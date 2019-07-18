Clovis Livestock Auction, Clovis, New Mexico, reported receipts of 2,058 head of cattle selling on July 10, compared to 1,472 head on June 26 and 2,049 head a year ago, according to the USDA-New Mexico Department of Agriculture Market News, Portales, New Mexico.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher and feeders over 600 pounds were selling $6 to $9 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were selling $4 lower and the calves and feeders weighing over 500 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher, with instances of $5 to $9 higher on 600- to 800-pound offerings. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $1 lower. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 53% steers, 2% were dairy steers, 43% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 9% was slaughter cattle with 82% cows, 18% bulls; 8% was replacement cattle with 80% bred cows, 8% were bred heifers and 12% were cow-calf pairs. Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 45%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 407 to 445 lbs., 165.50 to 170.50 (166.77); 24 head, 479 lbs., 163.75; 21 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 152.50 to 159.00 (156.61); 3 head, 546 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 3 head, 590 lbs., 157.00; 18 head, 615 to 633 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (144.39); 4 head, 638 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 2 head, 647 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 40 head, 652 to 684 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (143.60); 11 head, 665 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 17 head, 735 lbs., 138.50; 24 head, 751 to 798 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (135.00); 30 head, 785 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 23 head, 816 to 843 lbs., 127.50 to 133.50 (130.34); 3 head, 945 lbs., 115.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 252 lbs., 187.00; 10 head, 315 to 333 lbs., 177.00 to 179.00 (177.97); 27 head, 414 to 440 lbs., 165.50 to 170.00 (169.34); 13 head, 510 to 530 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.30); 27 head. 523 to 528 lbs., 156.00 to 159.00 (157.56) thin fleshed; 5 head, 565 lbs., 152.00; 27 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 136.50 to 151.50 (149.17); 27 head, 658 to 692 lbs., 135.50 to 142.50 (138.51); 65 head, 710 to 746 lbs., 135.00 to 144.25 (140.07); 30 head, 761 to 797 lbs., 130.25 to 139.00 (131.90); 3 head, 813 lbs., 128.00; 2 head, 902 lbs., 115.25. Medium and large frame 2, 18 head, 303 to 308 lbs., 158.00 to 163.00 (159.37); 4 head, 371 lbs., 162.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 413 lbs., 154.00; 6 head, 499 lbs., 155.50 thin fleshed; 2 head, 532 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 543 lbs., 146.00 value added; 11 head, 566 to 587 lbs., 131.50 to 140.00 (136.98); 3 head, 563 lbs., 154.00 thin fleshed; 2 head, 642 lbs., 135.50; 7 head, 610 to 635 lbs., 140.00 to 146.50 (143.78) thin fleshed; 3 head, 691 lbs., 135.50; 4 head, 732 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 877 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 3 head, 490 lbs., 136.00; 6 head, 507 to 525 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (135.72); 3 head, 638 lbs., 135.00. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 272 to 288 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (156.60); 3 head, 346 lbs., 132.00; 45 head, 370 to 395 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.97); 16 head, 418 to 435 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (139.09); 5 head, 487 lbs., 150.50; 4 head, 636 lbs., 131.00; 3 head, 738 lbs., 118.00. Small and medium frame 2, 2 head, 287 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 688 lbs., 110.00. Small frame 2, 3 head, 345 lbs., 0.96. Dairy steers, large frame 3, 7 head, 226 to 233 lbs., 79.00 to 85.00 (82.47); 1 head, 255 lbs., 80.00; 2 head, 315 lbs., 78.00; 14 head, 555 to 569 lbs., 74.50 to 75.50 (74.64); 5 head, 619 lbs., 70.50; 1 head, 685 lbs., 65.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 350 lbs., 155.00; 25 head, 450 to 478 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (139.57); 8 head, 522 to 530 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.49); 2 head, 542 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 7 head, 587 to 590 lbs., 133.00 to 133.50 (133.36); 24 head, 605 to 639 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (131.73); 2 head, 675 lbs., 122.00; 7 head, 715 to 722 lbs., 122.50 to 131.00 (124.95); 8 head, 768 to 790 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.49); 4 head, 825 lbs., 114.00; 6 head, 860 to 885 lbs., 102.50 to 106.00 (104.22). