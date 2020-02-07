Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, in a preliminary report on Feb. 5, indicated 574 head of feeder cattle were selling compared to 2,244 head on Jan. 29 and 2,471 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
A week ago, the total included 1,798 head of feeder cattle, 202 head of slaughter cattle and 244 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, there was no comparison available on feeder steers and heifers as a winter storm and dangerous travel conditions limited receipts and buyer attendance. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 4% were dairy steers, 37% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
