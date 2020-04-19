Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 448 head of cattle selling on April 15, compared to 1,481 head on April 8 and 1,812 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The total included 351 head of feeder cattle, 43 head of slaughter cattle and 54 head of replacement cattle. A week ago the total was 1,119 head of feeder cattle, 72 head of slaughter cattle and 290 head of replacement cattle and a year ago the totalw as 1,088 head of feeder cattle, 85 head of slaughter cattle and 639 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, there was very limited receipts on calves and feeders. The steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $5 to $7 lower. There was no accurate comparison for stock weighing over 600 pounds due to very limited receipts but two loads weighing over 800 pounds were selling $2 lower. A few heifer calves weighing 350 to 450 pounds were selling $5 to $6 higher. There was no comparison on feeders but a lower undertone was noted. There was no comparison on slaughter cows and bulls due to very limited receipts. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 79% steers, 21% was heifers; 10% was slaughter cattle with 61% cows and 39% were bulls; and 12% was replacement cattle with 33% bred cows and 67% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 79%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.