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 305 to 342 lbs., 151.00 to 155.00 (153.11); 2 head, 362 lbs., 155.00; 11 head, 408 to 421 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (143.05); 25 head, 429 lbs., 153.50 thin fleshed; 33 head, 470 to 490 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (138.43); 31 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 130.00 to 139.50 (135.11); 11 head, 567 to 595 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (138.57); 51 head, 561 lbs., 147.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 640 lbs., 132.50; 9 head, 663 lbs., 131.50; 21 head, 674 lbs., 131.00 thin fleshed; 42 head, 700 to 724 lbs., 118.00 to 126.75 (125.47); 8 head, 755 to 777 lbs., 117.50 to 125.00 (120.10). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 322 lbs., 161.00 thin fleshed; 2 head, 422 lbs., 131.00; 14 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (126.82); 18 head, 602 to 647 lbs., 114.00 to 124.00 (120.88); 10 head, 606 to 611 lbs., 135.00 to 136.50 (136.05) thin fleshed; 4 head, 667 to 690 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (119.53); 11 head, 717 to 731 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (116.03). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 3 head, 453 lbs., 135.00. Small and medium frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 201 lbs., 132.00; 10 head, 289 lbs., 152.00; 30 head, 339 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 398 lbs., 130.50; 25 head, 401 to 436 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (134.37); 4 head, 490 lbs., 135.50; 9 head, 555 to 560 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (123.90); 6 head, 676 lbs., 115.00. Small and medium frame 2, 2 head, 245 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 273 lbs., 112.00; 8 head, 383 lbs., 100.00; 4 head, 498 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 285 lbs., 186.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 500 lbs., 134.00; 1 head, 610 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 278 lbs., 196.00; 2 head, 570 lbs., 129.00; 2 head, 775 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 670 lbs., 117.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 1 head, 1330 lbs., 53.00 average dressing; 1 head, 1420 lbs., 50.75 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 65 head, 860 to 1597 lbs., 52.25 to 59.25 (55.58) average; 7 head, 960 to 1410 lbs., 60.00 to 62.50 (60.93) high; 1 head, 1825 lbs., 51.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 31 head, 865 to 1300 lbs., 50.50 to 57.25 (54.03) average; 3 head, 990 to 1195 lbs., 60.00 to 60.50 (60.15) high; 6 head, 925 to 1410 lbs., 48.00 to 50.25 (49.46) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 19 head, 1280 to 2095 lbs., 74.50 to 84.50 (80.25) average; 4 head, 1760 to 1920 lbs., 88.00 to 92.50 (90.42) high; 3 head, 1485 to 1810 lbs., 65.25 to 73.50 (69.32) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 16 head, 796 to 1075 lbs., 725.00 to 775.00 (759.38); 2 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 14 head, 1000 to 1195 lbs., 650.00 to 775.00 (730.71); 2 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 10 head, 1100 to 1200 lbs., 825.00 to 885.00 (859.00); 2 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 6 head, 1095 to 1380 lbs., 800.00 to 900.00 (833.33); 5 to 8 years old, 1st trimester, 4 head, 1200 lbs., 635.00; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1100 lbs., 700.00; 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1075 to 1197 lbs., 660.00 to 735.00 (675.00); over 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 13 head, 1015 to 1345 lbs., 585.00 to 750.00 (643.85). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 6 head, 725 to 775 lbs., 630.00 to 700.00 (641.67); 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 840 lbs., 700.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 8 years old, open, 3 head, 925 to 1200 lbs., 950.00 to 1025.00 (1000.00); 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 950 lbs., 950.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, 2 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 925 to 1115 lbs., 1000.00 to 1125.00 (1067.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with over 300 pounds calf, 5 to 8 years old, open, 1 head, 1140 lbs., 1100.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.