 head, 450 to 480 lbs., 145.50 to 156.00 (153.85); 24 head, 502 to 525 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (151.92); 8 head, 541 lbs., 138.00 full; 36 head, 565 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (133.89); 94 head, 614 to 634 lbs., 130.50 to 133.50 (132.61) unweaned; 12 head, 656 to 672 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 4 head, 736 lbs., 117.50 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 235 lbs., 181.00; 25 head, 306 to 313 lbs., 171.00 to 182.00 (175.47); 39 head, 355 to 381 lbs., 166.00 to 175.00 (169.35); 6 head, 408 to 417 lbs., 167.00 to 169.50 (168.65); 20 head, 465 to 486 lbs., 142.50 to 155.25 (149.56); 29 head, 505 to 541 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (138.43); 23 head, 505 to 518 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (155.45) value added; 21 head, 556 to 580 lbs., 131.00 to 136.50 (135.01); 7 head, 601 to 626 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (140.65); 8 head, 613 to 632 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 11 head, 685 to 697 lbs., 121.00 to 126.50 (125.02) unweaned; 55 head, 718 to 725 lbs., 135.00 to 144.50 (139.74); 2 head, 705 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 7 head, 768 lbs., 132.00; 2 head, 887 lbs., 120.25. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 322 lbs., 170.00; 3 head, 543 lbs., 133.00; 17 head, 590 lbs., 128.25; 13 head, 638 to 645 lbs., 130.00 to 136.50 (134.65); 2 head, 725 lbs., 130.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 12 head, 350 to 387 lbs., 71.00 to 77.50 (75.19); 2 head, 430 lbs., 64.00; 16 head, 456 lbs., 71.00; 11 head, 553 lbs., 73.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 298 lbs., 140.50; 14 head, 300 to 345 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (144.11); 15 head, 393 to 397 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (147.52); 6 head, 410 to 430 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (146.94); 42 head, 452 to 472 lbs., 132.25 to 139.00 (137.70); 94 head, 502 to 545 lbs., 120.50 to 128.00 (125.43); 20 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 118.00 to 121.50 (119.88); 10 head, 631 to 645 lbs., 120.50 to 122.50 (121.69) unweaned; 7 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 115.00 to 120.50 (118.88) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 245 lbs., 140.00 to 140.50 (140.25); 3 head, 281 lbs., 141.00; 9 head, 382 to 386 lbs., 145.00 to 146.50 (146.17); 46 head, 415 to 447 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.89); 2 head, 435 lbs., 145.00 value added; 11 head, 472 to 492 lbs., 130.25 to 132.00 (130.56); 29 head, 500 to 542 lbs., 120.00 to 125.50 (123.41); 27 head, 562 to 594 lbs., 120.00 to 120.50 (120.46); 23 head, 620 to 646 lbs., 125.25 to 126.50 (125.62); 10 head, 600 to 613 lbs., 120.00 to 122.50 (120.49) unweaned; 2 head, 692 lbs., 115.25 unweaned; 19 head, 747 lbs., 124.00; 20 head, 769 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 400 lbs., 124.00; 4 head, 498 lbs., 120.50; 5 head, 512 lbs., 117.50; 6 head, 600 lbs., 126.00; 2 head, 650 lbs., 120.50; 2 head, 747 lbs., 121.50; 5 head, 793 lbs., 110.00.
