Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 2,244 head of cattle selling in preliminary results on Jan. 29, compared to 2,301 head on Jan. 22 and 1,933 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The Jan. 29 sale included 1,798 head of feeder cattle, 202 head of slaughter cattle and 244 head of replacement cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 1,950 head of feeder cattle, 125 head of slaughter cattle and 226 head of replacement cattle. Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers weighing 300 to 500 pounds were steady on value-added offerings, those 500 to 700 pounds were selling $1 to $5 lower and those over 700 pounds were selling $2 t5o $7 lower. The heifers were mostly selling $5 to $7 lower. The slaughter cows were selling $2 higher and the bulls were steady. The trade and demand was moderate on feeders and the demand was good and the trade was active on slaughter cows and bulls. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 48% steers, 51% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 68% cows and 32% were bulls; 11% was replacement cattle with 87% bred cows, 2% were bred heifers, 9% were cow-calf pairs and 2% were heifer pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 31%. Two sale days are scheduled for next week, with feeders on Feb. 5 and replacements, slaughters cows and bulls on Feb. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.