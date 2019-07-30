The Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,308 head of cattle selling on July 24, compared to 1,805 head the previous week and 943 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
When compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 450 pounds were selling $3 to $4 lower, with 450- to 500-pounders having instances of $6 higher and those at 500 to 600 pounds were steady. The feeders weighing over 600 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were mostly steady except 500- to 600-pounders selling $4 higher and feeders weighing over 600 pounds selling $2 higher. The slaughter cows were steady to $1 higher and bulls were steady to strong except high yielding stock selling $5 higher. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 32% were heifers and 3% were bulls; 8% was slaughter cattle with 74% cows and 26% were bulls; 9% was replacement cattle with 40% bred cows, 56% were cow-calf pairs and 4% were heifer pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 59%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 365 to 398 lbs., 168.00 to 178.50 (170.71); 5 head, 412 to 425 lbs., 163.00 to 171.50 (166.34); 15 head, 470 to 497 lbs., 155.00 to 164.50 (163.17); 8 head, 570 to 590 lbs., 145.50 to 153.00 (146.96); 2 head, 562 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 18 head, 604 to 636 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (146.57); 13 head, 612 to 643 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (134.21) unweaned; 13 head, 652 to 692 lbs., 139.00 to 141.50 (140.50); 8 head, 861 to 865 lbs., 120.50 to 127.50 (126.62); 8 head, 933 lbs., 118.50; 2 head, 977 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 332 lbs., 170.00; 7 head, 386 to 392 lbs., 166.00 to 170.50 (168.59); 4 head, 461 lbs., 165.00; 14 head, 510 to 541 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (149.01); 4 head, 526 lbs., 136.00 fleshy 10 head, 575 lbs., 145.00; 77 head, 605 to 635 lbs., 141.50 to 149.00 (141.91); 2 head, 605 lbs., 152.00 thin fleshed; 35 head, 668 to 693 lbs., 140.50 to 143.00 (142.32); 11 head, 712 to 741 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.49); 28 head, 755 to 776 lbs., 133.00 to 139.50 (134.82); 21 head, 810 to 830 lbs., 129.25 to 134.75 (131.84); 11 head, 891 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 220 lbs., 180.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 520 lbs., 149.00; 11 head, 524 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 46 head, 561 to 572 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (145.37); 2 head, 612 lbs., 135.00; 16 head, 675 to 697 lbs., 133.50 to 134.00 (133.59); 4 head, 715 to 747 lbs., 126.00 to 130.50 (128.30); 7 head, 752 to 796 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (131.79); 10 head, 800 to 811 lbs., 130.25 to 133.00 (130.52). Medium frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 332 lbs., 171.00; 4 head, 380 lbs., 160.00; 3 head, 405 lbs., 156.00; 7 head, 482 lbs., 146.00. Medium frame 2, 2 head, 442 lbs., 146.00; 5 head, 529 lbs., 141.50 value added; 4 head, 796 lbs., 101.00; 5 head, 899 lbs., 101.00. Small and medium frame 2, 2 head, 267 lbs., 143.00; 2 head, 405 lbs., 139.00; 3 head, 455 lbs., 136.00; 2 head, 520 lbs., 124.00. Small and medium frame 2 to 3, 8 head, 677 lbs., 114.00. Small frame 2, 3 head, 536 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 380 lbs., 165.50; 7 head, 463 to 478 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.10); 6 head, 532 to 542 lbs., 133.00 to 135.50 (133.84); 13 head, 557 to 595 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (129.02); 11 head, 600 to 633 lbs., 128.00 to 130.50 (129.28);= 9 head, 650 to 678 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.69); 1 head, 710 lbs., 124.00; 6 head, 760 to 761 lbs., 121.00 to 123.50 (122.25); 3 head, 833 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 237 lbs., 165.00; 2 head, 437 lbs., 145.00; 5 head, 508 lbs., 135.50; 4 head, 532 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 2 head, 562 lbs., 130.50; 12 head, 605 to 632 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (132.02); 6 head, 626 lbs., 139.50 gaunt; 15 head, 658 to 697 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (122.04); 2 head, 745 lbs., 117.50; 8 head, 753 to 773 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (112.97); 4 head, 823 lbs., 109.50. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 483 lbs., 132.50; 3 head, 548 lbs., 122.00; 11 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.65); 4 head, 627 to 642 lbs., 120.50 to 121.00 (120.75); 16 head, 681 to 684 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (124.93); 4 head, 700 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 798 lbs., 116.75. Medium frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 420 to 440 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (137.06); 14 head, 613 lbs., 124.50. Medium frame 2, 2 head, 605 lbs., 124.00. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 235 lbs., 149.00; 8 head, 371 lbs., 150.00; 4 head, 671lbs., 110.00. Small and medium frame 2, 4 head, 200 lbs., 176.00; 11 head, 526 to 545 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (133.50); 10 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 117.00 to 120.50 (118.68); 7 head, 604 to 637 lbs., 111.00 to 116.00 (112.48). Small and medium frame 2 to 3, 4 head, 542 lbs., 100.00; 2 head, 622 lbs., 0.90. Small frame 2, 6 head, 483 lbs., 0.70.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 565 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 610 lbs., 133.00; 1 head, 765 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 507 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 615 to 646 lbs., 120.50 to 130.00 (127.05); 9 head, 689 lbs., 118.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1435 to 1755 lbs., 52.00 to 55.00 (53.42) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 31 head, 1115 to 1675 lbs., 53.00 to 58.50 (56.93) average; 11 head, 970 to 1305 lbs., 60.00 to 63.50 (61.32) high; 3 head, 1395 to 1525 lbs., 50.50 to 52.75 (51.72) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 27 head, 885 to 1698 lbs., 52.00 to 59.00 (55.25) average; 7 head, 970 to 1152 lbs., 60.00 to 62.00 (60.82) high; 3 head, 885 to 1230 lbs., 45.00 to 50.25 (47.02) low; 2 head, 745 to 880 lbs., 41.00 to 41.50 (41.27) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 19 head, 1284 to 1750 lbs., 75.75 to 84.50 (80.59) average; 8 head, 1490 to 1830 lbs., 86.25 to 91.00 (87.62) high; 3 head, 1285 to 1695 lbs., 65.50 to 70.50 (68.04) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 850 to 900 lbs., 600.00 to 775.00 (687.50) 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 950 to 1000 lbs., 635.00 to 900.00 (767.50); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 850 to 1025 lbs., 635.00 to 785.00 (710.00); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 7 head, 975 to 1200 lbs., 650.00 to 725.00 (669.29); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1135 to 1200 lbs., 750.00 to 1100.00 (925.00); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 800.00; over 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1135 to 1200 lbs., 625.00 to 650.00 (637.50); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1125 lbs., 600.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per hundredweight/estimated weight, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 750.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 1250 lbs., 1100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 lbs., calf, per family, estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 6 head, 1000 to 1200 lbs., 850.00 to 1050.00 (993.33); over 8 years old, open, 7 head, 1075 to 1175 lbs., 810.00 to 1010.00 (902.86). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1100 lbs., 1050.00. Medium and large frame 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family, estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 750 lbs., 750.00. Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 925.00. over 8 years old, open, 2 head, 950 lbs., 850.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 700 lbs., 760.00. Small and medium frame 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 2 head, 650 to 700 lbs., 350.00 to 435.00 (392.50). Heifer pairs, medium and large frame 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 725 to 850 lbs., 775.00 to 800.00 (787.50).
