Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,514 head of cattle selling on Aug. 7, compared to 1,749 head the previous week and 1,070 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $5 to $10 lower on limited receipts, the 500- to 600-pounders were steady to $1 higher and those over 600 pounds were mostly steady. The heifer calves and feeders were mostly selling $1 to $2 higher with all classes of feeders uneven. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 44% steers, 1% were dairy steers, 51% were heifers and 4% were bulls; 14% was slaughter cattle with 88% cows and 12% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 6% bred cows, 0% were bred heifers and 94% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 376 lbs., 175.00; 18 head, 430 to 445 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (156.30); 57 head, 472 to 492 lbs., 150.00 to 156.75 (156.45); 28 head, 503 to 538 lbs., 148.50 to 157.50 (152.36); 16 head, 551 to 592 lbs., 135.50 to 147.00 (143.70); 59 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (144.46); 4 head, 610 to 635 lbs., 131.50 to 134.00 (132.72) unweaned; 2 head, 662 lbs., 139.00; 37 head, 739 to 749 lbs., 135.25 to 137.50 (136.99); 2 head, 760 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 805 lbs., 131.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 325 lbs., 187.00; 5 head, 416 lbs., 161.00; 4 head, 498 lbs., 145.50; 27 head, 503 to 544 lbs., 143.50 to 147.00 (145.00); 3 head, 503 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 562 lbs., 140.50; 6 head, 598 lbs., 122.00 Mexican origin; 21 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (142.79); 6 head, 658 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 32 head, 705 to 729 lbs., 132.00 to 137.50 (136.41); 5 head, 709 lbs. 140.50 thin fleshed; 5 head, 751 to 775 lbs. 134.00 to 135.50 (134.89); 2 head, 857 lbs.,127.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 523 lbs., 136.25; 3 head, 570 lbs., 136.00; 5 head, 575 lbs., 141.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 741 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 752 to 787 lbs., 129.00; 5 head, 843 lbs., 125.00. Small and medium frame 2, 4 head, 445 lbs., 138.00; 2 head, 482 lbs., 125.00; 8 head, 570 lbs. 129.50. Small and medium frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 382 lbs., 107.00. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 2 head, 332 lbs., 75.00; 2 head, 395 lbs., 75.00; 2 head, 482 lbs., 80.50; 6 head, 560 lbs., 78.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 426 to 427 lbs., 141.00 to 148.50 (145.50); 26 head, 488 lbs., 142.00; 4 head, 480 lbs., 147.75 fancy; 3 head, 468 lbs., 138.00 full; 8 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 131.50 to 132.50 (132.11); 11 head, 578 to 590 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.37); 13 head, 563 lbs., 137.75 fancy; 3 head, 570 lbs., 128.00 fleshy; 2 head, 560 lbs., 125.00 full; 27 head, 612 to 644 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (130.68); 2 610 610 125.00 125.00 fleshy; 7 head, 633 to 645 lbs., 122.50 to 125.00 (123.56) unweaned; 13 head, 650 to 676 lbs., 123.50 to 127.50 (126.22); 7 head, 727 lbs., 125.50; 16 head, 763 to 790 lbs., 120.50 to 124.50 (123.79); 2 head, 830 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 417 lbs., 143.00; 49 head, 519 to 540 lbs., 129.50 to 134.50 (130.72); 20 head, 562 to 585 lbs., 131.50 to 132.00 (131.65); 39 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 125.50 to 134.75 (129.63); 11 head, 669 to 685 lbs., 123.00 to 126.50 (123.97); 5 head, 714 lbs., 124.50; 51 head, 760 to 796 lbs., 115.00 to 124.50 (123.09) 6 head, 833 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 489 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 581 to 585 lbs.,123.00 to 124.00 (123.43); 20 head, 605 to 619 lbs., 127.50 to 128.00 (127.72); 14 head, 895 lbs., 103.00. Medium frame 1, 14 head, 486 lbs., 140.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 453 lbs., 128.00; 13 head, 562 lbs., 122.50. Small and medium frame frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 335 lbs., 140.00; 29 head, 495 lbs., 120.00. Small and medium frame 2, 2 head, 580 lbs., 121.00; 3 head, 616 lbs., 114.50. Small and medium frame 2 to 3, 2 head, 460 lbs., 104.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 420 lbs., 155.00; 20 head, 614 lbs., 121.00; 4 head, 645 lbs., 118.00 fleshy; 2 head, 817 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 561 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 605 to 622 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (117.33); 2 head, 722 lbs., 119.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 6 head, 1605 to 1720 lbs., 52.00 to 54.00 (53.41) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 42 head, 1015 to 1745 lbs., 52.00 to 60.00 (56.03) average; 1 head, 1465 lbs., 62.50 high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 134 head, 915 to 1400 lbs., 52.00 to 60.75 (56.06) average; 8 head, 1115 to 1265 lbs., 61.25 to 62.00 (61.71) high; 8 head, 895 to 1185 lbs., 47.50 to 51.00 (49.24) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 21 head, 1280 to 2460 lbs., 74.50 to 85.00 (81.06) average; 5 head, 1705 to 2555 lbs., 85.75 to 92.00 (89.47) high; 1 head, 1110 lbs., 69.25 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 27 head, 950 to 1325 lbs., 600.00 to 875.00 (766.30); 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1100 to 1225 lbs., 775.00 to 810.00 (795.00); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 11 head, 1175 to 1275 lbs., 650.00 to 885.00 (805.45); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1275 to 1350 lbs., 775.00 to 825.00 (815.00); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1150 to 1200 lbs., 850.00 to 860.00 (855.00); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 5 head, 1301 lbs., 735.00; over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 1100 to 1150 lbs., 700.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 895 lbs., 700.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 2 head, 900 to 1250 lbs., 1025.00 to 1100.00 (1062.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 5 head, 1100 to 1175 lbs., 1100 to 1525.00 (1440.00); over 8 years old, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 835.00.
