Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 3,911 head of feeder cattle selling in preliminary results on Jan. 15, compared to 3,016 head of cattle selling on Jan. 8 and 3,682 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
A year ago there was 2,196 head of feeder cattle, 261 head of slaughter cattle and 559 head of replacement cattle. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher with instances of $14 higher on value-added offerings. Steers weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher. The heifers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher and those over 600 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher. The trade was active and the demand was very good with the quality good to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 43% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
