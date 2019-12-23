Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 1,977 head of cattle selling on Dec. 18 in preliminary results compared to 2,010 head on Dec. 11, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
The results a week ago included 1,674 feeder cattle, 121 slaughter cattle and 215 replacement cattle. Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers weighing under 650 pounds were selling $5 to $10 higher, with instances of $13 to $15 higher on 450- to 500-pounders. The heifers weighing under 650 pounds were selling $4 to $6 higher and those over 650 pounds were selling $1 to $4 higher. The trade very active and the demand was very good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 5% were dairy steers, 37% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 35%.
