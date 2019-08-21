Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,071 head of cattle selling on Aug. 14, compared to 1,514 head on Aug. 7 and 1,951 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were steady to $5 higher and those 500 to 600 pounds were steady to $2 lower. The feeders over 600 pounds were selling $5 to $9 lower. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $3 lower. The feeders weighing over 600 pounds were selling $6 to $9 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 higher. The trade was active and the demand was good following a rebound in the CME futures trade. The supply included 75% feeder cattle with 38% steers, 58% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 85% cows and 15% were bulls; and 12% was replacement cattle with 34% bred cows, 2% were bred heifers and 64% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 29%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 262 lbs., 205.00; 6 head, 310 to 333 lbs., 186.00 to 193.00 (190.36); 5 head, 343 lbs., 170.00 fleshy; 3 head, 365 to 385 lbs., 170.00 to 172.00 (170.65); 2 head, 412 lbs., 165.00; 4 head, 456 lbs., 156.00; 6 head, 513 lbs., 151.75; 3 head, 563 lbs., 138.00; 11 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 130.00 to 130.50 (130.40) unweaned; 7 head, 667 lbs., 132.50; 8 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 124.00 to 132.75 (128.38); 2 head, 770 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 247 lbs., 202.00; 4 head, 267 lbs., 198.00; 5 head, 412 to 416 lbs., 160.00 to 160.50 (160.30); 5 head, 550 lbs., 138.00;16 head, 618 to 626 lbs., 132.00 to 133.50 (132.37); 8 head, 645 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 4 head, 658 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 4 head, 730 lbs., 130.25; 21 head, 773 to 778 lbs., 126.00 to 128.50 (128.14); 8 head, 852 to 880 lbs., 116.00 to 121.00 (119.72). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 507 lbs., 136.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 6 head, 472 to 480 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (127.64); 5 head, 563 lbs., 125.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 33 head, 430 lbs., 133.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 232 to 241 lbs., 162.00 to 171.00 (168.08); 4 head, 250 to 282 lbs., 165.00 to 168.00 (166.41); 2 head, 350 lbs., 159.00; 4 head, 441 lbs., 136.00; 32 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (131.98); 24 head, 565 to 597 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (129.31); 3 head, 638 lbs., 125.50; 8 head, 651 to 673 lbs., 120.00; 19 head, 781 to 790 lbs., 113.00 to 118.10 (117.02). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 226 lbs., 190.00; 2 head, 360 lbs., 145.00; 9 head, 400 to 436 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (141.83); 3 head, 490 lbs., 132.00; 3 head, 540 lbs., 131.00; 2 head, 595 lbs., 126.00; 9 head, 611 to 647 lbs., 120.50 to 124.00 (122.01). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 385 lbs., 126.50; 4 head, 491 lbs., 133.00; 2 head, 710 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 354 to 357 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (120.92); 33 head, 411 lbs., 129.75; 5 head, 489 lbs., 133.00; 14 head, 547 lbs., 125.00. Small and medium frame 2, 5 head, 470 lbs., 115.00; 64 head, 506 to 528 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (115.77); 6 head, 597 lbs., 113.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 380 lbs., 168.00; 2 head, 437 lbs., 145.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 695 lbs., 111.00; 7 head, 815 lbs., 86.50. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 565 lbs., 119.00; 2 head, 680 lbs., 116.00; 3 head, 736 lbs., 108.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1185 lbs., 53.50 average dressing; Boner, 80 to 85%, 37 head, 970 to 1895 lbs., 53.50 to 60.75 (56.85) average; 3 head, 1085 to 1150 lbs., 62.00 to 66.50 (64.49) high; 2 head, 1150 to 1590 lbs., 49.75 to 50.75 (50.17) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 61 head, 952 to 1410 lbs., 52.50 to 60.75 (54.85) average; 1 head, 1150 lbs., 64.50 high; 17 head, 785 to 1295 lbs., 43.00 to 51.00 (49.10) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 10 head, 1545 to 2260 lbs., 79.00 to 86.00 (82.00) average; 2 head, 1710 to 1915 lbs., 89.00 to 89.75 (89.35) high; 10 head, 1175 to 1560 lbs., 63.00 to 74.50 (70.96) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 9 head, 850 to 1225 lbs., 600.00 to 725.00 (669.44); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1150 lbs., 775.00; 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 675.00; 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 835.00; 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1200 to 1275 lbs., 700.00 to 725.00 (712.50); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1125 to 1450 lbs., 750.00 to 775.00 (762.50); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1175 to 1200 lbs., 600.00 to 700.00 (650.00). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 900 lbs., 675.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 5 head, 1050 lbs., 1200.00; 2 to 8 years old, open, 8 head, 1025 to 1050 lbs., 1100.00 to 1175.00 (1156.25); 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1000 to 1175 lbs., 910.00 to 975.00 (949.00); over 8 years old, open, 8 head, 950 to 1200 lbs., 785.00 to 975.00 (927.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1100 to 1200 lbs., 975.00 to 1300.00 (1191.67); 2 to 8 years old, 1st to 2nd trimester, 4 head, 1225 lbs., 1450.00.
