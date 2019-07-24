The Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,805 head of cattle selling on July 17, compared to 2,058 head the previous week and 2,112 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $4 higher on comparable quotes, feeders weighing over 600 pounds were selling $1 to $4 lower, heifer calves were selling $1 to $3 higher, feeders weighing over 600 to 700 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher and those over 700 to 800 pounds were selling $1 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady. The trade was moderate to active and the demand was moderate to good. The supply included 87% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 51% were heifers, and 2% were bulls; 6% was slaughter cattle with 65% cows and 35% were bulls; 6% was replacement cattle with 78% bred cows and 22% were cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 50%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 313 to 326 lbs., 182.00 to 189.00 (185.44); 5 head, 413 lbs., 170.00; 2 head, 412 lbs., 181.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 452 to 492 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (155.08); 3 head, 458 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 17 head, 529 to 543 lbs., 144.75 to 156.50 (148.23); 4 head, 560 to 592 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (147.40); 13 head, 645 lbs., 140.50 to 141.50 (140.65); 2 head, 626 lbs., 136.50 unweaned; 51 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 136.75 to 141.00 (138.22); 55 head, 703 to 725 lbs., 130.50 to 139.50 (138.27); 4 head, 708 lbs., 125.50 unweaned; 21 head, 776 to 796 lbs., 130.50 to 134.50 (133.92). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 384 lbs., 185.00; 4 head, 417 lbs., 176.00 thin fleshed; 15 head, 470 to 496 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (152.92); 26 head, 565 to 587 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (140.49); 26 head, 621 to 647 lbs., 137.00 to 143.75 (143.21); 19 head, 655 to 676 lbs., 133.50 to 137.50 (135.13); 9 head, 727 to 735 lbs., 130.50 to 136.75 (133.26); 4 head, 733 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 109 head, 756 to 791 lbs., 132.50 to 132.75 (132.74); 18 head, 805 to 833 lbs., 124.75 to 131.00 (129.43). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 365 to 390 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (162.16); 9 head, 491 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 538 lbs., 141.00; 3 head, 571 lbs., 137.50; 4 head, 656 lbs., 141.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 712 lbs., 121.00; 3 head, 826 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 3 head, 476 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 521 lbs., 132.50; 5 head, 588 lbs., 129.50. Small and medium frame 1, 3 head, 296 lbs., 135.00. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 27 head, 251 to 298 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (139.04); 46 head, 357 to 363 lbs., 112.00 to 124.00 (115.71); 5 head, 697 lbs., 110.00. Small and medium frame 2, 8 head, 232 lbs., 119.00; 26 head, 258 lbs., 118.00; 13 head, 303 to 320 lbs., 111.50 to 113.00 (111.74).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 20 head, 406 to 420 lbs., 151.00 to 157.00 (152.53); 2 head, 487 lbs., 141.00; 31 head, 510 to 536 lbs., 134.00 to 139.75 (135.61); 10 head, 582 to 590 lbs., 127.50 to 127.75 (127.65); 4 head, 606 lbs., 132.75; 39 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 120.50 to 125.50 (124.95) unweaned; 16 head, 682 lbs. 125.00; 6 head, 678 lbs., 119.00 fleshy; 59 head, 702 to 737 lbs., 118.50 to 125.50 (124.39); 16 head, 756 to 773 lbs., 119.00 to 121.25 (120.82); 5 head, 801 to 835 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (115.31). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 22 head, 411 to 441 lbs., 144.50 to 153.50 (146.67); 5 head, 496 lbs., 132.75; 17 head, 491 lbs., 146.50 thin fleshed; 18 head, 523 lbs., 135.25; 29 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (135.14); 36 head, 602 to 626 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (131.54); 3 head, 626 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 10 head, 653 to 692 lbs., 121.00 to 128.50 (126.93); 37 head, 750 lbs., 120.75. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 267 lbs., 154.00; 2 head, 395 lbs., 155.50 thin fleshed; 2 head, 420 lbs., 144.00; 10 head, 457 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 13 head, 528 to 533 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (123.48); 2 head, 577 lbs., 127.00; 2 head, 620 lbs., 121.00; 16 head, 654 to 667 lbs., 118.00 to 122.50 (120.83); 4 head, 708 lbs., 116.00; 12 head, 753 to 778 lbs., 115.00 to 125.25 (122.62). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 5 head, 452 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 543 lbs., 119.50; 6 head, 558 lbs., 118.50; 3 head, 626 lbs., 117.50. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 39 head, 204 to 246 lbs., 101.00 to 120.00 (106.32); 47 head, 265 to 292 lbs., 104.00 to 113.00 (106.45); 16 head, 307 to 330 lbs., 110.00 to 131.00 (112.80); 41 head, 365 to 390 lbs., 101.00 to 120.00 (104.21); 8 head, 411 lbs., 130.00; 24 head, 601 to 627 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.97). Small and medium frame 2, 6 head, 325 lbs., 102.00; 2 head, 572 lbs., 111.00; 2 head, 647 lbs., 109.00; 2 head, 675 lbs., 112.00. Small and medium frame 2 to 3, 2 head, 407 lbs., 106.00; 2 head, 452 lbs., 100.00; 2 head, 517 lbs., 101.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 394 lbs., 178.00; 6 head, 594 lbs., 127.50; 3 head, 710 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 278 lbs., 193.00; 3 head, 570 lbs., 126.75; 7 head, 665 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 572 lbs., 120.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 3 head, 1310 to 1415 lbs., 53.00 to 54.00 (53.66) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 38 head, 1035 to 1610 lbs., 53.00 to 59.00 (56.36) average; 1 head, 1385 lbs., 50.75 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 29 head, 920 to 1263 lbs., 51.50 to 58.00 (53.63) average; 1 head, 1160 lbs., 62.50 high; 8 head, 960 to 1665 lbs., 45.00 to 51.00 (47.93) low; 2 head, 1025 to 1210 lbs., 37.00 to 37.50 (37.27) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 28 head, 1270 to 2010 lbs., 75.00 to 84.00 (79.55) average; 15 head, 1680 to 1906 lbs., 85.25 to 86.50 (85.73) high; 1 head, 1685 lbs., 65.00 low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 1043 to 1200 lbs., 650.00 to 925.00 (718.75); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1000 to 1200 lbs., 650.00 to 800.00 (741.67); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 9 head, 800 to 1400 lbs., 560.00 to 850.00 (683.33); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 945 to 1225 lbs., 650.00 to 775.00 (709.44); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1050 to 1300 lbs., 800.00 to 925.00 (850.00); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 2 head, 1075 to 1225 lbs., 650.00 to 750.00 (700.00). Medium and large frame 2, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 850 lbs., 500.00; 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 1175 lbs., 625.00. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 725 lbs., 450.00. Small and medium frame 2, 2 to 4 years old, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 895 lbs., 675.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 1000 to 1350 lbs., 900.00 to 1300.00 (1141.67). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 4 head, 1150 lbs., 1200.00; over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 900.00. Medium and large frame 2 with under 150 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 800 lbs., 810.00. Medium and large frame 2 with over 300 pounds calf, over 8 years old, open, 1 head, 750 lbs., 750.00.
